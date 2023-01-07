ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Exclusive: Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's first Saudi home! £175m ($210m)-a-year star is staying in a lavish suite at Riyadh's Four Seasons hotel and will rack up a £250,000 ($300,000) bill in a month... with his entourage taking up 17 rooms!

Cristiano Ronaldo has wasted little time in ensuring he and his family are royally received in their new homeland, MailOnline can reveal. The star striker, whose move to Saudi Arabia last week has made him a super-millionaire, is living in accommodation for a King that affords him the best view of the capital in the plushest of surroundings. The former Manchester United star who has signed for the largely unheralded Al-Nassr club in the Saudi Pro League with a package worth more than £400m ($485m), is staying in the Kingdom Tower, one of the tallest buildings in the country.
The Associated Press

New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal’s national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of...
The Associated Press

Ronaldo set to face PSG, Messi in first game in Saudi Arabia

PARIS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi. PSG said Monday it will play a Jan. 19 friendly in Riyadh against a composite team of players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the current Asian Champions League title holder.
kalkinemedia.com

Man United, Liverpool Or Spurs May Be Buyout Targets For Qatar Fund - Bloomberg News

* MAN UNITED, LIVERPOOL OR SPURS MAY BE BUYOUT TARGETS FOR QATAR FUND - BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://bloom.bg/3vQacRe. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com

Under-fire French FA boss calls extraordinary meeting amid pressure to step aside

Under-fire French Football Federation chief Noel Le Graet has called an extraordinary meeting of the organisation for Wednesday, sources told AFP, at which he is expected to offer an explanation for controversial comments about Zinedine Zidane which have led to a barrage of criticism and calls for him to resign.
kalkinemedia.com

MLS CF Montreal Training Soccer

CF Montreal head coach Hernan Losada stands on a barrier to look over a practice on the first day of MLS soccer training camp in Montreal, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Comments / 0

Community Policy