Exclusive: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's first Saudi home! £175m ($210m)-a-year star is staying in a lavish suite at Riyadh's Four Seasons hotel and will rack up a £250,000 ($300,000) bill in a month... with his entourage taking up 17 rooms!
Cristiano Ronaldo has wasted little time in ensuring he and his family are royally received in their new homeland, MailOnline can reveal. The star striker, whose move to Saudi Arabia last week has made him a super-millionaire, is living in accommodation for a King that affords him the best view of the capital in the plushest of surroundings. The former Manchester United star who has signed for the largely unheralded Al-Nassr club in the Saudi Pro League with a package worth more than £400m ($485m), is staying in the Kingdom Tower, one of the tallest buildings in the country.
Facing Lionel Messi, saying the wrong country and registration woes: Cristiano Ronaldo's weird and wonderful first week in Saudi Arabia
Inevitably, Cristiano Ronaldo has had an eventful start to the year as he settles in at Al-Nassr
PSG Confirm Date For Saudi Friendly: Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Face Lionel Messi
The exhibition game will see PSG take on an all-star XI featuring players from top Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al Nassr.
New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal’s national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of...
Diego Simeone ‘to leave Atletico Madrid at end of season’ with club well behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in title race
DIEGO SIMEONE has told Atletico Madrid that he will leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports. The Argentine has brought unprecedented success during his 11-year stay at the club, winning two La Liga titles and reaching two Champions League finals. However, the club have had...
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid come to Zinedine Zidane's defence following 'disrespect' from French FA president
Noel Le Graet said he "wouldn’t even pick up the phone" to Zidane if he tried to call, causing outrage among players and clubs alike
Ronaldo set to face PSG, Messi in first game in Saudi Arabia
PARIS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi. PSG said Monday it will play a Jan. 19 friendly in Riyadh against a composite team of players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the current Asian Champions League title holder.
Lionel Messi Contract Extension: PSG Has ‘An Impossible Proposal’ for Argentine Star
Paris Saint-Germain wants to extend Lionel Messi after the 35-year-old has had a bounce-back 2022-23 season. The veteran forward’s contract expires in June and he will become a free agent afterward. Marca reported on Tuesday that Jorge Messi will arrive in Paris in the coming weeks, and the Parisian...
Man United, Liverpool Or Spurs May Be Buyout Targets For Qatar Fund - Bloomberg News
* MAN UNITED, LIVERPOOL OR SPURS MAY BE BUYOUT TARGETS FOR QATAR FUND - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://bloom.bg/3vQacRe. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Under-fire French FA boss calls extraordinary meeting amid pressure to step aside
Under-fire French Football Federation chief Noel Le Graet has called an extraordinary meeting of the organisation for Wednesday, sources told AFP, at which he is expected to offer an explanation for controversial comments about Zinedine Zidane which have led to a barrage of criticism and calls for him to resign.
MLS CF Montreal Training Soccer
CF Montreal head coach Hernan Losada stands on a barrier to look over a practice on the first day of MLS soccer training camp in Montreal, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Al Nassr deny Cristiano Ronaldo's contract includes deal to back Saudi Arabia World Cup bid
Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr say his contract does not include any commitment to back a Saudi Arabia bid to host the 2030 World Cup. Reports claimed Ronaldo will earn 200m euros (£177m) to promote the bid on top of his annual salary of £177m. But the...
