Toledo, OH

Two suspects in teen deaths lived near Toledo property where bodies were found

By Luke Ramseth / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

One of the murder suspects in the case of two teenagers who vanished in early December had lived a few doors down from the vacant North Toledo house where the youths' bodies were later found buried in rubble, police records show.

Meanwhile, another murder suspect had sought to obtain the same tax-delinquent house on Chase Street via the Lucas County Land Bank earlier in 2022, saying he wanted to renovate it. The land bank denied the request because, it said, someone still appeared to be living there.

Police records and other documents obtained by The Blade reveal new details about how a sprawling cast of suspects were allegedly involved in the kidnapping and killing of Ke’Marion Wilder, 16, and Kyshawn Pittman, 15. After new charges filed in recent days, the list now includes 10 people, including two juveniles .

The documents also offer clues about why the boys may have been taken to the vacant Chase Street home in early December after they were kidnapped, given at least two of the suspects' familiarity with it.

Investigators thus far have searched cars, homes, and cell phone records, listened in on inmate phone calls , and more since the teens went missing Dec. 3.

A search warrant shows when investigators combed through the rubble of the house at 3015 Chase on Dec. 15 with FBI help, they uncovered not only the bodies but numerous other items of interest including shotgun shells, a cell phone, knives, cords, tape, a lighter, and a red metal can with liquid in it.

The timeline

On the evening they went missing, the Wilder and Pittman boys attended a party at a Maumee Bay State Park cabin, from which a host asked them to leave because one of them had a gun, police have written. An Uber driver picked them up after 8 p.m. and dropped them off at a house in the 500 block of Maumee Street in South Toledo.

That house’s owner, Corbin Gingrich, would later tell police that young Wilder in the days before had stolen a pistol from the house and that he and his wife, Carissa Eames, had lured the teens there to confront them about that theft.

Soon after the teens arrived, a fight broke out in the basement involving Mr. Gingrich, the teens, and another man who has not been charged in the case, police wrote, citing interviews.

According to search warrant affidavits, a man named Cruz Garcia was called over to the house and "at some point, the boys got tied up."

Mr. Cruz then contacted another suspect in the case, Brent Kohlhofer — who records show has a lengthy criminal history — and soon a black Chevrolet Impala arrived at the Maumee Street house "with at least two unknown males inside," police wrote, again citing an interview.

The Impala, police say, is owned by yet another suspect in the case, Charles Walker. After the Impala left that evening with the boys inside, police say, Mr. Cruz followed behind in his Ford F-150.

"During the time period of the kidnapping, phone records show Walker, Kohlhofer, and Garcia in communication with each other," police wrote in one search warrant affidavit.

Suspect lives near burned house

Police obtained many of these details from an interview they conducted Dec. 13, 10 days after the teens disappeared.

But even before that, search warrant affidavits suggest, investigators had been homing in on at least Mr. Cruz after listening to calls by two inmates at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, near Stryker in Williams County.

One of those inmates was Steve Pittman, young Pittman's father, who had apparently been trying to figure out what had happened to his son.

It's unclear exactly how authorities came to expect to find clues at 3015 Chase, which is five miles northeast of the teens' previously last-known location.

But police did quickly learn that Walker lived just up the street. Current court records list his address in the 5300 block of Chase, but police wrote he lived in the 3000 block, and that is where they found the Impala and towed it. Authorities also noted in a search warrant affidavit for 3015 Chase that the house had burned two days after the teens’ disappeared in a suspected arson.

A consent form to search the property was signed by the owner of 3015 Chase on Dec. 14. The next day, "cadaver dogs worked the rubble and both dogs hit on the same area," police wrote.

Soon, a large team of investigators was digging through the property with tractors and tools, and they eventually found the bodies — which had been in the basement — along with 26 other pieces of evidence.

On Dec. 21, police searched both the Impala and the F-150. In the Impala they took swabs and found a "bag w/cleaning supplies removed," a pillowcase, and several other items.

They also swabbed the F-150 and found a shotgun cartridge and a white blanket. Authorities also analyzed the truck's infotainment system, which can contain historical GPS data and other details useful in a criminal investigation, an affidavit stated.

Mr. Garcia, 24, Walker, 33, and Kohlhofer, 41, are all charged with two counts of aggravated murder, while Ms. Eames, 23, Mr. Gingrich, 26, and Don Eames, Jr., 21, Ms. Eames' brother, are charged with two counts of murder. All six are charged with two counts of kidnapping.

Two juveniles, 17 and 14, have also been charged with murder in the case.

Also charged are Mr. Cruz's girlfriend Diamond Rivera, 29, and Crystal Laforge-Yingling, 44, who were indicted Wednesday for obstruction of justice. They are accused of lying to police about some of the others’ whereabouts when the boys disappeared.

The house

The two-story, four-bedroom house at 3015 Chase was certified as tax delinquent in 2013, two years after its current owner, Khadijah Cook, bought it for $3,000.

It is now about $15,600 behind in taxes. That's less than the house’s official county assessment, $24,600, but the most anyone has paid for it in recent decades was $13,000 in 1990.

The Lucas County Treasurer's Office threatened to foreclose in 2016, but never followed through.

Yet the house continued to be well-maintained in more recent years, and neighbors said a family with several children lived there up until just a year or two ago. The owner, Ms. Cook, 38, could not be reached for comment.

The most recent image on Google Maps, from 2016, shows a tidy house with white siding and black shutters, a grassy front yard encircled by a chain-link fence, and a big tree. Various items visible in the front yard suggested someone with kids and a dog lived there.

Yet the surrounding neighborhood had visibly deteriorated in recent years, Google Maps images show.

The next-door house, in decent shape in 2007, appeared unlivable just a few years later and was demolished by 2016. By then, a tree out front was gone.

Other nearby homes looked to be steadily falling apart too, and a row of low-slung brick apartments directly behind the house — where children were seen playing outside in 2007 — is mostly boarded up today.

"It's going downhill, rapidly," said neighbor Ron Smith, 64, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades. He said "it never ends" with the various house demolitions and general decline, noting its effect on home values.

No foreclosure

Multiple other houses in the neighborhood are set for demolition soon in the latest push announced by the city and land bank to remove blight. Eleven houses are so targeted in the coming months on Chase alone.

But 3015 was not on that demolition list because it was still in good shape before it burned, said David Mann, the land bank's president and chief executive officer. A 2021 land bank survey of Toledo's properties cited only "minor peeling paint/missing siding" and said 3015 Chase was likely occupied.

Last May, records show, Kohlhofer tried to obtain the property for himself through the land bank, indicating he was interested in renovating it. Court records state Kohlhofer had previously lived across the street from the house, and a few doors down from Walker, so he would've been familiar with the house.

But the land bank wrote back that it could not acquire the property and turn it over to Kohlhofer because, despite its tax delinquency, it was "currently occupied by a tenant or an owner."

So the house kept sitting, apparently vacant and with growing tax arrears — a common problem in Toledo, and often an invitation for bad outcomes like fires or criminal activity. At least a half dozen vacant houses have caught fire around Toledo since September, according to media reports.

"It's not a candidate for land bank foreclosure, because it was listed as 'all signs point to occupied,'" Lucas County Treasurer Lindsay Webb said of 3015 Chase. "It's not a top-of-the-list candidate for tax-delinquent foreclosure because the amount of taxes owed likely exceeds the value of the home. That's not an ideal place to be in — but unfortunately, it happens."

Ms. Webb, who took office in 2018, said it would have been "ideal" if a foreclosure on the property had begun earlier on, likely in 2016 when it was initially threatened. But that never happened, and in more recent years the coronavirus pandemic brought county foreclosures to a halt until just recently.

"We're going to prioritize foreclosure based on any number of factors, like amount [owed], location, likelihood to sell at sheriff's sale," the treasurer said. "This [house] didn't neatly fit in any of those boxes."

A fire that broke out early on Dec. 5 became so intense that firefighters soon retreated to the house’s exterior. Authorities deemed the blaze a probable arson, but investigative results have not been released. Firefighters were unaware at the time of anyone or any bodies in the basement, so the house’s ruins were razed once the blaze was put out.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office has not yet released a cause of death for either teen, but a prosecutor said last month that thermal burns contributed to both deaths, with strangulation also a factor for one.

The only remnants of 3015 Chase still standing last week were a wooden mailbox and part of the chain-link fence that once encircled the grassy yard. Near a collection of candles and teddy bears, plastic-foam cups pressed into the fence spelled out "Pooter," young Wilder’s nickname.

Comments / 6

Charm
4d ago

it's sad bcz each parent of these boys knew they were around these grown folks prior to this happening ..it's been all good for the teens to go and do whatever and hang with grown folks..not saying what has been done is the teens fault but there isn't any parents with structure anymore, sorry..

Reply(1)
7
tina bundy
3d ago

Teens are just that ,wanna be grown ! These teens are no different than my boys . I didn't know every second of every day where they were ,what they were doing ? Believe it or not, all teens lie . Even rich teens . So it's not the parents' fault this happened . No blame shame here . They stole something from someone and then had assistance from others who handled it themselves . My understanding was that it was much more than just a gun . These people all 10 did what they did ,they are the sick people . Parents with teens can only do so much . I am grateful my boys changed their path ,I had a few ,lol. I was concerned . I asked them if you want to end up in jail or worse ? keep this path up . They found love eventually, which helped . But yeah ,let's not play the blame game ,teens are hard enough to raise .

Reply
4
 

Comments / 0

