Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
MyNorthwest.com
Red-hot Kraken are surging on offense — who and what’s behind it
The numbers are fun to look at for the Kraken these days. Starting a daunting seven-game road trip where they would play good teams, things looked to be on thin ice. But that hasn’t been the case and Seattle has started the trip by winning the first four, part of a five-game win streak overall. And they’ve been scoring goals.
MyNorthwest.com
Jones’ shutout leads Kraken past Montreal 4-0 for 5th straight win
MONTREAL (AP) — Vince Dunn and Eeli Tolvanen each had a goal and an assist, Martin Jones stopped 21 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Seattle Kraken beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Monday night for their fifth straight win. Kraken 4, Canadiens 0: Stats.
Cardinals 'plan on' trading star receiver DeAndre Hopkins: report
The Arizona Cardinals reportedly "plan on" trading five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. The team fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday.
MyNorthwest.com
How much of a hit to Seahawks is top pick dropping to No. 5?
The Seahawks had good reason to celebrate on Sunday as they clinched a return to the playoffs thanks to their victory over the Rams and the Lions’ win over the Packers, but it wasn’t all good news for them this weekend. With Denver knocking off the Los Angeles...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
MyNorthwest.com
Kraken make it 6 in a row with 4-3 win over Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matty Beniers, Justin Schultz and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist for Seattle, which rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 on Tuesday night for the Kraken’s sixth consecutive win. Kraken 4, Sabres 3: Stats. Yanni Gourde also scored, Andre Burakovsky...
MyNorthwest.com
Félix Hernández going into Mariners Hall of Fame in August
The Mariners will hold a celebration fit for a king this August – King Félix, to be exact. Félix Hernández, Seattle’s longtime ace who spent his entire 15-year MLB career with the team, will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 12 before a game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Wednesday. A full weekend of events during the three-game set with the O’s from Aug. 11-13 will be held as part of the celebration.
MyNorthwest.com
They’re in: Seahawks make playoffs — and get a top 5 pick
The Seahawks have finished the 2022 season with a winning record, but they’re not done yet. Not only did Seattle take care of business on its end with a 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime on Sunday, but it got the help needed on Sunday night with the Detroit Lions knocking off the Packers 20-16 in chilly Green Bay.
Heat's Dewayne Dedmon gets 1-game suspension for bench outburst
The Miami Heat gave Dewayne Dedmon a one-game suspension without pay Wednesday, one night after he was ejected for swatting a massage gun from the bench onto the court.
