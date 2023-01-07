ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Peggy Mallard Skinner

Mrs. Peggy Mallard Skinner, age 87, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. A native of Bulloch County, she attended Marvin Pittman School. She retired from Carrier Classics and Cooper Tools. She enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, fishing, and loved traveling. She was known...
STATESBORO, GA
William Stevie Reaves, Jr.

Mr. William Stevie Reaves, Jr., age 53, died Sunday January 8, 2023, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Stevie was a lifelong resident of Statesboro and a 1986 graduate of Statesboro High School. He had worked for Cooper-Wiss, Agri- Supply and was the foreman for Bobby Rushing’s...
STATESBORO, GA
Kathy Woodrum

Kathy Seckinger Woodrum was welcomed into this life on September 9, 1954, by her loving parents Gideon Waldhour Seckinger and Kathleen Wendelken Seckinger in Savannah, Georgia. Over the nearly seven decades to follow, she lived a life guided by the principles of respect, kindness, and love, until her passing on...
SAVANNAH, GA
Judith (Judy) Ann Cielocha

Judith Ann (Judy) Cielocha (nee Reich) passed away peacefully at her home in Statesboro on January 4, 2023. She married the love of her life, Frank Cielocha in 1960 and shared 63 years of marital bliss. She leaves her four roses (daughters) and her children in love: Deborah (Rick deceased)...
STATESBORO, GA
Jacqueline M. Robbins

An obituary is not available at this time for Jacqueline M. Robbins. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline M. Robbins, please visit our floral store. Arrangements entrusted to Deal...
SYLVANIA, GA
Willie Doris Allen

Mrs. Willie Doris Allen, age 95 passed from labor to reward on January 5, 2023, after an extended illness. She was a native of Bulloch County and a retired employee of Georgia Southern University. At an early age she joined the Rehovia Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by four...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Margaret Ellis Sills

Margaret E. Sills, age 85, of Metter Ga, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday January 4, 2023, surrounded by family. She was born in Birkenhead, England to John Henry and Margaret Davies Ellis. She married her first husband Everett E. Newsome, who was stationed in England with the U.S. Air Force.
METTER, GA
Lanier’s IGA: Small town store with a big time impact

For as far back as most north Bulloch county residents can remember, there has been a grocery store in Portal, Georgia. There may be some folks still living who remember Sparks Grocery, and more may recall shopping at Mr. Hoyt Daughtry’s IGA. Since 1979, however, citizens of Portal and beyond have been getting their groceries at Lanier’s IGA, a family-owned and operated business in the heart of Portal.
PORTAL, GA
Henry Terrell Kimble

Henry Terrell Kimble was born September 9, 1969, in Statesboro, Georgia to Arthur and Linda Scott Kimble. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a graduate of the Southeast Bulloch High School class of 1988. He served his country in the United States Navy...
STATESBORO, GA
Save the dates for 2023 rec events

The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department has all our favorite community events scheduled for 2023! Check out the dates and locations below. If you’re new to Statesboro, these events are a great way to enjoy what Statesboro and Bulloch County are all about!. “We are so excited to...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Weyman Smoak

Weyman E. Smoak, 77, of Appling, passed away in Evans, GA, on Friday, January 6th. Born to the late William Laure and Verdie Mae Smoak, he was a native of Screven County and a member of the Newington United Methodist Church. He was a construction and maintenance worker for many...
APPLING, GA
Larry Floyd Harrison

Mr. Larry Floyd Harrison, age 63 of Portal, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, January 8, 2023, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Friends may sign the online register book, express online condolences, send flowers or other memorial gifts via our website: https://www.mhlovettandsonsfuneralhome.com. Matthew H....
PORTAL, GA
Swainsboro man arrested for aggravated assault

A 22-year-old Swainsboro resident has been arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly firing a handgun at his girlfriend and her father. Statesboro Police Department (SPD) patrol officers responded to a call for domestic dispute at approximately 7 p.m. on Jan. 6 after shots were fired at the Southern Villas on Chandler Road.
SWAINSBORO, GA
John Roosevelt “Jackie” Young

John R. “Jackie” Young, made his transition from his earthly home to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening,, December 27, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. He was a native of Quincy, Gadsden County, Florida but had resided in Statesboro for the...
STATESBORO, GA
Martha Jo Stalcup Newman

Mrs. Martha Jo Stalcup Newman, age 88, passed away at her home on December 28, 2022 in Statesboro, Georgia. Mrs. Newman was born in Powder Springs, Georgia on March 11, 1934 to the late Bon Stalcup and Montine Moore Stalcup. She married her only true love, Wayman Billy Newman, right...
STATESBORO, GA
