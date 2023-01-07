Read full article on original website
Paulie Malignaggi questions Ryan Garcia’s “mentality” for Gervonta Davis fight
By Huck Allen: Paulie Malignaggi isn’t quite sure about Ryan Garcia’s mentality going into what could be a grueling fight where he’d need to get in the trenches to defeat Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in their proposed fight in April. Malignaggi says he’s only seen the...
Anthony Joshua fighting 3 times in 2023, beginning in April “against quality heavyweight” – Eddie Hearn
By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua will be fighting three times in 2023, in April, July & December, against quality fighters in the heavyweight division. Hearn states that he’ll be closing a deal in 48 hours for Joshua’s April 1ast opponent, who he says is a “quality heavyweight,” who the boxing public will be “happy” with.
Conor Benn wants Tank Davis, Chris Eubank Jr or Pacquiao next
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn wants to immediately jump into a big mega-fight against Chris Eubank Jr, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Manny Pacquiao, or Kell Brook when he returns to the ring after the investigation is done by the WBC, and the BBB of C. It’s...
Gervonta Davis psychologically better equipped to defeat Ryan Garcia says Eddie Hearn
By Chris Williams: Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn says Gervonta Davis is psychologically in a better position than Ryan Garcia to win their battle in April when they meet for their mega-fight on Showtime PPV. Hearn notes that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) has had recent problems psychologically, and although he’s come...
Beterbiev vs. Yarde: Can Anthony win on January 28th?
By Charles Brun: Blue-collared fighter Anthony Yarde will be attempting to do the impossible by defeating the unbeaten IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) on January 28th at the Ovo Arena in London, England. Some would say that the 31-year-old Yarde has done little...
Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith could be WBC 160-lb eliminator
By Jack Tiernan: Promoter Kalle Sauerland says he likes the idea of the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith contest being a WBC middleweight title eliminator on January 21st in their domestic-level showdown at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) is ranked #2 with the...
Tyson Fury won’t fight Anthony Joshua in 2023 says Frank Warren
By Charles Brun: Promoter Frank Warren has ruled out a fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in 2023. According to Warren, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has told him what fights he wants, and he feels Joshua & his team don’t want the fight. Moreover, Warren says another reason why the Fury-Joshua fight can’t take place is that AJ still doesn’t have a trainer at this point.
Shakur Stevenson and Shuichiro Yoshino in the works for April 8th for WBC 135-lb eliminator
By Huck Allen: Shakur Stevenson and Shuichiro Yoshino have a deal in the works for April 8th in a WBC lightweight title eliminator to decide the mandatory for undisputed champion Devin Haney. The Top Rank-promoted Stevenson’s fight with Yoshino will be shown on ESPN. Casual boxing fans in the...
Anthony Yarde will prove his elite status by beating Artur Beterbiev says Gareth A. Davies
By Craig Daly: Gareth A. Davies believes that Anthony Yarde has the chance to prove himself as one of the “elite” fighters in the sport if he can upset IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on January 28th at the OVO Arena in London, England.
Eddie Hearn wants Dmitry Bivol to challenge Canelo Alvarez at 168 for undisputed in September in “ideal world”
By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn says his “ideal world” schedule for Canelo Alvarez in 2023 is for him to fight his WBO mandatory John Ryder in May, followed by a rematch against Dmitry Bivol at 168 in September for the undisputed. It will require some convincing on Hearn’s...
Eubank – Smith, Parker – Massey Live on DAZN
DAZN Group, the leading global sports entertainment platform, today announces that it will broadcast the all-British dust up, Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith, Saturday, January 21st, from BOXXER in association with Wasserman Boxing, Live from AO Arena in Manchester. The event will be available to all DAZN subscribers in the US, Canada, DACH and Japan.
IBF to allow Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk for undisputed championship
By Barry Holbrook: The IBF has reversed their order for their heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to defend against mandatory Felip Hrgovic next, thus allowing the undisputed match against WBC champ Tyson Fury to go ahead. Dan Rafael is reporting the news of IBF president Daryl Peoples canceling the order for...
Shawn Porter breaks down Regis Prograis vs. Teofimo Lopez
By Dan Ambrose: Shawn Porter feels that Teofimo Lopez has since lost the “intimidation factor” that he had when he was briefly the unified lightweight champion after his victory over Vasyl Lomachenko in 2020, and he thinks that he lacks the polish to defeat WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis if the two were to fight now.
Gervonta Davis reacts to Eddie Hearn’s “not a deep thinker” comment
By Allan Fox: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis took issue with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent interview in which he told DAZN that he’s “Not a deep thinker, not articulate.”. Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) responded by saying that he didn’t accept the offer Hearn gave to him because of not being not a “deep thinker.” Hearn and Tank have been seemingly going back and forth since he turned down an offer.
Eddie Hearn says Jaron Ennis & Demetrius Andrade could have more options after their last performances
By Craig Daly: Last weekend’s performances by Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis & Demetrius Andrade left a lot to be desired despite the two winning their respective bouts on the Showtime PPV card at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. Promoter Eddie Hearn thinks that welterweight contenders ‘Boots’...
Teddy Atlas previews Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
By Huck Allen: Teddy Atlas sees the powerful Ryan Garcia doing a better job against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis next April than the weaker, smaller Hector Luis Garcia did last Saturday night in Washington, D.C. Atlas feels that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) has got to keep the fight at...
Anthony Joshua start camp next week for April 1st in London
By Craig Daly: Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua has picked out his new coach and will be training in the United States for his return to the ring on April 1st in London. AJ will start training camp next week for his next fight against a still-to-be-determined top-20 opponent.
Shakur Stevenson says Gervonta Davis will handle Ryan Garcia’s power
By Allan Fox: Shakur Stevenson doesn’t believe Ryan Garcia’s power will trouble Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis when they meet in April. Stevenson says that Tank Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) isn’t worried about taking shots, but he’ll make sure that he adjusts when he faces Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs). Davis won’t blindly walk in, taking the best punches from Ryan.
Spence not expected to return to 147 after Thurman fight at 154
By Jim Calfa: Errol Spence Jr will be taking a test run at 154 in his fight with Keith Thurman in April, and, likely, he won’t return to the 147-lb division afterward. With the difficulty that Spence has in making the 147-lb limit, staying at 154 permanently makes sense for him after the Thurman fight. If Spence thinks it was hard for him to make the 147-lb limit before, just wait until he tried to make weight after fighting at 154 against Thurman.
