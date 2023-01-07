Read full article on original website
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
MLB
Red Sox avoid arb with all 5 eligible players
BOSTON -- The Red Sox on Friday agreed to one-year contracts with Alex Verdugo, Nick Pivetta, Christian Arroyo, Ryan Brasier and Reese McGuire, thus avoiding arbitration with all players who were eligible. A baseball source told MLB.com that the contracts have the following values: Verdugo ($6.3 million), Pivetta ($5.35 million),...
MLB
Teammates Dunston, Grace reach Cubs HOF together
CHICAGO -- For starters, Shawon Dunston did not recognize the area code of the number buzzing his phone. Then when he answered, the former Cubs shortstop knew it must be a wrong number. The person on the line was telling him he was going into the Cubs Hall of Fame.
MLB
Dodgers settle with 9 of 10 players at arb deadline
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers have agreed to terms with nine of their 10 arbitration-eligible players at Friday’s deadline to exchange desired salary figures for the 2023 season, with right-hander Tony Gonsolin as the lone exception. The largest payday goes to Julio Urías, who is in his final year...
MLB
Kluber eager to join 'very talented' Red Sox rotation
BOSTON -- Corey Kluber’s wife, Amanda, is from the Boston area and the couple has maintained a home in a suburb about 10 miles north of Fenway Park for a few years. For that reason alone, the Red Sox were always a landing spot the veteran right-hander explored. After a couple of offseasons when flirtations with Boston didn’t lead to a deal, it finally worked out this time -- and just a few days after Christmas.
MLB
The best players born on Jan. 14
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here is a mostly objective, somewhat subjective, list of the top five for Jan. 14, plus others of note. 1) Sonny Siebert (1937) Adept as a starter and...
MLB
How this 'extreme' player will fit on '23 Cubs
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Given the direction of the Cubs’ season last year, plus a handful of setbacks at a few positions, it was a perfect opportunity to give Christopher Morel an extended look in the big leagues. His personality exuded joy, his bat featured impressive pop and he showed off his versatility by handling spots all over the diamond.
MLB
Astros strike deals with Valdez, 5 arb-eligible players
HOUSTON -- The Astros were able to come to an agreement with one of their All-Star arbitration-eligible players Friday, but a sizeable gap stands between the team and a deal with another. • Arbitration roundup: 33 exchange figures. Left-hander Framber Valdez, who blossomed into one of the top pitchers in...
MLB
Trey Mancini headed to Cubs (source)
CHICAGO -- Eric Hosmer arrived to Cubs Convention this weekend as the Cubs' new veteran first baseman, sporting a sharp Cubbie blue blazer. Prospect Matt Mervis made his way around the Sheraton Grand Chicago, where fans lined up to get the autograph of the first baseman of the future. And...
MLB
Former catcher Vogt eager for role with Mariners
SEATTLE -- Stephen Vogt hung up his cleats after the 2022 season following a 10-year big league catching career, headlined by two All-Star appearances and winning the '21 World Series title with the Braves. Now, he’s ready to “get my foot in the door for the second half of my career,” joining the Mariners as their bullpen and quality control coach.
MLB
Twins agree with all arb-eligible players but Arraez
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins reached a contract agreement with all but one of their arbitration-eligible players ahead of Friday’s deadline to exchange figures, with reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez remaining as the only player in that group whose contract terms are still unresolved for the 2023 season.
MLB
Angels avoid arbitration with five players
ANAHEIM -- The Angels avoided arbitration with five of their eight eligible players ahead of Friday’s deadline to exchange arbitration figures, the club announced. Los Angeles could not reach agreements with outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielders Luis Rengifo and Gio Urshela. Renfroe and Urshela were both acquired in trades this offseason and will be eligible to become free agents after the 2023 season. Rengifo is coming off a career year and is eligible for arbitration for the first time.
MLB
Eager to start, veteran righty Weaver joins Reds
CINCINNATI -- The Reds added experience to their rotation competition on Friday by signing right-hander Luke Weaver to a one-year, $2 million contract. “It’s more about adding innings to the club," Reds general manager Nick Krall said. "We wanted to make sure we had a guy who has a chance to have quality innings for us. But it adds some pitching depth and starting depth and more competition in Spring Training.”
MLB
Bauer given unconditional release by Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers announced on Thursday that they have unconditionally released right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer, who recently finished serving a 194-game suspension for violating the MLB-MLBPA Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The transaction comes one week after Bauer was designated for assignment by the...
MLB
Cubs legend Sandberg to get statue at Wrigley in 2024
CHICAGO -- When Ryne Sandberg was asked to sit in the audience at Cubs Convention on Saturday morning, the Hall of Fame second baseman was confused. Usually at this type of event, he was either on stage or somewhere signing autographs. "A little bit fishy there," Sandberg said with a...
MLB
Cards agree with 7 arbitration-eligible players
ST. LOUIS -- A relatively quiet Cardinals offseason gave way to a flurry of activity on Friday as the club reached one-year agreements with seven arbitration-eligible players and braced for a salary hearing with closer Ryan Helsley. The Cardinals went into Friday's noon CT deadline for players to file for...
MLB
Why scouts love this trade for Brewers
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy's Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. How many of you looked at the details of last month’s trade between the Brewers, Braves and A’s, saw what Milwaukee gave up to get two pitchers along with William Contreras -- an All-Star catcher who turned 25 on Christmas Eve who has produced big offensive numbers and has five years of control -- and asked yourself this question:
MLB
'We're on the same team': Burnes, Brewers face gap in salary talks
MILWAUKEE -- Unable to agree on a suitable salary for 2023, the Brewers and representatives for ace Corbin Burnes formally exchanged contract proposals on Friday in a procedural step that could lead to a salary arbitration hearing. Friday’s stalemate does not preclude the Brewers from continuing to negotiate with Burnes,...
MLB
Phils avoid arb with Hoskins, three others
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies on Friday avoided salary arbitration with four of six eligible players, most notably Rhys Hoskins. Hoskins agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal, according to sources. The Phillies also agreed to one-year deals with Gregory Soto ($3.925 million), Ranger Suárez ($2.95 million) and Edmundo Sosa ($950,000).
MLB
Could Phils have hardest-throwing 'pen in 2023?
PHILADELPHIA -- Hitters might want to think twice before bringing their best bats into the batter’s box against Phillies relievers. The Phillies have been one of baseball’s busiest teams this winter, acquiring Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker, Gregory Soto, Craig Kimbrel and Matt Strahm, among others. One thing that has jumped out is the velocity they have added to the bullpen.
