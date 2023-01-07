UCLA 5-star QB signee Dante Moore throws third touchdown of first half

Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King five-star quarterback Dante Moore started off fast in the All-American Bowl with two early touchdowns. In the second quarter, the UCLA signee continued that momentum.

At the 29-yard line, Moore dropped back in the pocket and lobbed a pass towards the end zone. There to reel it in was Chicago IMG Academy four-star wide receiver Carnell Tate, an Ohio State signee.

Moore is the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 4 quarterback in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 1 player in Michigan.

Meanwhile, Tate is the No. 44 overall prospect and No. 7 wide receiver in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 10 player in Florida.

Dante Moore and Carnell Tate On3 Scouting Summaries

Moore: “Pocket passer who is one of the more accurate and efficient quarterbacks in the 2023 cycle. Skilled as a touch passer with the ability to layer throws and deliver with accuracy and nuance. Has a quick, natural release that aids in the short passing and RPO game. Shows a good arm both on video and in camp settings. Capable of hitting on deep shots off of play action.

“Put together a highly efficient and productive junior season in leading Martin Luther King to a state title while completing 73 percent of his passes for over 3,000 yards and 40 touchdowns against three interceptions. Does not appear to be quite the athlete or run threat as some of the other top quarterbacks in the cycle at this time. Will need to continue improving his movement skills and foot quickness.”

Tate: “Well-rounded receiver with technical savvy and large catch radius. Has very long arms and big hands. Highly coordinated with the ability to track, adjust and high-point the football in contested situations. Has shown some encouraging route-running skills. Doubles as a dangerous return man due to his change of direction and open-field vision. A good athlete with play speed, though not quite as fast as some of his peers in a combine setting.”