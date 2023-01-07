Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Three dozen bills targeting LGBTQ+ community filed in Texas
SAN ANTONIO - It is the first day of a new legislative session up in Austin, and Texas lawmakers are making their priorities clear. Nearly three dozen bills have been filed relating to issues surrounding the state's LGBTQIA+ population, which is the second largest in the country. Two of the...
CBS Austin
Talks to defund Pflugerville's fire department stirs controversy
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A petition is stirring up controversy in Pflugerville. A group of concerned citizens want to redirect funding for Travis County Emergency Services District 2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department. The group “Pflugerville Residents for Responsible Taxation” is seeking signatures for a petition to decrease...
CBS Austin
Gun and school safety to be among main issues brought up in new legislative session
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- We’re now on the heels of a new legislative session beginning. The 88th Texas Legislative Session will start on Tuesday, and lawmakers will be deciding on a slew of issues, including gun safety, that will be up on the table. Heading into the new session,...
CBS Austin
Downtown workforce could "increase significantly" with start of legislative session
AUSTIN, Texas — As hundreds, possibly even thousands, of lawmakers, staffers, and lobbyists return to the Capitol this week, the downtown population and revenues could see a sharp bump. "As of October 2022, downtown employee return to office activity was at 62% of pre-pandemic levels, but we anticipate this...
CBS Austin
Texas schools hope new legislature will add stability to school funding
AUSTIN, Texas — Funding state public education promises to be a top priority for the new Texas legislature that convenes in Austin on Tuesday. One bill filed by an Austin area lawmaker seeks to make Texas school funding more reliable. During the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down schools to protect...
CBS Austin
TX lawmakers next budget will have $188.2B available after record-breaking revenue growth
NOTE: This story's headline was edited for length -- Texas lawmakers will have $188.2 billion available for the next budget after record-breaking revenue growth. Texas is projected to have $188.2 billion available in general revenue for funding the business of the state over the 2024-25 biennium — an unprecedented 26% increase from what lawmakers had during the last budget cycle, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Monday in his biennial revenue estimate to state lawmakers and leaders.
CBS Austin
COVID-19 omicron subvariant officially identified in Austin-Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 omicron subvariant XBB. 1.5 has been officially identified in Austin-Travis County, according to the Austin Public Health Department. On Jan. 6, it was reported in variant surveillance samples in the area. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | New COVID subvariant making its way throughout Austin-Travis County. “The...
CBS Austin
Did you know? Hostage negotiators sharpen their skills in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — This week law enforcement officers from around the world are in San Marcos learning what it takes to be a world-class hostage negotiator. For more than 30 years law enforcement agencies from across the country have been sending their people here to San Marcos for training.
CBS Austin
TxDOT identifies 'preferred alternative' for I-35 Capital Express Central Project
AUSTIN, Texas — TxDOT identifies “preferred alternative” for its I-35 Capital Express Central Project. The Texas Department of Transportation continues to see opposition regarding its plans to improve Interstate 35. A representative with TxDOT tells CBS Austin TxDOT has identified a preferred alternative for the I-35 Capital Express Central Project.
CBS Austin
Computer failure at FAA impacts flights nationwide, including at AUS Airport
AUSTIN, Texas — The FAA temporarily grounded all flights Wednesday morning and well into the evening some passengers were still dealing with delays and cancellations. A federal investigation is underway to hunt for the cause of the unprecedented order to stop all aircraft departures nationwide. Planes were grounded for...
CBS Austin
HAAM to help fund hundreds of musicians' health insurance
AUSTIN, Texas — Last month, the Central Health Board of Managers unanimously voted to increase funding by $1 million to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM) to help an additional 500 local artists enroll in health coverage through Sendero Health Plans. HAAM provides access to affordable healthcare for...
CBS Austin
How you can join in the Austin MLK Community Celebration!
Honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and empowering future generations, Austin's MLK Community Celebration is back for its 30th year! Para Agboga, Board Member, Austin Area Heritage Council, joined Trevor Scott with all the details and your invitation to celebrate the legacy. Follow us on...
CBS Austin
APD: Man stabbed overnight in downtown Austin near 6th Street
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened overnight in downtown's entertainment district. Police say officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the 400 block of East 6th Street just after 2:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds.
CBS Austin
Getting hit by a car with a fake tag could lead to insurance headaches and few answers
SAN ANTONIO—A dangerous trend in Texas is capturing the attention of police, lawmakers, and everyday drivers. Fake temporary permits and license plates are popping up on roads statewide. Our crews spotted one just last week. It appears someone took a picture of a temporary permit, printed it out, and...
CBS Austin
The truth about cedar trees
Every winter, cedar fever sufferers reach for allergy meds as the annual cedar pollen explosion takes over Central Texas. Ashe juniper trees, as they're formally known, create lots of misery, but are more beneficial than you might think. They're the trees everyone loves to hate. Ashe juniper, AKA cedar trees....
CBS Austin
Tesla plans for $700+ million expansion at Travis County Gigafactory
AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla is accelerating into the new year by investing another $700 million in Austin. The company revealed its plans for new facilities at 1 Tesla Road in documents filed with the state this month. The plans show that construction could begin later in January. The documents...
CBS Austin
Local rescue says guinea pigs are being dumped across Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Guinea Pig Rescue claims a breeder has been dumping guinea pigs along I-35 and Mopac. The non-profit organization said calls have been coming in weekly reporting animals in desperate need of help. Many are suffering from exposure and have health issues. They ask the...
CBS Austin
Veterans exposed to toxic substances encouraged to seek healthcare benefits
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WPBN) — More than half a million veterans call Michigan home and many of them – who believe they were subjected to toxins – have been looking for help for decades. And now the PACT Act, or Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, is...
CBS Austin
APD touts lower 2022 crime stats, hears calls to improve staffing
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police starting off the new year by reporting how 2022 went. They reported their year-end numbers to the Austin Public Safety Commission. And while overall crime numbers were down, commission members saw huge areas still needing improvement. Police did come to this meeting bearing some...
CBS Austin
Texans insured with BCBSTX could lose in-network access to Ascension hospitals
Thousands of Texans insured with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas could lose in-network access to Ascension hospitals. Contract negotiations are underway between the insurance provider and the hospital system. The current agreement between Blue Cross (BCBSTX) and Ascension is set to expire on January 31st. Ascension says they...
