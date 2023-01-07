In Case You Missed It…. The “Top Gun Invitational Selection Show” Released This Week Reveals Teams Attending This Summer (& Ones To Watch)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
Related
pdjnews.com
Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri
Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
After a week of no homicides, 3 killed in Kansas City in one day
For the first time in at least three years, Kansas City did not record a homicide in the first week of January. Three people were killed Jan. 8.
KCPD investigating homicide near E. 77th Terrace
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to TMC Lakewood in regards to a shooting. A shooting victim arrived to the hospital by private vehicle. The victim was declared dead at the hospital. Officers determined the shooting happened on the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace. Anyone with information is asked […]
KC teenager charged in Northeast Middle School stabbing remains in custody
A Kansas City teenager charged with first-degree murder for the deadly stabbing of Manny Guzman inside Northeast Middle School remains in jail.
KAKE TV
Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide
LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,...
Two dead in Sunday overnight double shooting in KCMO
According to the Kansas City Department, two people are dead after a double shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near East 73rd Street.
Kansas City, Missouri, woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 50
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has been seriously injured in a crash Friday evening in Jackson County.
16-year-old charged in east Kansas City deadly shooting
A 16-year-old is now facing charges in Kansas City's last homicide of 2022, court officials say.
Police identify woman killed in shooting near Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence
One person died in a shooting around 10:56 a.m. Saturday near the Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence, Missouri.
bluevalleypost.com
JoCo resident claims $92M Kansas lottery jackpot
The anonymous Johnson County resident purchased their lottery ticket on Nov. 19. They bought the ticket at Cosentino’s Price Chopper on 119th Street in Overland Park. The winning numbers on the ticket turned out to be 7 – 28 – 62 – 63 – 64, with a Powerball number of 10.
Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
Family not notified after MSHP chase, fiery crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Missouri, family says they're shaken and skeptical after the death of a loved one following a Missouri State Highway Patrol chase.
KCTV 5
Police release surveillance pics of gunman robbing Casey’s in Oak Grove
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a gunman who was caught on camera robbing an Oak Grove Casey’s on Thursday night. Surveillance pictures released by police show a man in a white hoodie under a dark blue coat pointing a handgun at the convenience store’s cashier. The suspect’s face was hidden by a hunting/camouflage mask, and he was wearing dark-colored pants.
“Most Haunted Road In Kansas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Kansas is a state with a rich history and a colorful past. It's no surprise that some of its roads are rumored to be haunted by ghosts and other supernatural entities. In this article, we'll take a look at the five most haunted roads in Kansas.
KMBC.com
Police say a man has been found dead in a Johnson County, Kansas creek
OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe, Kansas Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a creek Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to a creek near North Somerset Terrace and North Mur-Len Road around 2:11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the water.
Driver dies after hitting three electrical poles in Kansas City
One person has died Monday after a vehicle hit three electrical poles and the driver was thrown from the vehicle at 21st Street and Prospect.
KMBC.com
Human trafficking happens in our area, MoDOT and authorities want you to know how to spot it
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Transportation, and the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department are taking part in a new human trafficking awareness initiative, the groups announced Friday. Hundreds of cases have been reported on both sides of the state line...
WIBW
Vehicle pursuit ends in arrest in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon after leading KHP officers on a short pursuit. According to Jefferson County Dispatch, the suspect left their vehicle, leading officers on a foot chase near Lecompton Rd. KHP officers were able to arrest the suspect after...
1 in serious condition after KCFD rescues vehicle from Brush Creek
One person is in serious condition after the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department rescued a vehicle from Brush Creek overnight.
KVOE
Osawatomie woman arrested near Melvern on suspicion of trafficking contraband, drug-related offenses
An alleged traffic infraction near Melvern led to an arrest on suspected drug-related activity this past weekend.’. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says a deputy made a traffic stop on Kansas Highway 31 near Melvern shortly before 1:45 pm Sunday. The deputy allegedly found illegal narcotics during the stop. The...
Comments / 0