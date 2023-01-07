Arson suspected at fire station in Pacific Beach after vehicles go up in flames

SAN DIEGO — Multiple vehicles caught fire Saturday morning at a fire station in Pacific Beach, authorities said.

Due to recent rain and flooding, the Pacific Beach Lifeguard Station, located on Grand Avenue, couldn’t store their equipment in the tower, San Diego Fire Department Captain Rich Marcello told FOX 5. Fire Station 21 on 750 Grand Ave. was able to store the equipment in their back lot.

Officials said one of the lifeguard vehicles caught fire around 2 a.m., which prompted the fire station to call in arson investigators.

Later, shortly after 4 a.m., another lifeguard vehicle caught on fire, along with two other vehicles belonging to fire station personnel, Marcello explained. Arson investigators were called back in to investigate.

Officials are seen investigating a possible arson case in Pacific Beach. (Photo: OnScene.TV)

One of the vehicles that caught fire was a jet ski that was sitting on top of a trailer. Marcello said the jet ski was used Friday to rescue several people from the water during the high surf.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspected arson in Pacific Beach is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

