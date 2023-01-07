Read full article on original website
The Joker Shocks Fans By Becoming Pregnant
The evolution of The Joker just took a surprising turn in his latest ongoing series. His comic, The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing features the Batman villain leaving a swath of destruction in Gotham City, but the latest issue that came out this week also contains a backup story that is garnering a lot of attention on social media. The short tale pairs Joker with the magician Zatanna, and instead of being a graphic, violent encounter, Zatanna casts a spell that leaves Joker pregnant and the two on the verge of starting a complicated new family.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Cameron Diaz Seen In 1st Photos On Set With Jamie Foxx As She Returns To Acting After ‘Retirement’
Cameron Diaz is back on set after saying she was retired from making movies! The actress, 50, was spotted filming Netflix’s Back In Action with co-star Jamie Foxx in London on Dec. 22. The photos, published by the Daily Mail, mark the first time the rom-com queen has been seen on a film set in eight years. Cameron stayed cozy in a red blanket, as did Jamie, 55, as they filmed in the cool fifty degree weather. Details on the film have remained mum, however, Glenn Close, 75, was also seen filming.
Ryan Reynolds feared for his career after hitting Denzel Washington
Being an action movie star is packed with peril. However, when you hit a legendary actor like Denzel Washington by accident while on the job, it is understandable if you’d worry about ever working in tinsel town again. In an interview on the Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (via Insider), Ryan Reynolds shared how he once injured Washington, and after doing so, was fearful for his career.
Ricky Martin Distances Himself From Family After Nephew’s Bombshell Accusations Against Singer: Sources
Singer Ricky Martin has cut off his family to protect himself from any more unwelcome surprises after a nephew blindsided the Grammy winner with abuse and incest accusations, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez accused Martin of a 7-month romantic relationship.He claimed Martin had become obsessed with him and began stalking him after the relationship ended. The entertainer denied the accusations and said the relative made up the allegations.The nephew eventually dismissed his court case against Martin. At the time, the star’s lawyers said, “The request came from the accuser...
Famed Rapper Dies
According to several reports, famed rapper Gangsta Boo, an influential southern rapper and former member of the group Three 6 Mafia, has reportedly died. Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was reportedly found dead inside a home, Sunday afternoon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Her cause of death has not been released.
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson
Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past
While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Post
For all of you American Pickers fans out there, then you know that Danielle Colby is part of the big show on the History Channel. She’s one of the hosts along with Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie. Well, Danielle wasn’t talking about the show in her recent post on Instagram. In fact, she was getting down to some bare facts.
'Way Over Her Head’: Friends Urge Cher, 76, To Dump Boyfriend AE Edwards, 36
Cher has made it clear she has zero regrets or misgivings about her new relationship with rapper and music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards — who’s a full 40 years her junior — but RadarOnline.com has learned that her inner circle has made their concerns about her boy toy known.“Cher has a lot of people worried for her right now,” said a source. “She’s saying it’s her business who she dates and she’ll make her own decisions, but the warning signs are there for everyone to see.” The source said insiders cringed when the Oscar winner gushed about her new love...
Harry Potter fans freak out after realising what Voldemort means
The Harry Potter movies were a staple of many people’s childhood, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t still learning new things about the fantasy movies. Take the main Harry Potter villain, Voldemort. You probably know that you’re not really supposed to pronounce the ‘T’ in his name but do you know what Voldemort means?
Tom Hardy’s Wife Charlotte Riley Admits She Was ‘Unnerved’ When He ‘Switched’ Into Character for ‘Bronson’
Tom Hardy was so incredibly convincing as Charles Bronson that it ‘unnerved’ his wife Charlotte Riley.
Snoop Dogg Reveals Why Nipsey Hussle Refused ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Role
Snoop Dogg has revealed that he wanted Nipsey Hussle to portray him in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. The 51-year-old rap legend recently appeared on the 85 South Show, during which he recalled the N.W.A. members’ attempt to track down Nipsey after offering him the role, but with no success. More from VIBE.comSnoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Steph Curry, And More Named In Bored Ape NFT LawsuitSnoop Dogg And Master P Forced To Rename 'Snoop Loopz' CerealSnoop Dogg Launches Members-Only Death Row Inmate Program Exclusively On eBay “They was doing Straight Outta Compton movie right? So Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, all...
Adam Rich Dies: Youngest Child On TV’s ‘Eight Is Enough’ Was 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in the television drama-comedy Eight Is Enough, has died. He was 54. He died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. No cause of death has been revealed, but no foul play is suspected. The Eight Is Enough series followed the Bradford family, which consisted of eight children. It detailed their life as they date, grow, marry and had children themselves. Rich portrayed Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son. The ABC show, which also starred Dick Van Patten, Lani O’Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve, ran from 1977 to 1981. Rich’s other TV...
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report
Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
Kate Winslet explains once and for all if she and Leonardo DiCaprio could have both stayed afloat on the door at the end of 'Titanic'
"I actually don't believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door," she said on the "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast.
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
