ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 4

TheThumper
4d ago

perhaps if John Calipari didn't spend so much time on his knee spitting on the American flag during the National Anthem he'd have more time to coach

Reply
5
michael ippolito
4d ago

I think Calipari needs to go after this year, big blue nation will not take much more of his failures

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Furious With John Calipari Tonight

On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 20-point favorite. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the Gamecocks didn't get the message. South Carolina came into Lexington and left with a 71-68 upset over the Wildcats. Following the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The John Calipari Job Speculation

Even with his Kentucky team struggling to a 10-5 start, John Calipari has reportedly drawn interest from another program. According to 247Sports' Travis Branham, the University of Texas has reached out to Calipari "through back channels." The Longhorns are looking for a new head coach following the in-season dismissal of Chris Beard.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Nick Saban's Top 25 Ballot

The final coaches poll for the 2022 college football season came out on Tuesday. Because of that, we get to finally see some of the individual coaches' ballots, including Nick Saban's.  In Saban's ballot, he ranked Georgia in the top spot, followed by Alabama (who he coaches), TCU, Michigan, ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: CFB’s offseason theme will be wrong

Get ready for the onslaught, Alabama football fans. Over the next eight months, a downfall of the Alabama Crimson Tide program will be frequently discussed. Only a TCU victory on Monday night could have derailed the talk. Now that the Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back National Champions, it will be repeatedly...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Didn’t Deserve to Make the Playoffs

The Georgia Bulldogs beat the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 65-7 in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night. The complete, one-sided domination has many saying that the Crimson Tide deserved to be put in instead of TCU. And although the Horned Frogs proved to be a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has 1 Main Question For Nick Saban Today

A day after Georgia won its second national title with a dominant 62-7 blowout over TCU, ESPN would rather talk about Alabama. Paul Finebaum went on First Take, where Stephen A. Smith mistakenly began the show by congratulating Alabama on winning the national championship. The conversation ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Auburn football battling LSU, Alabama for former Kentucky DT

With a new coaching staff on the Plains, it’s no surprise that the Auburn football program is focused primarily on transfer prospects right now while the transfer window is open ahead of spring practice. The Tigers have already added seven transfers in this cycle: defensive linemen Lawrence Johnson and...
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

Alabama 4-star QB moves in on campus to prepare for spring practice

Alabama’s freshman enrollee quarterbacks are both now on campus. Eli Holstein, a Louisiana native, participated in Allstate Sugar Bowl prep for the Crimson Tide. Dylan Lonergan, a native Georgian, moved in on Sunday. Dan Lonergan, Dylan’s father, posted a photo to Twitter of the family moving Dylan to his dorm room. Lonergan, a four-star from Brookwood High School, was a two-sport athlete — juggling football and baseball. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is a natural distributor of the ball with his pitching arm, totaling 3,412 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns in his junior season at Brookwood. He is also athletic as a runner, posting seven rushing touchdowns.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WKYT 27

Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
FRANKFORT, KY
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the Alabama A&M Grad Making Major Moves as a Whiskey Blender

Eboni Major, a Birmingham, AL native and Alabama A&M University alumna, credited as being one of the first Black female whiskey blenders in the U.S. has been named to the influential Imbibe Magazine’s 75 People to Watch in 2023. Major, who spent several years at the Bulleit distillery in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

‘You cannot give up’: Former Alabama running back Siran Stacy speaks to Cullman County students

HOLLY POND, Ala. – All Cullman County Schools students in grades 8-12 are being treated to a special guest speaker this week as former All-American Crimson Tide running back Siran Stacy makes his way to each school to share his story. Stacy was born and raised in Southeast Alabama. His accomplishments include being a Hall of Fame running back inductee at Coffeyville Junior College in Coffeyville, KS (1987-1988), a second team All-American tail back at The University of Alabama (1989-1991), and a second-round draft choice by The Philadelphia Eagles in the spring of 1992. In 1995, he was drafted into The World Football League/ NFL...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
710K+
Followers
90K+
Post
422M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy