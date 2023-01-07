ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

cw39.com

Texas flu rate continue downward trends, still in very high category

TEXAS (KIAH) – According to the Texas Influenza Surveillance Report, the positivity rate is down nearly 2.91 percent for week 52. It sits at just above 10.33 percent, which is still in the very high category according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria. Outbreaks went up by...
brownwoodnews.com

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits Extend In Texas Through January

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that Texas Health and Human Services has been given permission from the US Department of Agriculture to extend the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through the month of January. The “Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.1 million…” wrote the Governor’s office. “The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households.”
KXAN

Texas gang database facing potential reform

Texas’ gang database is supposed to help law enforcement agencies exchange information about criminal gangs their members, but, Ward said, swaths of non-criminals are being erroneously swept into it. That could change, if a recently filed bill makes it into law.
seguintoday.com

Groundbreaking PTSD study conducted in Texas

(San Antonio) — A landmark study done in Texas finds that combat-related PTSD can be cured. The research is led by Dr. Alan Peterson at the University of Texas-San Antonio (UTSA). `“Our results show that about 75 percent of people had clinically significant reductions in their PTSD symptoms,” said...
East Texas News

County felon named January’s featured fugitive

AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
Reason.com

Texas Executes Man Using Expired Drugs

Texas used lethal injection to execute 65-year-old Robert Fratta on Tuesday night despite an ongoing legal fight over the state's use of allegedly expired drugs. Fratta, a former Houston cop convicted of hiring two people to kill his wife in 1994 amid a custody battle, was pronounced dead Tuesday night just before 8 p.m. after a lethal injection of pentobarbital.
KEEL Radio

The 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas For 2023

The state of Texas shares a border with Louisiana, which automatically makes the safety of Texas seem a lot better by comparison. Louisiana has cities that regularly top the nation in "most dangerous" and "most violent" lists, something that Texas cities don't normally see. But that doesn't mean all cities...
100.7 KOOL FM

8 Words Only Texans Know How To Pronounce Correctly

The English language can be tricky sometimes. Words that would appear one way are somehow pronounced differently. In the great state of Texas, we have many words that could easily trip one up in a tongue twister. If you're not from the area or you're new to the state, you may need a quick tutorial. Before long, you'll be talking like a true Texan.
Houston Chronicle

A giant fireball was seen shooting across the Texas sky Tuesday night

From Houston to Fort Worth, Texans across the state reported spotting a massive and bright light streaking across the night sky Tuesday. Some thought it may have been a shooting star or even leftover fireworks. It happened so fast that others questioned if they actually saw anything at all. Turns out that the mysterious blazing sky phenomenon was a fireball.
fox4news.com

Operation Texas Strong donates renovated RVs to homeless veterans

WEATHERFORD, Texas - Bobby Crutsinger and his wife, Peggy, acquire donated RVs, refurbish them, and work with social workers to identify homeless veterans to give the vehicles to once they meet certain criteria. "They deserve so much more than what I could give them. But when you give a veteran...
