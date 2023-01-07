ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

One Green Planet

Another Washed Up Dead Humpback Whale Prompts Environmentalists to Call for Full Investigation into Offshore Wind Projects

A humpback whale washed up in Atlantic City with a head injury, according to officials, and now environmentalists are calling for a wind turbine inquiry. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says that the whale may have been hit by a boat. There has been a string of whale deaths which has resulted in calls for a full investigation. The young humpback whale washed up on a beach in Atlantic City last weekend, and officials say there was evidence of a large head injury.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Sign of the Times, Iconic Cherry Hill, NJ Diner May Be Closing

They're as much a part of New Jersey lore as Springsteen, The Shore, and Full-Service Gas Stations. I'm talking about diners. Where else can you scan a menu with literally hundreds of items to choose from? You want an omelet for dinner? No problem! A burger for breakfast? Have at it. New Jersey is known as the Diner Capital of the World.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
SoJO 104.9

A Big Birthday Party For Abby, Atlantic City’s Oldest Building

Abby is having a big birthday celebration this weekend. Of course, every birthday is a big one when you are 166 years old. Abby, a.k.a, the Absecon Lighthouse is having another big birthday and you are invited this Saturday and Sunday. This is a great time to visit the Atlantic City Inlet's most famous resident and the oldest structure in town, protecting ships and mariners since 1857.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Shockingly, Gordon Ramsay’s New Atlantic City Restaurant Isn’t ‘Hell’

I thought I would hate it. I really did. Yes, restaurant critics are supposed to go into a review with an open mind. But in the case of Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen at Caesars—Ramsay’s third Atlantic City eatery and the brand’s first on the East Coast after California, Nevada and Dubai—we have a restaurant inspired by a not-particularly-entertaining televised cooking competition that has somehow managed to exist for 21 seasons. At the helm of this restaurant, conceptually at least, is, of course, the laughably profane namesake celebrity chef who plops his moniker on restaurants around the world and shows up maybe once or twice a year for selfies and to rally the troops.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 39, Dies In South Jersey Fire, 2nd Person Escapes

Authorities have identified a 39-year-old man killed in a Salem County fire.The deceased was identified as Andres Gutierrez, of Oldmans Township, according to New Jersey State Police.The fire broke out at 12:33 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at Porch Farms, Pennsville-Pedricktown Road in Oldmans Townsh…
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

2 men wanted for allegedly stealing exotic bird from South Jersey store: police

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men are wanted for allegedly stealing a bird from a South Jersey bird store.The Delran Police Department said a pineapple green cheek conure was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Burlington County.Delran police posted surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.Todd Marcus Birds Exotic said on Facebook it happened Saturday and posted a surveillance video of the incident on Facebook."As you can see in the video the man who stole the bird had a look out and also tried to hide behind pole but you can clearly see the baby bird shoved into his pants/side bag," Todd Marcus Birds Exotic wrote on Facebook.Police warn the bird could be in danger if not provided the proper care within a couple of days.Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Delran police at 856-461-4498 extension 149 or 856-461-9010.
DELRAN, NJ
94.5 PST

Two NJ bakeries merge, prepare to go national

Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Vallenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to the Press of Atlantic City, the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Beached whale found near Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) –  Residents in Atlantic City woke up to a gruesome discovery on their beach Saturday morning. A beached whale was discovered near Boardwalk Hall.Workers of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center are on location to determine the cause of death.Plans are to bury the whale on the beach soon.This is the second beached whale in Atlantic City within a month. On Dec. 23, a whale washed ashore on the beach near the Tropicana casino.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

