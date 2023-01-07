The Mariners will hold a celebration fit for a king this August – King Félix, to be exact. Félix Hernández, Seattle’s longtime ace who spent his entire 15-year MLB career with the team, will be inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 12 before a game against the Baltimore Orioles, the team announced Wednesday. A full weekend of events during the three-game set with the O’s from Aug. 11-13 will be held as part of the celebration.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO