ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

In Case You Missed It…. The “Top Gun Invitational Selection Show” Released This Week Reveals Teams Attending This Summer (& Ones To Watch)

By Brentt Eads
extrainningsoftball.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pdjnews.com

Outlaw Frank James born in Missouri Missouri

Franklin James, the lesser-known older brother of Jesse, is born in Clay County, Missouri. Frank and Jesse James were both legends in their own time, though Jesse is better remembered today because of his more dramatically violent death. The two Missouri brothers drifted into a life of crime after serving in Confederate guerilla forces during the Civil War. They began robbing banks in 1866, and their bold and impudent style won them a good measure of popular admiration. Once Jesse stopped to tell a crowd of townspeople gathered for a political speech that he thought something might be wrong at the bank he and Frank had just robbed. On another occasion, they staged an audacious hold-up of a Kansas City fair box office in the middle of a crowd of 10,000 people.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCPD investigating homicide near E. 77th Terrace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to TMC Lakewood in regards to a shooting. A shooting victim arrived to the hospital by private vehicle. The victim was declared dead at the hospital. Officers determined the shooting happened on the 1600 block of E. 77th Terrace. Anyone with information is asked […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide

LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

JoCo resident claims $92M Kansas lottery jackpot

The anonymous Johnson County resident purchased their lottery ticket on Nov. 19. They bought the ticket at Cosentino’s Price Chopper on 119th Street in Overland Park. The winning numbers on the ticket turned out to be 7 – 28 – 62 – 63 – 64, with a Powerball number of 10.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSN News

Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Police release surveillance pics of gunman robbing Casey’s in Oak Grove

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a gunman who was caught on camera robbing an Oak Grove Casey’s on Thursday night. Surveillance pictures released by police show a man in a white hoodie under a dark blue coat pointing a handgun at the convenience store’s cashier. The suspect’s face was hidden by a hunting/camouflage mask, and he was wearing dark-colored pants.
OAK GROVE, MO
WIBW

Vehicle pursuit ends in arrest in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon after leading KHP officers on a short pursuit. According to Jefferson County Dispatch, the suspect left their vehicle, leading officers on a foot chase near Lecompton Rd. KHP officers were able to arrest the suspect after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy