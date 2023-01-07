Read full article on original website
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
“Everybody panicked and flipped out”: Lauren Boebert’s “confusion” prompted angry GOP confrontation
Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) arrive before the House reconvened Friday night following 13 rounds of voting for speaker earlier in the day during a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
NY law banning guns in ‘sensitive areas’ can continue: Supreme Court
New York can continue to enforce a new state law that bans guns from “sensitive places” — such as schools, playgrounds and Times Square — while the legal process plays out, the US Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday. The justices turned down an emergency request from a New York gun owners group that challenged the Concealed Carry Improvement Act and asked the high court to lift an order by a federal appeals court that allowed it to remain in effect. Syracuse federal judge Glenn T. Suddaby in October had blocked enforcement of large portions of the law he said were unconstitutional —...
Biden White House says it does not support gas stove ban
A White House official said Wednesday that a gas stove ban should not be on the table as U.S. regulators weigh regulations that could reduce harmful emissions from the appliance.
Former WT biologist sentenced for violating endangered species act
A former biologist with West Texas A&M University was sentenced Tuesday to six months in a federal prison for illegally importing wildlife merchandise and storing them on campus. Richard Kazmaier faced up to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty in September to a count of Lacey Act Trafficking. ...
