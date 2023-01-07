Read full article on original website
Two Sedalians Injured in Thompson Boulevard Collision
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2014 Honda Civic, driven by 69-year-old Fredrick W. Moore of Sedalia, was on Thompson Boulevard, north of Brianna Boulevard around 6 p.m., when it struck the rear of a northbound 2013 Ford Explorer, driven by 38-year-old Kyscha L. Martin of Sedalia.
SEVERAL PEOPLE INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 65
Several people were injured in a two vehicle crash involving a dump truck on Highway 65 in Marshall. Saline County 911 dispatched Marshall Police, Marshall Fire, and Saline County Ambulance to an injury accident located at U.S. 65 and Springwater Greenhouse and Landscaping Business at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
One person flown to hospital after Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was seriously injured in a crash in Johnson County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 3:00 p.m. on Route ZZ at Southwest 1100 Rd. Troopers say the crash happened when a UTV driven by 27-year-old Thomas Shelton, of Garden City, The post One person flown to hospital after Johnson County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Vehicles Collide After Driver Attempts U-Turn On Highway 54
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men were injured Tuesday when two vehicles collided on Highway 54 at Route MM, in Etterville, northeast of Eldon. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Landon McKinley, 23, was driving a 2000 Pontiac Firebird and attempted to make a U-turn on Highway 54. A 2007 Toyota Camry driven by 32-year-old Cody Jones, attempted to avoid the Firebird, but, according to the report, the Firebird struck the Camry and caused the Camry to travel off the left side of the roadway.
Charges pending against Morgan County man following Miller County pursuit
Charges are pending against a Morgan County man, accused of leading officers in Miller County on a vehicle pursuit. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Eldon police officers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday that ended on Burkle Lane. The driver and two passengers eventually bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver and passengers have not been found, but deputies say they are not believed to be in the area.
Sedalia Woman Injured After Falling Asleep At The Wheel in Johnson County
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2013 Kia Sorento, driven by 88-year-old Mary E. Morgan of Sedalia, was on US 50, west of NW 151st Road just before 5 p.m., when the driver fell asleep, traveled off the road and struck a guardrail, then an embankment and a yield sign.
Clinton Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Clinton teenager was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2002 Lincoln Continental, driven by 18-year-old Riley N. Scott of Clinton, was on Route F, just south of Missouri 58 around 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway and overturned.
Osage Beach School bus crash injures 3
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – The City of Osage Beach released information on a school bus crash that occurred early Saturday morning on January 7. According to the release, The Osage Beach Police Department responded to the crash scene at about 5:45 am. The crash occurred when a woman driving a Buick crossed the center line […]
Passenger dies in crash near Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger died in a one-vehicle crash in Laclede County. Christopher Woodrum, 46, died in the crash on Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to Missouri 32, seven miles west of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the minivan drove off the road. It hit a driveway and flew through the air before landing in a ditch.
Kansas City-area man arrested after fleeing from Sedalia police
A Kansas City-area man is arrested after fleeing from officers in Pettis County. The Sedalia Police Department says officers were investigating a theft from Woods Supermarket on Friday, when they spotted three suspects near 13th and Marvin. One of the suspects fled on foot. A K9 officer was brought in...
Expect Lane Closure on Southbound I-49 Near Nevada for Crash Clean-Up
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers can expect a lane closure on Tuesday (1/09) along southbound I-49 as contractor crews work to clean up a recent crash. The southbound I-49 lane between Vernon County routes D & M near mile marker 108 north of Nevada will be closed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Raytown police investigating shooting that injured woman at QuikTrip
Police in Raytown are investigating a shooting that injured a woman at Quiktrip on Tuesday afternoon.
Sedalia Man Arrested After Hitting Several Parked Cars
On Sunday at 9:05 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the area of East 13th and South Ohio on a report of a truck that had collided with several parked vehicles. The driver was located, and 18-year-old Kenneth D. Dobson of Sedalia, was found to be intoxicated by drugs and in possession of drugs.
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT SEARCHING FOR WANTED WOMAN
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a woman with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Leah Kae Weaver is wanted for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. Weaver is five-feet-nine and 143 pounds.
Clinton Police Arrest Report (1/9)
Jacob Thomas Smith of Urich, MO was arrested on 12/13/2022 for resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing. Blake Austin Lindsey of Clinton, MO was arrested on 12/14/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree,...
WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man has been charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County. According to a probable cause statement, authorities responded to a report from a confidential juvenile victim on December 9, 2022, that Jeremy Roussell had allegedly supplied the victim with marijuana and had touched the victim inappropriately while kissing the victim’s neck in October 2022 at a park.
Trial delayed again for Camden County man accused of providing fatal dose of drugs to his mother
A Camden County murder suspect’s trial is delayed once again, against his wishes. Dereck Beck, of Camdenton, is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter for his mother’s death. He’s accused of giving his mother a controlled substance that he made with illicit ingredients in January 2021 that led to her death.
Concordia Man Arrested for Woods East Theft
On Friday evening at 7:16 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to Woods East, 701 East Broadway, for a theft that had just occurred. Officers soon located three subjects matching the description given by Woods' management near 13th and Marvin. While speaking with the subjects, officers attempted to detain one of them...
Last of three arrested during large drug raid in Camden County has trial rescheduled
A Camden County man linked to a sizeable drug bust at the Lake of the Ozarks is granted a continuance. Russell Stamm, of Linn Creek, had been scheduled for a five-day jury trial to begin Monday. But instead, the judge granted Stamm’s request. On Tuesday, the judge scheduled Stamm’s new trial to begin July 10.
Sedalia Man Causing Disturbance at BRHC Arrested for Assault
On Sunday at 7:45 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to Bothwell Regional Health Center, 601 E. 14th, for a subject causing a disturbance. The subject was upset with Bothwell staff for various reasons. When the subject was told to leave the property, he took the stack of papers in his hands...
