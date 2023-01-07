ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Gamecock women head to Kentucky to face Wildcats in renewed rivalry game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina women’s basketball team is heading to the Bluegrass State to face the University of Kentucky in a renewed rivalry game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Gamecocks are 13-20 against the Wildcats in Lexington all-time, but South Carolina has won the last seven games between the two teams on the Wildcats’ home court.
LEXINGTON, KY
WIS-TV

Clemson, South Carolina finish season ranked in AP Top 25

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Both Clemson and South Carolina finish the 2022 season as ranked teams as the final Associated Press Top 25 poll was released early Tuesday morning. The Tigers, coming off another ACC Championship, finish the season at 13th in the country. Dabo Swinney’s team fell 3 spots from the previous poll after their Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee last month.
CLEMSON, SC
WIS-TV

Earthquake rumbles near Hopkins

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported an earthquake rumbled in the Midlands late Tuesday evening. At around 11:03 p.m. on Jan. 10, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake was reported roughly 5.6 miles east northeast of Hopkins. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to...
HOPKINS, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

McLeod announces departure from South Carolina Democratic Party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a statement Tuesday, Senator Mia McLeod announced her departure from the South Carolina Democratic Party. Her career has included representing House District 79 and Senate District 22 which include parts of Columbia. She said in part,. “After seven months of prayer and reflection, I’ve decided...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
JENKINSVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Train derailment has passengers delayed in South Carolina

DENMARK, S.C. (WIS) - Passengers traveling through South Carolina to get to their destination have been derailed. A southbound Amtrak train has been impacted by significant delays due to a CSX freight derailment in South Carolina. The train was detoured off its normal route in order to continue operating south...
DENMARK, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: City of Columbia seeking contractors for community project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia Community Department is seeking contractors for its new housing rehabilitation program. There will be several workshops throughout the month to teach new contractors through their Single Family Housing Improvement for Neighborhood Enhancement or SHINE. For more information, click here. Notice a spelling...
COLUMBIA, SC
WATE

Pregnant woman falls through apartment floor

Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. McCarthy Elected...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Managing the house, planning and organizing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If your house feels like a tornado has gone through it, dishes in the sink, laundry has taken over your house, and you are completely overwhelmed, it may be time to come up with a plan. Owner of My Other Mother, Professional Organizer Kinsley Turnipseed shares...
COLUMBIA, SC
WDEF

Douglas Lake Homicide Victim Identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – A 2019 homicide victim found at Douglas Lake was identified as Earl Pizzoferrato of Knoxville on Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. They say the investigation is ongoing. Nearly three years ago, an individual reported a suspicious golf bag on the shore of...
KNOXVILLE, TN

