ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview

Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
BBC

Prince Harry's publisher says book sales 'beyond expectations'

The publisher of Prince Harry's controversial memoir says sales have exceeded its "most bullish expectations". Transworld Penguin Random House said Spare was its fastest-selling non-fiction book with sales so far topping 400,000 copies. That includes hardback, audiobook and ebook downloads. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows sold 1.84m units in...
BBC

Prince Harry: Press spin on Taliban comments is 'dangerous'

Prince Harry has condemned press "spin" on a section of his newly released memoir 'Spare', where he discusses killing 25 Taliban fighters while on duty in Afghanistan. Speaking on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Harry said it had put his family in danger.
BBC

Prince Harry's book: Royal visit city reacts to autobiography

People in the city that saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public engagement have been giving their views on Harry's book Spare. In December 2017, crowds lined streets in Nottingham to welcome the couple following their engagement. Five years on, his autobiography - containing revelations about the Royal Family...

Comments / 0

Community Policy