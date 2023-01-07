ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
NY law banning guns in ‘sensitive areas’ can continue: Supreme Court

New York can continue to enforce a new state law that bans guns from “sensitive places” — such as schools, playgrounds and Times Square — while the legal process plays out, the US Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday. The justices turned down an emergency request from a New York gun owners group that challenged the Concealed Carry Improvement Act and asked the high court to lift an order by a federal appeals court that allowed it to remain in effect. Syracuse federal judge Glenn T. Suddaby in October had blocked enforcement of large portions of the law he said were unconstitutional —...

