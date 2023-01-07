STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs; Wednesdays, Jan. 18 to Feb. 1, 5 to 6:30 p.m., “Organic Vegetable Gardening,” online classes. Led by Bridgette Stone, this class is designed for those starting or maintaining a vegetable garden. This online course will include discussion of seed selection, seeding schedules, bed preparation, and successful planting practice. During the first two sessions, students will learn about these practices, as well as what different vegetable families require to be successful. For the third class, students will demonstrate their learning by completing a vegetable garden design to be implemented at their own homes. Cost is $55 members, $65 nonmembers; Thursdays, Jan. 19 to March 23, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., “Sustainable Garden Care and Maintenance” online classes. Learn about the maintenance considerations that should be integrated into the garden design process. Students’ horticultural knowledge will expand to factor sustainable maintenance concerns and cost-effectiveness into plant selection. Learn procedures for perennials, woody plants and lawns, including transplanting, staking, fertilizing, winterizing, mulching, plant pathology, and pest control with an emphasis on deer control. Taught by Daryl Beyers. Cost is $190 members, $205 nonmembers. Need help with tuition, visit the website to apply. For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org; Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO