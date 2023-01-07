Read full article on original website
Hypebae
A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party
The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
Popculture
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Ordered to Evacuate Their Homes in Montecito
People living in Montecito, including many celebrities, have been ordered to evacuate their homes after a fierce winter storm pounded the Montecito, California area with heavy rains, resulting in flooding and dangerous mudslides. On Monday, Santa Barbara County officials announced mandatory "immediate evacuation" orders for the entire Montecito community, an area that includes a number of big-name celebrities including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who moved to the area amid their exit as working royals — Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry, Chris Pratt, Ariana Grande, and Rob Lowe, among others.
Frankie Muniz Reveals His Next Gig – And It's Not What You Think It Is
“Finally making my dream a reality," the "Malcolm in the Middle" star wrote on Instagram.
