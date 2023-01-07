Read full article on original website
GS women’s basketball Hall of Fame alum passes game ball to Terren Ward
Georgia Southern women’s basketball player #3 Terren Ward led the team to 99-86 victory, winning their first Sun Belt conference game of the season, in their New Year’s Eve game against Arkansas State. Ward scored 40 points in the game, beating alumna Regina Days-Bryan‘s record. Days-Bryan was honorary coach at the game.
UGA fans call Mayor Van Johnson team’s lucky charm
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Championship Monday is here—and the Bulldogs have a chance to make history going back-to-back years as champions in the college football playoff era. Fans put into words the magnitude of the game. “Major. It’s a major deal,” says David Minkovitz, UGA alum and fan. “Like you said it’s going to be […]
Kathy Woodrum
Kathy Seckinger Woodrum was welcomed into this life on September 9, 1954, by her loving parents Gideon Waldhour Seckinger and Kathleen Wendelken Seckinger in Savannah, Georgia. Over the nearly seven decades to follow, she lived a life guided by the principles of respect, kindness, and love, until her passing on...
Peggy Mallard Skinner
Mrs. Peggy Mallard Skinner, age 87, died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. A native of Bulloch County, she attended Marvin Pittman School. She retired from Carrier Classics and Cooper Tools. She enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, fishing, and loved traveling. She was known...
Georj Lewis to speak at GS Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration
Georgia Southern University will celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King (MLK) Jr. with events including a keynote speaker, an educational trip to Atlanta, and participation in both the Savannah and Statesboro MLK parades. “Recognizing that we all have a role to play in the realization of Dr. King’s dream,...
William Stevie Reaves, Jr.
Mr. William Stevie Reaves, Jr., age 53, died Sunday January 8, 2023, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Stevie was a lifelong resident of Statesboro and a 1986 graduate of Statesboro High School. He had worked for Cooper-Wiss, Agri- Supply and was the foreman for Bobby Rushing’s...
Circling up for Sarah: Double transplant patient from Statesboro perseveres to finish degree
Every college graduate has a story to tell, a journey of facing obstacles through the course of their studies and pushing forward to make it across that stage on graduation day. Considering the world has faced an unprecedented health crisis in the past two years with COVID-19, many recent graduates...
Pladd Dot’s School of Rock and Roll ready for performances in the new year
Pladd Dot Music‘s The School of Rock and Roll band is ready for a new year of performances at community events and your favorite restaurants. According to Mary Hannah Samples, Music Education Coordinator and Director of the School of Rock and Roll, the band is a small division within the main School of Music program at Pladd Dot.
Robert K. Cooper
Mr. Robert K. Cooper, age 87, and went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2023. He was born on June 28, 1935 to the late Cecil V. Cooper, Sr. and Ruth Cooper Piper. Robert attended Screven County High School and graduated with the class of 1955. He then served in the United States Army from 1955 until 1958 active duty, and then with the National Guard high school program from 1959-1962.
Lanier’s IGA: Small town store with a big time impact
For as far back as most north Bulloch county residents can remember, there has been a grocery store in Portal, Georgia. There may be some folks still living who remember Sparks Grocery, and more may recall shopping at Mr. Hoyt Daughtry’s IGA. Since 1979, however, citizens of Portal and beyond have been getting their groceries at Lanier’s IGA, a family-owned and operated business in the heart of Portal.
Statesboro YMCA to host annual Run the Boro 5K on Jan. 28
The Run the Boro 5K race will be held at the Statesboro YMCA on Saturday, January 28, 2023. This is the Statesboro YMCA’s third annual 5K, and Executive Branch Director Hannah Beggs is looking to have more participants to register this year. “Last year, we had 150 runners,” Beggs...
WSAV-TV
Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah Mall
After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. Stores close for good, uncertainty looms for Savannah …. After 18 years inside Savannah Mall, Monday marks the final closing time at The Uniform Source. ‘It was a calling—my calling’: SPD hosts swearing-in …...
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in Georgia
A major shopping center is set to close its doors for good next week in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Savannah Mall will be closing permanently, according to local sources.
Forever Me to host second annual Sneaker Ball during MLK weekend
Forever Me will host their second annual Kickin’ It in the Boro: Sneaker Ball gathering on January 14, 2023, from 7:30-11:30pm at the Georgia Southern Performing Arts Center. Daphne Jackson, Statesboro native and founder of Forever Me, is excited to host another Ball after a great turnout last year.
Popular Statesboro businesses who are not open in 2023
Six popular Statesboro businesses closed the end of 2022 and will not open in 2023. Many of these have been in business for decades. The reasons for closure varies with each business. From leases expiring, selling the property to retirement no matter the reason for the closure the community will miss all of these business.
Henry Terrell Kimble
Henry Terrell Kimble was born September 9, 1969, in Statesboro, Georgia to Arthur and Linda Scott Kimble. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a graduate of the Southeast Bulloch High School class of 1988. He served his country in the United States Navy...
Winton Franklin Sherrod
Mr. Winton Franklin Sherrod, age 81, died Thursday January 5, 2023, at his residence under the care of Pruitt Hospice. The Meggett, South Carolina native was a 1959 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. Following his graduation Franklin joined the United States Marine Corp and served until his honorable discharge in 1963.
Jacqueline M. Robbins
An obituary is not available at this time for Jacqueline M. Robbins. We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline M. Robbins, please visit our floral store. Arrangements entrusted to Deal...
wtoc.com
Gas tax suspension ends at midnight, Ga. gas prices to rise Wednesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The gas tax suspension will come to an end in the state of Georgia. Drivers have not been paying the extra price at the pump since March of last year. Every time at the pump, you save about 30 cents a gallon. With all the drivers in Georgia over the past 10 months, that adds up to $1.7 billion.
68-year-old Richmond Hill woman completes half marathon in all 50 states
RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — A 68-year-old woman from Richmond Hill has completed half marathons in all 50 states. “I will not stop, I will keep going to the very end because I love it”. Terry Hartsock, an avid runner says her passion began when she joined a group called Muscatine Running Friends back in […]
