ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua fighting 3 times in 2023, beginning in April “against quality heavyweight” – Eddie Hearn

By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua will be fighting three times in 2023, in April, July & December, against quality fighters in the heavyweight division. Hearn states that he’ll be closing a deal in 48 hours for Joshua’s April 1ast opponent, who he says is a “quality heavyweight,” who the boxing public will be “happy” with.
BoxingNews24.com

Conor Benn wants Tank Davis, Chris Eubank Jr or Pacquiao next

By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn wants to immediately jump into a big mega-fight against Chris Eubank Jr, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Manny Pacquiao, or Kell Brook when he returns to the ring after the investigation is done by the WBC, and the BBB of C. It’s...
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis psychologically better equipped to defeat Ryan Garcia says Eddie Hearn

By Chris Williams: Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn says Gervonta Davis is psychologically in a better position than Ryan Garcia to win their battle in April when they meet for their mega-fight on Showtime PPV. Hearn notes that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) has had recent problems psychologically, and although he’s come...
BoxingNews24.com

Beterbiev vs. Yarde: Can Anthony win on January 28th?

By Charles Brun: Blue-collared fighter Anthony Yarde will be attempting to do the impossible by defeating the unbeaten IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) on January 28th at the Ovo Arena in London, England. Some would say that the 31-year-old Yarde has done little...
BoxingNews24.com

Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith could be WBC 160-lb eliminator

By Jack Tiernan: Promoter Kalle Sauerland says he likes the idea of the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Liam Smith contest being a WBC middleweight title eliminator on January 21st in their domestic-level showdown at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) is ranked #2 with the...
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury won’t fight Anthony Joshua in 2023 says Frank Warren

By Charles Brun: Promoter Frank Warren has ruled out a fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in 2023. According to Warren, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has told him what fights he wants, and he feels Joshua & his team don’t want the fight. Moreover, Warren says another reason why the Fury-Joshua fight can’t take place is that AJ still doesn’t have a trainer at this point.
BoxingNews24.com

Eubank – Smith, Parker – Massey Live on DAZN

DAZN Group, the leading global sports entertainment platform, today announces that it will broadcast the all-British dust up, Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith, Saturday, January 21st, from BOXXER in association with Wasserman Boxing, Live from AO Arena in Manchester. The event will be available to all DAZN subscribers in the US, Canada, DACH and Japan.
BoxingNews24.com

IBF to allow Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk for undisputed championship

By Barry Holbrook: The IBF has reversed their order for their heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to defend against mandatory Felip Hrgovic next, thus allowing the undisputed match against WBC champ Tyson Fury to go ahead. Dan Rafael is reporting the news of IBF president Daryl Peoples canceling the order for...
BoxingNews24.com

Shawn Porter breaks down Regis Prograis vs. Teofimo Lopez

By Dan Ambrose: Shawn Porter feels that Teofimo Lopez has since lost the “intimidation factor” that he had when he was briefly the unified lightweight champion after his victory over Vasyl Lomachenko in 2020, and he thinks that he lacks the polish to defeat WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis if the two were to fight now.
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis reacts to Eddie Hearn’s “not a deep thinker” comment

By Allan Fox: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis took issue with promoter Eddie Hearn’s recent interview in which he told DAZN that he’s “Not a deep thinker, not articulate.”. Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) responded by saying that he didn’t accept the offer Hearn gave to him because of not being not a “deep thinker.” Hearn and Tank have been seemingly going back and forth since he turned down an offer.
BoxingNews24.com

Teddy Atlas previews Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

By Huck Allen: Teddy Atlas sees the powerful Ryan Garcia doing a better job against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis next April than the weaker, smaller Hector Luis Garcia did last Saturday night in Washington, D.C. Atlas feels that Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) has got to keep the fight at...
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua start camp next week for April 1st in London

By Craig Daly: Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua has picked out his new coach and will be training in the United States for his return to the ring on April 1st in London. AJ will start training camp next week for his next fight against a still-to-be-determined top-20 opponent.
BoxingNews24.com

Shakur Stevenson says Gervonta Davis will handle Ryan Garcia’s power

By Allan Fox: Shakur Stevenson doesn’t believe Ryan Garcia’s power will trouble Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis when they meet in April. Stevenson says that Tank Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) isn’t worried about taking shots, but he’ll make sure that he adjusts when he faces Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs). Davis won’t blindly walk in, taking the best punches from Ryan.
BoxingNews24.com

Spence not expected to return to 147 after Thurman fight at 154

By Jim Calfa: Errol Spence Jr will be taking a test run at 154 in his fight with Keith Thurman in April, and, likely, he won’t return to the 147-lb division afterward. With the difficulty that Spence has in making the 147-lb limit, staying at 154 permanently makes sense for him after the Thurman fight. If Spence thinks it was hard for him to make the 147-lb limit before, just wait until he tried to make weight after fighting at 154 against Thurman.

Comments / 0

Community Policy