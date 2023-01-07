ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

2024 4-star S Peyton Woodyard commits to Georgia: 'It felt like home'

By Chad Simmons
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06TMx0_0k70BB5S00
(Jeremy Johnson/On3)

Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon recently emerged as the favorites for Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco four-star safety Peyton Woodyard. Texas entered the race as well and almost landed the 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back.

However, the Bulldogs held on for his commitment. Woodyard announced his decision to join head coach Kirby Smart and his staff during the All-American Bowl on Saturday.

“It was looking like it was gonna be Texas and then at the end of the day, my heart was at Georgia,” Woodyard told On3. “Just being able to talk to Kirby and him relaying how well I fit in their defense and just how I do a lot of stuff that their safeties do right now, Chris Smith is one of them. It’s just almost identical, like what I do in my defense and what I can do in their defense and just improve and be even better.”

Since being offered by Georgia, Woodyard has visited the Bulldogs multiple times. He is returning to a familiar region, as some of his family members are from Atlanta and Alabama.

Woodyard came to his decision this past week, but Georgia has been a factor since his first trip to campus. That day, he saw the Bulldogs’ practice fields and felt like he could work hard and improve there. Most importantly, Athens “felt like home.”

“The brand of football that they play, they play a national schedule every year and they win national champioships,” said Woodyard, the No. 34 overall prospect and No. 2 safety in the 2024 On3 Consensus. “Their defense is the best, in my opinion and I think a lot of people can vouch for it and it’s proven. Like (defensive backs) coach Fran (Brown) and (co-defensive coordinator Will) Muschamp said, ‘If you want to be the best, you gotta play with the best and compete with the best every day at practice.’ That’s why I picked Georgia.’

Woodyard wants to chase greatness with the Bulldogs

Georgia will play TCU on Monday night for its second consecutive national title. Woodyard believes that the Bulldogs will consistently be in the national championship conversation.

“They’re gonna keep winning like this when I’m there and just beyond,” Woodyard said. “I think they’re gonna keep going. I think Georgia’s the next powerhouse. They already are a powerhouse and they’re just gonna keep growing and growing and growing.”

Now that he is committed, the California native will recruit other prospects to Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class. His main message will be how Athens is “a special place and if you want to be a Dawg, you(‘re going to) be a Dawg.'”

Georgia’s win over then-No. 1

made an impact on Woodyard, who was impressed by Sanford Stadium’s atmosphere amid heavy rain. It was another example of how the Bulldogs contain some of the most talented players in the country.

“Every day you’re going against the best, the best dudes in the country,” Woodyard said. “You’re bringing in the best dudes at each position and you get to play against those dudes every day. You’re just working and they work. They work, trust me. I went to the practices before and they work, so it’s no surprise why they’re No. 1.”

Georgia’s coaches made a large impact on Woodyard’s decision

During his recruitment, Woodyard built bonds with multiple Georgia coaches. Both Brown and Muschamp recruited Woodyard hard, while co-defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann offered him to play for the Bulldogs.

The four-star shared that since Brown and Muschamp took coaching jobs with Georgia, “they’ve been on me.” Those relationships were played a big role in his decision.

“Every time I’d go out there, every time I’d talk on the phone, the coaches are men of their word and they really roll out the red carpet and take care of me and my family every time we go out there,” Woodyard said. “It’s just nothing but southern hospitality, as you would said.”

Woodyard also built a strong connection with Smart. He noticed that the Bulldogs’ head man watches his film and has continued to give him advice since a past camp.

“I love that dude,” Woodyard said. “He’s a safety and a safeties coach. He’s gonna be coaching me in practice and just making sure I’m doing the right things at the safety position.”

