Westfield conservation board lifts enforcement order on E. Mountain Road wetlands
WESTFIELD — The Conservation Commission unanimously voted on Jan. 10 to lift the enforcement order on the East Mountain Road property owned by Mark and Chris Dupuis, after determining that all conditions for restoration from illegal tree clearing in wetland property had been met. Commission Chair David A. Doe...
Westfield School Committee gives up skate park land to pave way for renovation
WESTFIELD — The School Committee voted unanimously this week to give up control of the land near Westfield Middle School where the city skateboard park is located, so the Parks Department can apply for grants to fund a renovation of the park. Community Development Director Peter J. Miller appeared...
Native groups say they’ll fight revised plan for controversial Northampton roundabout
NORTHAMPTON — A new plan from the state Department of Transportation for a tighter roundabout at North King and Hatfield streets isn’t swaying a Native American critic tasked with protecting the 8,000-year-old undisturbed village hidden under the earth near the site. “What really galls me is that the...
Main Street in Warren closed due to motor vehicle accident
Main Street in Warren is closed due to a pole and wires down from a motor vehicle accident.
These three Worcester streets had 15 total car break-ins in two-month period
In a little over two months the Worcester Police have responded to 15 car-break-ins in the areas of Chatham, Pleasant and Chandler Streets, according to Lt. Sean Murtha, a spokesperson for the department. During the same period — Nov. 1 to Jan. 4 — in 2021 to 2022 there were...
Single family residence sells for $835,000 in Westborough
Lingling Guo and Andrew Clementi bought the property at 59 Bowman Street, Westborough, from Rt Colonero on Dec. 20, 2022, for $835,000 which works out to $339 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
2-car accident on Worcester Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to Worcester Street for a two-car accident on Monday.
City: Walmart violated Wetlands Protection Act by clearing trees
WORCESTER — On Monday, the city Conservation Commission pushed a scheduled public hearing back to the end of the month addressing Walmart Supercenter’s proposed plan to remedy a violation of the state’s Wetlands Protection Act. Walmart, at 29 Tobias Boland Way, has been cited for removing 200...
Massachusetts Town Uses The Force to Inform New Residents
Palmer, a town in Western Massachusetts, is keeping new residents informed with some subtle Star Wars humor. About 100 miles west of SouthCoast -- not in a galaxy far, far away -- the 12,000-resident town clearly has a Star Wars fan at the helm. On its official website, next to...
Using kerosene heaters indoors in Massachusetts is illegal
A local fire department is warning residents not to use kerosene heaters in homes this winter.
Single-family residence in Northborough sells for $880,000
Meligy El and Ola Hassan acquired the property at 226 Boundary Street, Northborough, from Tracy L Hinchey on Dec. 22, 2022. The $880,000 purchase price works out to $358 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Springfield’s 413 Cafe broken into by man arrested twice in 3 days, police say
The 413 Cafe, a small coffee and bagel shop in downtown Springfield, is temporarily closed after it was broken into Sunday night, its owner and local police said. In a series of Facebook posts, owner Christina Raschi said she hoped the cafe could reopen by Friday once she cleaned the space and repaired damage from the break-in.
Single-family residence sells for $360,000 in Worcester
Eliazar Mercado and Damaris Mercado bought the property at 5 Fourth Street, Worcester, from Maureen Baker on Dec. 19, 2022. The $360,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $343. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 10,957-square-foot lot. Additional...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
Detached house sells in Worcester for $375,000
Rafael Fernandez and Paola Dejesus fernandez acquired the property at 91 Bellevue Street, Worcester, from N Hm Improvements Llc B on Dec. 22, 2022, for $375,000 which works out to $232 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 7,934-square-foot lot.
Over 50 and looking for a job or a next chapter? Springfield City Library is offering help
SPRINGFIELD — Smile, , you are going to need to get a professional photo taken to go with that up-to-date LinkedIn profile. It’s one of the lessons and tasks that leadership development coach Deborah Buckley Hope has for job seekers over the age of 50. She reminds them that 85% of jobs are found, and won, via networking.
Garden Notes: Jan. 11, 2023
STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs; Wednesdays, Jan. 18 to Feb. 1, 5 to 6:30 p.m., “Organic Vegetable Gardening,” online classes. Led by Bridgette Stone, this class is designed for those starting or maintaining a vegetable garden. This online course will include discussion of seed selection, seeding schedules, bed preparation, and successful planting practice. During the first two sessions, students will learn about these practices, as well as what different vegetable families require to be successful. For the third class, students will demonstrate their learning by completing a vegetable garden design to be implemented at their own homes. Cost is $55 members, $65 nonmembers; Thursdays, Jan. 19 to March 23, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., “Sustainable Garden Care and Maintenance” online classes. Learn about the maintenance considerations that should be integrated into the garden design process. Students’ horticultural knowledge will expand to factor sustainable maintenance concerns and cost-effectiveness into plant selection. Learn procedures for perennials, woody plants and lawns, including transplanting, staking, fertilizing, winterizing, mulching, plant pathology, and pest control with an emphasis on deer control. Taught by Daryl Beyers. Cost is $190 members, $205 nonmembers. Need help with tuition, visit the website to apply. For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org; Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
wamc.org
Springfield City Councilors call for scrapping trash fee
City Councilors in Springfield, Massachusetts kicked around an old political football last night. In a largely symbolic vote, but one with possible political implications, the Springfield City Council passed a resolution urging the use of a tiny sum from the city’s big pile of free cash to eliminate the annual $90 fee charged to residents for curbside trash collection.
westernmassnews.com
South Hadley school superintendent resigns following nine-month leave
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley’s school superintendent, who has been on leave since last year, has resigned. Allison Schlachter, chairperson of the South Hadley School Committee, told Western Mass News that Dr. Jahmal Mosley resigned effective December 31. Mosley went on leave on March 16, 2022. Schlachter...
CEO: Family Health Center of Worcester has gone from operating on ‘mere hours of cash’ to 30 days
Family Health Center of Worcester is in a better place than it was when it announced it was laying off 35 employees and closing its Southbridge facilities in September, according to CEO Louis Brady. “We need help, but we’ve been able to staunch the bleeding,” Brady said at a Public...
Springfield, MA
