By Jim Calfa: Errol Spence Jr will be taking a test run at 154 in his fight with Keith Thurman in April, and, likely, he won’t return to the 147-lb division afterward. With the difficulty that Spence has in making the 147-lb limit, staying at 154 permanently makes sense for him after the Thurman fight. If Spence thinks it was hard for him to make the 147-lb limit before, just wait until he tried to make weight after fighting at 154 against Thurman.

1 DAY AGO