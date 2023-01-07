ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

WSAV News 3

UGA fans call Mayor Van Johnson team’s lucky charm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Championship Monday is here—and the Bulldogs have a chance to make history going back-to-back years as champions in the college football playoff era. Fans put into words the magnitude of the game.  “Major. It’s a major deal,” says David Minkovitz, UGA alum and fan. “Like you said it’s going to be […]
Grice Connect

Kathy Woodrum

Kathy Seckinger Woodrum was welcomed into this life on September 9, 1954, by her loving parents Gideon Waldhour Seckinger and Kathleen Wendelken Seckinger in Savannah, Georgia. Over the nearly seven decades to follow, she lived a life guided by the principles of respect, kindness, and love, until her passing on...
Grice Connect

Peggy Mallard Skinner

Mrs. Peggy Mallard Skinner, age 87, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. A native of Bulloch County, she attended Marvin Pittman School. She retired from Carrier Classics and Cooper Tools. She enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, fishing, and loved traveling. She was known...
Grice Connect

William Stevie Reaves, Jr.

Mr. William Stevie Reaves, Jr., age 53, died Sunday January 8, 2023, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Stevie was a lifelong resident of Statesboro and a 1986 graduate of Statesboro High School. He had worked for Cooper-Wiss, Agri- Supply and was the foreman for Bobby Rushing’s...
Grice Connect

Robert K. Cooper

Mr. Robert K. Cooper, age 87, and went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2023. He was born on June 28, 1935 to the late Cecil V. Cooper, Sr. and Ruth Cooper Piper. Robert attended Screven County High School and graduated with the class of 1955. He then served in the United States Army from 1955 until 1958 active duty, and then with the National Guard high school program from 1959-1962.
Grice Connect

Lanier’s IGA: Small town store with a big time impact

For as far back as most north Bulloch county residents can remember, there has been a grocery store in Portal, Georgia. There may be some folks still living who remember Sparks Grocery, and more may recall shopping at Mr. Hoyt Daughtry’s IGA. Since 1979, however, citizens of Portal and beyond have been getting their groceries at Lanier’s IGA, a family-owned and operated business in the heart of Portal.
WSAV-TV

Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah Mall

After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah …. After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. ‘It was a calling—my calling’: SPD hosts swearing-in …...
Grice Connect

Popular Statesboro businesses who are not open in 2023

Six popular Statesboro businesses closed the end of 2022 and will not open in 2023. Many of these have been in business for decades. The reasons for closure varies with each business. From leases expiring, selling the property to retirement no matter the reason for the closure the community will miss all of these business.
Grice Connect

Henry Terrell Kimble

Henry Terrell Kimble was born September 9, 1969, in Statesboro, Georgia to Arthur and Linda Scott Kimble. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a graduate of the Southeast Bulloch High School class of 1988. He served his country in the United States Navy...
Grice Connect

Winton Franklin Sherrod

Mr. Winton Franklin Sherrod, age 81, died Thursday January 5, 2023, at his residence under the care of Pruitt Hospice. The Meggett, South Carolina native was a 1959 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. Following his graduation Franklin joined the United States Marine Corp and served until his honorable discharge in 1963.
Grice Connect

Jacqueline M. Robbins

An obituary is not available at this time for Jacqueline M. Robbins. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline M. Robbins, please visit our floral store. Arrangements entrusted to Deal...
wtoc.com

Gas tax suspension ends at midnight, Ga. gas prices to rise Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The gas tax suspension will come to an end in the state of Georgia. Drivers have not been paying the extra price at the pump since March of last year. Every time at the pump, you save about 30 cents a gallon. With all the drivers in Georgia over the past 10 months, that adds up to $1.7 billion.
