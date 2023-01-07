ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Apple’s first US labor union reaches new milestone for tech industry

Workers at Apple’s first unionized retail store began collectively bargaining with management on Wednesday, in a milestone moment not only for the iPhone company but for all of Big Tech. Apple store workers in Towson, Maryland, who made history in June by voting to form the first union at...
TOWSON, MD
Netflix stock soars on the dollar’s slide

Netflix had the kind of year in 2022 that only the ghoulishly morbid Wednesday Addams would love. But, now, in part due to a sagging dollar, the picture is getting brighter. Netflix shares plunged more than 50% last year due to concerns about streaming subscription fatigue, increased competition from the likes of Disney, Apple, Amazon, Comcast’s Peacock, Paramount and CNN and HBO owner Warner Bros. Discovery, along with questions about whether Netflix’s new advertising-supported option would help or hurt it.

