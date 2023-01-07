Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
BBC
Prince Harry's publisher says book sales 'beyond expectations'
The publisher of Prince Harry's controversial memoir says sales have exceeded its "most bullish expectations". Transworld Penguin Random House said Spare was its fastest-selling non-fiction book with sales so far topping 400,000 copies. That includes hardback, audiobook and ebook downloads. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows sold 1.84m units in...
BBC
Prince Harry: Press spin on Taliban comments is 'dangerous'
Prince Harry has condemned press "spin" on a section of his newly released memoir 'Spare', where he discusses killing 25 Taliban fighters while on duty in Afghanistan. Speaking on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Harry said it had put his family in danger.
BBC
Prince Harry's book: Royal visit city reacts to autobiography
People in the city that saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public engagement have been giving their views on Harry's book Spare. In December 2017, crowds lined streets in Nottingham to welcome the couple following their engagement. Five years on, his autobiography - containing revelations about the Royal Family...
