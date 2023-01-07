ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

"I would drop him like a bag of dirt": House GOPer weighs in on House floor scuffle

By Tom Boggioni
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sr7gT_0k70B0Si00

Mike Rogers (R-AL) is restrained after getting into an argument with Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during in the 14th round of voting for speaker in a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

According to CNN's Kate Sullivan, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) lashed out at House colleague Rep Mike Rogers (R-AL) for lunging at Florida Republican Matt Gaetz on the House floor late Friday night after Gaetz pulled the rug out from under Kevin McCarthy's bid to become speaker on the 14th ballot.

In video captured by C-Span, Rogers can be seen coming up behind Republicans pleading with Gaetz to change his vote from "present" with the Alabama Republican pointing his finger at him and reportedly telling Gaetz "You're finished."

Rogers was restrained by Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) who grabbed him, put his hand over his mouth and then hustled him away.

Asked about the embarrassing altercation, Republican Burchett slammed Rogers.

As Sullivan reported, Burchett responded, "People shouldn't be drinking, especially when you're a redneck, on the House floor."

Talking about Rogers, he continued, "I would drop him like a bag of dirt. Nobody's gonna put their hands on me. Nobody's gonna threaten me," before adding, "It's just one of those things -- you've been around fights before, you've seen it. Some guy gets in your face and then it's just an unfortunate moment is all it was. It shouldn't have happened. He shouldn't have crossed that line."

Comments

Diane Griffin
4d ago

They've all turned into a bunch of hungry animals for Power. It's just disgusting what our government is turning into. No longer about doing what the American people need but a power struggle all about themselves. They should ALL be ashamed if themselves.

Reply
239
MAUSBORN69
4d ago

It should be noted that Nancy Pelosi spent Nov-Dec 2020 prepping for the vote for Speaker. She too had only a 222 member majority. She too lacked unanimous support from her caucus. But she had lined up 216 votes and sufficient "present" votes to claim the Speaker's gavel before the first vote started. AND, she kept the power and authority of the Speaker intact.Kevin McCarthy spent Nov-Dec 2022 claiming victory without doing the hard work necessary to get his caucus in line. He even moved into the Speaker's office before the first vote was taken. In a pure exercise of Trumpism, McCarthy didn't bother to do the work, he just put his soul up for grabs and took whatever deal anyone offered, including stripping away whatever dignity he had left.

Reply
180
Latreesha Clendenin Cook
4d ago

He is a bag of dirt. As a lifelong republican, I am so disappointed. After January 6, 2020, I changed my voter registration. I thought “conservative” included more than money. I thought it was traditional, genteel, and old fashioned. Old (mostly) southern charm. Diplomatic. Wrong.

Reply
106
