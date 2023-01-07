Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Deputies: Man accused of stealing vehicle from Cross Lanes residence
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was charged Wednesday after he was accused of stealing a vehicle from a Cross Lanes residence. Robert Lee Butterworth, 31, is charged with grand larceny after deputies said he admitted to being in possession of the stolen vehicle, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Metro News
Mason County woman killed in Route 35 collision
WINFIELD, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
wchstv.com
Three new deputies sworn in for Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office has three new deputies. Austin McKeown, Devin Conliff and Austin Smith were sworn during a ceremony Tuesday morning at the Putnam County Ccommission meeting. Both McKeown and Conliff will head to the West State Police Academy. Smith is already...
I-79 Southbound reopens after accident
According to WV511, a vehicle crash on I-79 has led to the closure of the southbound lane near mile marker 138.
Family of missing West Virginia woman increases reward to find her
WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A family member of a missing Vienna, West Virginia, woman tells 13 News the reward to find her was upped to $65,000 total. 28-year-old Gretchen Fleming is still missing, according to her family and the Parkersburg Police Department. Her family says she was last seen on Dec. 3, 2022, and […]
WTAP
Six people arrested for drugs in Washington County
FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force arrested six people after executing a search warrant in Fleming, Washington County, Ohio on January 9, 2023. Agents began an investigation into drug trafficking at Rocky Point Road, Fleming, Ohio, and a vehicle known to be at the...
WSAZ
Mason County murder suspects appear in court
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people in Mason County indicted on murder charges in connection with a man’s death last March made their first court appearance Monday. Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Woolford got the dates for their arraignment Monday. Criminal complain documents say police found the victim, John...
connect-bridgeport.com
Homicide Suspect Arrested on I-79 Near Morgantown after BOLO Alert in Harrison, Marion, Mon Counties
Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Westover Police Department, and Star City Police Department arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh, PA for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound...
West Virginia woman searching for 3 horses missing from Braxton County
GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK) — The Braxton County Sheriff’s Department posted a flyer for three horses that went missing out of Gassaway, West Virginia, on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The nonprofit Stolen Horse International (NetPosse) is helping owner Britni Adams find the horses. Stolen Horse International said someone learned around the horses’ feeding time that they were […]
Sheriff’s Office in Ohio releases photos of truck driven by ‘armed and dangerous’ man
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says it is still looking for an “armed and dangerous” man accused of robbing someone at gunpoint. Michael R. Atkinson, 41, of Coolville, Ohio, is accused of entering a home while brandishing a sawed-off shotgun. He stole money and a firearm, the Sheriff’s Office says. […]
WTAP
Reward for information on Gretchen Fleming increased to $65,000
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The reward for information regarding Gretchen has now increased to $65,000. The Fleming family provided the new reward poster to the Parkersburg Police Department. The family said the increase was made possible by the Parkersburg business owner(s) who care about Gretchen and the Parkersburg area. They...
wchstv.com
Man sentenced in Jackson County in the death of his infant daughter
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court officials said a man convicted in the death of his infant daughter in Jackson County received the maximum sentence. Jeffrey Todd Hoskins, 29, was sentenced Monday to one year for involuntary manslaughter, 15 years to life for child abuse by a parent causing death and one to five years for strangulation, court officials said. The sentences will run consecutively.
Man found dead on Ohio road with gunshot wounds, one person arrested
Ohio officials found a man dead on a roadway on Monday. Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway. The coroner’s office was called and the […]
Billboards offer reward for information on double murder
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Billboards advertising a reward for information about the Strussion double murders are now posted on major roadways in the Ohio Valley. Tom and Angela Strussion of Belmont, Ohio, were murdered in their home on September 21, 2021. The billboards are a fresh reminder that this case was never solved, and that […]
wchstv.com
Sheriff's office: Man sought in Meigs County armed robbery considered armed and dangerous
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio man is being sought by deputies after he was accused of robbing a home at gunpoint and firing a sawed-off shotgun at the residence, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said. Michael R. Atkinson, 41, of Coolville is wanted for first-degree aggravated...
Road reopens after Mason County, West Virginia, crash
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway this afternoon. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road closed while emergency crews waited for a […]
Power outages planned in Harrison, Mon counties
Residents in parts of Harrison and Monongalia counties will experience power outages in the next few weeks.
WTAP
A local court approves a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local court approved a restraining order against the Wood County Board of Education. According to court documents, a local senior got one dose of the required meningococcal vaccine series but is seeking a medical exemption from the second dose. That request was denied so the...
WTAP
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening. Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended. Those are all of...
OSHP cruiser hit in 3-vehicle crash in Gallipolis, Ohio
GALLIPOLIS, OHIO (WOWK)– Three people were involved in a crash Monday morning on U.S. 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia county, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that at 6:42 am, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Route 735 when it lost control on an ice-covered bridge. The truck veered onto Route 35, […]
