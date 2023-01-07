ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo defeats Northern Illinois 80-62

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 19 points as Buffalo beat Northern Illinois 80-62 on Saturday.

Jones added five rebounds for the Bulls (8-7, 2-0 Mid-American). Armoni Foster scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 8 and 3 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Isaac Jack was 6 of 7 shooting to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

David Coit led the way for the Huskies (4-11, 0-2) with 16 points and five steals. Harvin Ibarguen added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Northern Illinois. In addition, Kaleb Thornton finished with eight points, five assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin said he returned to Buffalo on Monday “with a lot of love on my heart” to continue his recovery in a hospital there, a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the morning and flown to western New York. He was listed in stable condition at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. “I can confirm that he is doing well. And this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery,” said Dr. William Knight, one of his doctors in Cincinnati. Doctors said Hamlin has been walking since having a breathing tube removed on Friday, eating regular food and undergoing therapy. They said he was on a normal or even accelerated trajectory in his recovery from cardiac arrest, which is considered a life-threatening event, and that normal recovery can be measured from weeks to months.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

George scores 32, Baylor beats West Virginia 83-78

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Freshman Keyonte George scored a season-high 32 points to lead Baylor to an 83-78 victory over West Virginia on Wednesday night. Baylor led by six at halftime and the lead changed eight times in the second half. George, who made 10 of 18 field goals with five 3-pointers, hit a 3-pointer with 2:09 left to put Baylor ahead 70-66. Joe Toussaint hit a floater with 12 seconds left to pull West Virginia within 80-78. After George made one of two free throws, Toussaint missed an off-balance 3-pointer with 5 seconds left that would have given the Mountaineers the lead. Adam Flagler finished it off with two free throws for Baylor. The teams combined for 54 free throws in the second half. Baylor made 28 of 36 for the game and West Virginia hit 24 of 33.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Associated Press

Davis, FAU beat FIU 77-73 in OT

MIAMI (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 17 points and Michael Forrest added seven in the overtime as Florida Atlantic beat Florida International 77-73 on Wednesday night. Davis also had five rebounds for the Owls (15-1, 5-0 Conference USA). Forrest scored 12 points while shooting 3 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds. Alijah Martin was 4-of-12 shooting (2 for 7 from distance) to finish with 12 points. The Owls picked up their 14th straight victory — the second-longest active win streak in the nation behind College of Charleston, which has won 16 in a row. Davis made two foul shots to give Florida Atlantic the lead for good and Forrest scored five points in the final 12 seconds for the Owls. Denver Jones led the way for the Panthers (8-8, 2-3) with 25 points. Nick Guadarrama added 14 points for Florida International. Arturo Dean also had 10 points, four assists and four steals.
BOCA RATON, FL
The Associated Press

Lundy, Funk hit 7 3s each, Penn State beats Indiana 85-66

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk each hit 7 of 12 from 3-point range and Penn State tied its program record with 18 made 3s in the Nittany Lions’ 85-66 win over Indiana on Wednesday night. Lundy scored 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting and Funk hit 8 of 13 from the field and finished with 23 points. Jalen Pickett had 12 points, five rebounds and eight assists for Penn State (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) and Evan Mahaffey also scored 12 points. Lundy hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 22-7 run that culminated when Funk hit two 3s in a 48-second span, giving the Nittany Lions a 13-point lead late in the first half. Trey Galloway made a layup that trimmed Indiana’s deficit to 41-36 but Funk answered with a 3-pointer for Penn State and the Hoosiers got no closer.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Associated Press

UT Rio Grande Valley beats Abilene Christian 103-86

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Justin Johnson’s 25 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Abilene Christian 103-86 on Wednesday night. Johnson added five rebounds for the Vaqueros (9-8, 1-4 Western Athletic Conference). Dima Zdor scored 24 points while going 6 of 7 and 12 of 15 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds, three steals, and five blocks. Will Johnston shot 3 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free throw line to finish with 19 points, while adding 10 assists. The Wildcats (9-8, 1-3) were led in scoring by Immanuel Allen, who finished with 26 points, three steals and two blocks. Abilene Christian also got 12 points, five assists and three steals from Tobias Cameron. In addition, Ali Abdou Dibba finished with 10 points. Both teams next play Saturday. UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Chicago State while Abilene Christian visits Tarleton State.
ABILENE, TX
The Associated Press

Perry, Huntsberry lead North Texas over Louisiana Tech

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Tylor Perry scored 21 points to lead North Texas and Kai Huntsberry hit the game-winning jumper with four seconds left as the Mean Green defeated Louisiana Tech 67-65 on Wednesday night. Perry shot 5 for 10 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Mean Green (14-3, 5-1 Conference USA). Abou Ousmane scored 14 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Aaron Scott shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points. The Bulldogs (10-7, 3-3) were led by Isaiah Crawford, who posted 25 points and five steals. Cobe Williams added 17 points and five assists for Louisiana Tech. Keaston Willis also had 13 points. ___
RUSTON, LA
The Associated Press

Jimerson, Collins lead Saint Louis past George Mason 63-62

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson scored 16 points to lead Saint Louis and Yuri Collins sealed the victory with a free throw with one second left as the Billikens knocked off George Mason 63-62 on Wednesday night. Jimerson was 6 of 9 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) for the Billikens (11-6, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Terrence Hargrove Jr. scored 10 points while going 3 of 5 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 2 for 3 from the line, and added five rebounds. Javonte Perkins recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Josh Oduro finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Patriots (10-7, 2-2). George Mason also got 12 points and five assists from Ronald Polite. Victor Bailey Jr. also had 11 points. ___
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Middle Tennessee wins 71-68 against Rice

HOUSTON (AP) — Eli Lawrence scored 21 points as Middle Tennessee beat Rice 71-68 on Wednesday night. Lawrence also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Blue Raiders (10-7, 3-3 Conference USA). DeAndre Dishman scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Teafale Lenard was 4-of-6 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with nine points. Quincy Olivari led the Owls (11-5, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Travis Evee added 18 points and two steals for Rice. Mekhi Mason also put up 10 points. Lawrence scored eight points in the first half and Middle Tennessee went into the break trailing 36-22. Middle Tennessee trailed by 15 points in the second half but went on a 15-2 run to narrow the gap to 42-40 with 11:29 left in the half before finishing off the victory
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Sears scores 26 as No. 4 Alabama tops No. 15 Arkansas 84-69

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 26 points and No. 4 Alabama went on two big second-half runs to beat No. 15 Arkansas 84-69 on Wednesday night. Noah Clowney added 15 points and Brandon Miller finished with 14 for the Crimson Tide (14-2, 4-0 Southeastern Conference), who turned a tie game into a 12-point advantage with a 16-4 run midway through the second half. Alabama added a late 11-0 run to put away its fifth straight victory.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Associated Press

Bradley wins 91-46 over Evansville

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Connor Hickman scored 15 points as Bradley beat Evansville 91-46 on Wednesday night. Hickman shot 4 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Braves (12-6, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Rienk Mast added 14 points while going 6 of 10 from the field, and he also had six rebounds. Ja’Shon Henry shot 4 of 10 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points. Kenny Strawbridge Jr. led the way for the Purple Aces (4-14, 0-7) with 13 points and two steals. Marvin Coleman II added 11 points and two steals for Evansville. Antoine Smith Jr. also had seven points. Bradley took the lead with 18:48 left in the first half and did not give it up. Hickman led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 46-30 at the break. Bradley extended its lead to 67-33 during the second half, fueled by a 19-2 scoring run. Henry scored a team-high nine points in the second half as his team closed out the win.
PEORIA, IL
The Associated Press

Leggett leads Rhode Island past St. Bonaventure 68-67

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Ishmael Leggett led Rhode Island with 23 points, including two free throws with 17 seconds remaining, and the Rams took down St. Bonaventure 68-67 on Wednesday night. Leggett had 14 rebounds for the Rams (6-10, 2-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Brandon Weston scored 11 points while going 3 of 7 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Brayon Freeman recorded nine points and was 3 of 10 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. The Bonnies (8-9, 2-2) were led in scoring by Kyrell Luc, who finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and five steals. Moses Flowers added 15 points and two steals for St. Bonaventure. In addition, Daryl Banks III had 12 points. ___
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Associated Press

No. 22 Charleston holds off UNCW 71-69 for 16th straight win

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Dalton Bolon scored 16 points and No. 22 College of Charleston held off UNC Wilmington 71-69 in their Colonial Athletic Association showdown Wednesday night to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 16 games. Ante Brzovic and Ryan Larson had 13 points apiece as the Cougars (17-1, 5-0 CAA) ended the Seahawks’ 13-game win streak, the longest in program history. Larson added seven assists and four rebounds to help Charleston overcome 39% shooting from the field. Trazarien White had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead UNCW (14-4, 4-1). Jamari Thomas also scored 16, including two big 3-pointers in the second half.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Associated Press

Dye puts up 19 in Samford's 83-58 win against Wofford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Logan Dye’s 19 points helped Samford defeat Wofford 83-58 on Wednesday night. Dye shot 8 for 11, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (11-7, 5-0 Southern Conference). A.J. Staton-McCray scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Jermaine Marshall recorded 11 points and shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc. The Terriers (10-8, 2-3) were led in scoring by Jackson Paveletzke, who finished with 12 points. Corey Tripp added 12 points and four assists for Wofford. In addition, B.J. Mack had nine points. Both teams play on Saturday. Samford hosts Chattanooga while Wofford hosts VMI.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Pistons down Timberwolves on Tuesday

DETROIT (AP) – Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four […]
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

No. 25 Marquette tops No. 6 UConn 82-76 for 5th straight win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — After squandering second-half leads in each of its four losses this season, Marquette vowed to finish games more effectively. Oso Ighodaro scored 19 points and showed some uncharacteristic free-throw accuracy down the stretch as No. 25 Marquette defeated No. 6 UConn 82-76 on Wednesday for its fifth consecutive victory. The Golden Eagles have erased halftime deficits in each of their last three wins.
MILWAUKEE, WI
