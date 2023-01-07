ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

KELOLAND

Pistons down Timberwolves on Tuesday

DETROIT (AP) – Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four […]
DETROIT, MI

