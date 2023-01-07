Read full article on original website
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Twelve dead in Peru clashes between protesters and security forces: ombudsman
At least 12 people died Monday in Peru as anti-government protesters trying to overrun an airport clashed with security forces, officials said. The violence took place in the southeastern city of Juliaca, in the Puno region, an official in the local ombudsman's office told AFP. The office gave an earlier death toll of nine.
China suspends visas for Japanese citizens: Tokyo embassy
China will "suspend the issuance" of visas to Japanese citizens from Tuesday, its embassy in Tokyo said, in an apparent response to Japan's restrictions on Chinese travellers over a surge in Covid cases. Beijing earlier on Tuesday suspended issuing short-term visas to South Koreans in a similar tit-for-tat reaction to...
Ukrainian, Russian rights commissioners have met in Turkey: official
Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said Wednesday he had held a meeting in Turkey with Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova in rare talks between officials from the two countries since the start of Moscow's invasion. They "discussed a wide range of humanitarian problems and issues related to the provision of...
Zelensky says fighting ongoing in Ukraine's Soledar
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that fighting was ongoing in Soledar, an eastern Ukrainian city that Russian mercenary group Wagner claimed to control earlier, and that the front was "holding". "The terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend" to have achieved some successes in Soledar, Zelensky said...
Haitians flock for passports to reach US under new program
Haitians seeking to escape from poverty and despair are flocking to government offices hoping to get a passport and perhaps their ticket to life in America under a new US immigration program. At the main migration office in Port-au-Prince, the crowd is so big that security officers keep the metal...
Armenia says won't host Russia-led military drills this year
Armenia will not host Russian-led military exercises this year, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Tuesday, signalling growing frustration with Moscow. Pashinyan's announcement comes after the leader of the ex-Soviet republic criticised the work of Russian peacekeepers in the South Caucasus, which has been plagued for decades by fighting between Armenia and neighbouring Azerbaijan.
Gaza medics protest Israel controls on medical imports
Gazans drove a convoy of ambulances along the Israeli border Monday to protest import restrictions on medical equipment, which the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave warned puts patients at risk. Israel bans the transfer of goods to Gaza which it deems could be used for military purposes, as part...
Five things to know about the Czech Republic
- EU, NATO member - The Czech Republic became a NATO member in 1999 before joining the EU. The country is also a part of the Schengen free travel area, but it has resisted adopting the euro, favouring its own koruna currency. - Communist echoes - The outgoing head of...
Iran temporarily suspends one protest-linked execution
Iran's supreme court has temporarily suspended the execution of death row convict Mohammad Boroghani who was found guilty of charges related to the country's wave of protests, the judiciary said Wednesday. The ruling came after the defendant's lawyer "filed a request for the resumption of the legal proceedings for his...
US border plan risks undermining basic human rights: UN
The United Nations rights chief warned Wednesday that a new US border enforcement plan risks undermining the basic foundations of international human rights and refugee law. "The right to seek asylum is a human right, no matter a person's origin, immigration status, nor how they arrived at an international border," Volker Turk said in a statement, warning the new measures "appear to be at variance with the prohibition of collective expulsion and the principle of non-refoulement."
Egypt pound devalued 100% since March under IMF loan deal
The Egyptian pound was trading Wednesday at half its value from last March after the central bank intervened for a third time as part of an International Monetary Fund loan agreement. The devaluation, representing a fall of almost 105 percent over the 10-month period, has sent the price of imported...
Ukraine presses Germany for tanks as minister visits
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday said Germany's refusal to send his country battle tanks was costing lives as Berlin's top diplomat vowed further support during a surprise visit. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's unannounced trip came just days after Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed to provide to Ukraine Marder...
DR Congo says Rwanda using refugees for 'political purposes'
Kinshasa accused Rwanda of using refugees for political purposes on Wednesday, after its central African neighbour said it would no longer take in people fleeing violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Rwandan President Paul Kagame said Monday that his country "cannot keep hosting refugees" -- stoking already high tensions...
Canada Iran Anniversary
A woman holds a sign and waves a flag as thousands of people attend a rally to mark the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Air Disasters, on the three year anniversary since the Iran military shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The flight was bound for Canada via Ukraine and shot down shortly after its takeoff from Tehran in January 2020, killing 176 people including some Canadian citizens and permanent residents. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Iran sentences three more to death over Amini protests
Iran has sentenced to death three more people accused of killing members of the security forces during protests triggered by Mahsa Amini's death, the judiciary said Monday. The Islamic republic has been rocked by civil unrest since the September 16 death in custody of Kurdish Iranian Amini, 22, following her arrest for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.
Morocco raises migrants' jail time over Melilla tragedy: lawyer
A Moroccan appeals court has increased the sentences of 13 migrants to three years over a deadly attempted crossing into the Spanish enclave of Melilla, their lawyer said Monday. Around 2,000 people, many of them Sudanese, stormed the frontier on June 24 in a bid to reach Spanish territory across...
Israel kills Palestinian in West Bank raid: Ministry
Israeli forces shot a Palestinian fighter who later died of his wounds in the West Bank Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the army reported coming under fire during an operation. Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigade, the armed wing of Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah movement, claimed the dead man as...
