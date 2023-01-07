ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kansas

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-4, 0-2) welcome the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0) inside the WVU Coliseum Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. EST with the action streaming on ESPN+.

Schuyler Callihan: Kansas 74, West Virginia 70

The Jayhawks are lucky to be 2-0 in league play while West Virginia has handed two games away due to poor free throw shooting and turnovers. I do believe that the Mountaineers will bounce back and return to form tonight. That being said, I don't see them making enough plays down the stretch to pull off the upset of the third-ranked Jayhawks. Don't worry though, folks. Things will start to turn for WVU soon.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 81, Kansas 75

West Virginia is desperate for a conference win while Kansas has escaped in its first two Big 12 games with victories.

The Jayhawks are led by Big 12 leading scorer Jalen Wilson who is second in the league in rebounding at guard and Gradey Dick is second on the team in scoring at 14.6 ppg behind a team-leading 46.8% from three-point range.

The Mountaineers will be without starting point guard Kedrian Johnson due to a concussion. Joe Toussaint is expected to step in for Johnson while Seth Wilson and Kobe Johnson will have to play big minutes.

West Virginia may be shorthand but I'm going with history on this one. WVU has never lost to Kansas at home in consecutive meetings and sits 6-4 all-time inside the Coliseum. I'll take a raucous Mountaineers crowd and a WVU squad hungry for a win. West Virginia upsets Kansas 81-75.

