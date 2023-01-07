ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $835,000 in Westborough

Lingling Guo and Andrew Clementi bought the property at 59 Bowman Street, Westborough, from Rt Colonero on Dec. 20, 2022, for $835,000 which works out to $339 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a underground/basement, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Town Uses The Force to Inform New Residents

Palmer, a town in Western Massachusetts, is keeping new residents informed with some subtle Star Wars humor. About 100 miles west of SouthCoast -- not in a galaxy far, far away -- the 12,000-resident town clearly has a Star Wars fan at the helm. On its official website, next to...
PALMER, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence in Northborough sells for $880,000

Meligy El and Ola Hassan acquired the property at 226 Boundary Street, Northborough, from Tracy L Hinchey on Dec. 22, 2022. The $880,000 purchase price works out to $358 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence sells for $360,000 in Worcester

Eliazar Mercado and Damaris Mercado bought the property at 5 Fourth Street, Worcester, from Maureen Baker on Dec. 19, 2022. The $360,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $343. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 10,957-square-foot lot. Additional...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells in Worcester for $375,000

Rafael Fernandez and Paola Dejesus fernandez acquired the property at 91 Bellevue Street, Worcester, from N Hm Improvements Llc B on Dec. 22, 2022, for $375,000 which works out to $232 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 7,934-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Garden Notes: Jan. 11, 2023

STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs; Wednesdays, Jan. 18 to Feb. 1, 5 to 6:30 p.m., “Organic Vegetable Gardening,” online classes. Led by Bridgette Stone, this class is designed for those starting or maintaining a vegetable garden. This online course will include discussion of seed selection, seeding schedules, bed preparation, and successful planting practice. During the first two sessions, students will learn about these practices, as well as what different vegetable families require to be successful. For the third class, students will demonstrate their learning by completing a vegetable garden design to be implemented at their own homes. Cost is $55 members, $65 nonmembers; Thursdays, Jan. 19 to March 23, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., “Sustainable Garden Care and Maintenance” online classes. Learn about the maintenance considerations that should be integrated into the garden design process. Students’ horticultural knowledge will expand to factor sustainable maintenance concerns and cost-effectiveness into plant selection. Learn procedures for perennials, woody plants and lawns, including transplanting, staking, fertilizing, winterizing, mulching, plant pathology, and pest control with an emphasis on deer control. Taught by Daryl Beyers. Cost is $190 members, $205 nonmembers. Need help with tuition, visit the website to apply. For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org; Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
wamc.org

Springfield City Councilors call for scrapping trash fee

City Councilors in Springfield, Massachusetts kicked around an old political football last night. In a largely symbolic vote, but one with possible political implications, the Springfield City Council passed a resolution urging the use of a tiny sum from the city’s big pile of free cash to eliminate the annual $90 fee charged to residents for curbside trash collection.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

South Hadley school superintendent resigns following nine-month leave

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley’s school superintendent, who has been on leave since last year, has resigned. Allison Schlachter, chairperson of the South Hadley School Committee, told Western Mass News that Dr. Jahmal Mosley resigned effective December 31. Mosley went on leave on March 16, 2022. Schlachter...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
