Man allegedly leads police from multiple agencies on high-speed chase
BLACKFOOT — A 23-year-old Idaho Falls man was charged after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and then running away from them. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Wednesday after midnight, an officer saw a 2022 Nissan Altima with Washington plates driving west on Judicial Street into oncoming traffic. The officer turned on emergency lights for a traffic stop around Highway 91 and West Bridge Street.
Man faces charges after allegedly attacking woman and destroying property
IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly choking a woman, dragging her around a home and destroying property. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, officers investigated a domestic violence call back in August. The case was filed in September.
Idaho Falls man arrested after allegedly holding two men hostage in their home with a gun
IDAHO FALLS – A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly held two men hostage in their home, kicked an officer and was in possession of narcotics. Zachary Lawson, 40, was charged with felony robbery, felony first-degree kidnapping, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and felony battery of a law enforcement officer after authorities responded to a “suspicious call.”
Bingham County coroner scheduled for trial after pleading not guilty
BOISE — A trial has been set after the current Bingham County coroner appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor. James K. Roberts, 55, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in Ada County on Friday, court records show. He has been scheduled for a jury trial on March 15. Magistrate Judge Abraham Wingrove will be presiding.
Man allegedly flees from law enforcement, ditches vehicle after crash and tries to steal from store
BLACKFOOT — A 35-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing law enforcement, crashing and ditching his vehicle and then running into a store to steal items. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Jan. 1, an officer was on patrol...
Man arrested on multiple charges after chasing stranger with hammer, police say
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was arrested Sunday night after police say he chased a stranger with a hammer, tried to destroy their car and was found to be drunk driving. Bradley G. Howe, 66, is charged with multiple counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of misdemeanor DUI and was cited for malicious injury to property.
Police ask public for help finding runaway teenager
The following is a news release and photo from the Chubbuck Police Department. The Chubbuck Police Department is looking for the community’s assistance in locating a juvenile runaway. On Jan. 10, 16-year-old Mya Later was reported as a runaway and has yet to return home. Officers with the Chubbuck...
Do you have legal lights on your vehicle? Law enforcement sends out reminder on social media
REXBURG — Law enforcement agencies are sending out a reminder to drivers after seeing an increase in vehicles with illegal lighting. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that it’s seen aftermarket LED lighting on vehicles traveling around not only in city limits but on highways and county roadways. The post has gained traction with over 770 likes, over 600 shares, and over 300 comments.
Gas leak resolved
The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on scene of a gas leak in Idaho Falls resulting from a broken gas line.
Man charged after allegedly setting fire to cars in parking lot
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has been charged with a felony after reportedly setting two cars on fire in a parking lot. Michael Menard, 58, is charged with two counts of felony third-degree arson after allegedly setting two unlocked cars on fire in the parking lot of a business.
Looking back: Woman sees train for first time, family survives head-on collision with horse and barking dog alerts family of fire
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 15 in east Idaho history. POCATELLO — A woman from Salmon City saw her first train while visiting Pocatello with her husband, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican wrote on Jan. 14, 1910.
Two homes evacuated as firefighters respond to broken gas line
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are on the scene of a broken gas line and the public is asked to avoid the area. According to an Idaho Falls Fire Department Facebook post, the gas leak is on the 200 block of 6th Street. The Idaho Falls Police Department is providing traffic control and has the block from South Emerson Avenue to South Lee Avenue closed to drivers.
Lori Vallow Daybell files a notice of alibi
Boise, ID (CBS2) — New records released from Jan. 5, 2023, in the Vallow Daybell case state that Lori Vallow Daybell had an alibi at the time of the murders. Lori Vallow is suspected in the 2019 deaths of her two kids Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow as well as the death of her husband Chad Daybell's former wife Tammy.
Police searching for missing Idaho Falls woman
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of Amber Burroughs, a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls. Ms. Burroughs did not arrive at work yesterday morning, which is out of character for her, and has been unreachable since. Ms. Burroughs is approximately 5’ 7”, 165 pounds, and has red hair. Anyone who has knowledge of Ms. Burroughs current whereabouts or who has seen or had contact with her since yesterday (January 8, 2023) morning at 6:15 a.m. is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200. Thank you for your assistance sharing this message with your audiences. A photo of Ms. Burroughs is attached.
Documents: Lori Daybell reveals more on children’s deaths and wants to meet with Chad Daybell
ST. ANTHONY — Lori Vallow Daybell says her children died in her brother’s apartment, she wants to meet with her husband for “strategy sessions” and she believes she does not qualify for the death penalty. That’s according to several new motions filed by her attorneys within...
Police looking for tanker truck that hit utility pole in Pocatello
POCATELLO – Pocatello police are looking for a tanker truck that allegedly hit a utility pole and knocked it over. The collision happened on Clark Street in Pocatello around 5:40 p.m., according to KPVI. A witness says a silver tanker truck hit the power pole while turning from East...
Crews installing overhead fiber lines in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Crews will be installing overhead fiber infrastructure along Lincoln Road in Idaho Falls over the next couple of days. Contractors for Idaho Falls Fiber began placing the overhead fiber along Lincoln between Yellowstone Highway and Woodruff Avenue on Tuesday. It is anticipated that construction will be completed in the area by Friday, barring unforeseen circumstances.
Here’s when the new Denny’s in Rexburg will be opening
REXBURG – Customers are eagerly anticipating the opening of the new Denny’s restaurant at 585 North Second East in Rexburg. Construction on the 5,000-square-foot diner got underway last winter and was originally slated to open last year. After multiple delays on the project, District Manager Carrie Jones tells...
Chaplains of Idaho add two new dogs as organization grows and responds to community needs
IDAHO FALLS — Two new dogs are being added to a local nonprofit organization to help the community and first responders in times of need. Chaplains of Idaho is made up of volunteers who serve first responders, the community and veterans. The group is trained in trauma and crisis care.
Daren Murdock
Daren James Murdock, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 6, 2023, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing. Daren was born November 7, 1966, in Pico Rivera, California. He was the son of Frank James Murdock and Connie Shurtliff Murdock. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. After high school, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Canada Winnipeg Mission. He also attended Ricks College and finished a certification in drafting at Davis Applied Technology Center.
