5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Gamecock women head to Kentucky to face Wildcats in renewed rivalry game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina women’s basketball team is heading to the Bluegrass State to face the University of Kentucky in a renewed rivalry game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky. The Gamecocks are 13-20 against the Wildcats in Lexington all-time, but South Carolina has won the last seven games between the two teams on the Wildcats’ home court.
WIS-TV
Clemson, South Carolina finish season ranked in AP Top 25
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Both Clemson and South Carolina finish the 2022 season as ranked teams as the final Associated Press Top 25 poll was released early Tuesday morning. The Tigers, coming off another ACC Championship, finish the season at 13th in the country. Dabo Swinney’s team fell 3 spots from the previous poll after their Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee last month.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky fan ejected from Wildcats game vs. South Carolina game for 'Please Go To Texas' sign aimed toward John Calipari
Kentucky’s game against South Carolina has taken a bit of a turn. The Wildcats trailed the Gamecocks, 42-32, at halftime. Kentucky is looking to avoid its 1st loss at Rupp Arena this season. Meanwhile, South Carolina is coming off of a blowout loss to Tennessee on Saturday that saw it score 42 points all game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari tries to explain loss to South Carolina, sends message to fans
John Calipari lamented Kentucky’s loss to South Carolina on Tuesday night, which snapped a 28-game winning streak in Rupp Arena. South Carolina won 71-68 after it came in as a 19.5-point underdog, and had lost 85-42 at home to Tennessee on Saturday. “I imagine our fans are mad, I...
WIS-TV
Gamecocks finish season ranked in top 25 of AP poll for first time in nearly a decade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Gamecocks have finished the season in the top 25 of the AP poll. The team came in at no. 23, ranking for the first time since the 2013 season. It is also the 10th time USC finished a season ranked in the final AP poll in 129 seasons of intercollegiate football.
WIS-TV
Earthquake rumbles near Hopkins
HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - The USGS reported an earthquake rumbled in the Midlands late Tuesday evening. At around 11:03 p.m. on Jan. 10, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake was reported roughly 5.6 miles east northeast of Hopkins. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to...
WIS-TV
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
WIS-TV
McLeod announces departure from South Carolina Democratic Party
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a statement Tuesday, Senator Mia McLeod announced her departure from the South Carolina Democratic Party. Her career has included representing House District 79 and Senate District 22 which include parts of Columbia. She said in part,. “After seven months of prayer and reflection, I’ve decided...
That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
WIS-TV
Train derailment has passengers delayed in South Carolina
DENMARK, S.C. (WIS) - Passengers traveling through South Carolina to get to their destination have been derailed. A southbound Amtrak train has been impacted by significant delays due to a CSX freight derailment in South Carolina. The train was detoured off its normal route in order to continue operating south...
WIS-TV
‘The best is yet to come’: McMaster begins second full term as governor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster took the oath of office on the steps of the Statehouse in Columbia Wednesday morning to start his second full term as the state’s chief executive. That puts him in a position to make history in the Palmetto State. At...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Knoxville
Knoxville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Knoxville.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: City of Columbia seeking contractors for community project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia Community Department is seeking contractors for its new housing rehabilitation program. There will be several workshops throughout the month to teach new contractors through their Single Family Housing Improvement for Neighborhood Enhancement or SHINE. For more information, click here. Notice a spelling...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday - new year’s weight loss options
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are eleven days into the new year, and maybe losing weight was one of your new year’s resolutions. But you realize you may need more help than you thought. There are other weight loss options but of course, you would need to consult with...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Second annual Rose’ Shower to bring awareness to feminine hygiene access
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Access to basic feminine hygiene products is a necessity, but not all women can afford them or have access to them. At the end of the month, there will be a local event aiming to bring awareness to feminine care and period poverty... and the color selected to drive it all home, PINK for the second annual Rose’ Shower.
WATE
Pregnant woman falls through apartment floor
Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. Community members are protesting after a pregnant woman fell through the floor of her apartment unit and shortly later was given an eviction notice. McCarthy Elected...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Managing the house, planning and organizing
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If your house feels like a tornado has gone through it, dishes in the sink, laundry has taken over your house, and you are completely overwhelmed, it may be time to come up with a plan. Owner of My Other Mother, Professional Organizer Kinsley Turnipseed shares...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Columbia’s Comedy House under new management with new lounge and upcoming cabaret
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For years the Comedy House in Columbia has brought in both local and national comics. The venue has also partnered with other organizations hosting regular performances, one of which is the “Leading Ladies Cabaret” with the legendary performer and former contestant of America’s Got Talent, Dorae Saunders.
WDEF
Douglas Lake Homicide Victim Identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – A 2019 homicide victim found at Douglas Lake was identified as Earl Pizzoferrato of Knoxville on Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. They say the investigation is ongoing. Nearly three years ago, an individual reported a suspicious golf bag on the shore of...
