How many shark attacks were there in 2022?

By Aaron Shill
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dshz2_0k707dQN00
The bull shark was responsible for multiple attacks in 2022, according to media reports. | AP

The number of reported shark attacks has risen over the past 10 years. However, encounters (especially deadly ones) with the ocean predator remain quite rare.

That’s according to data compiled by FloridaPanhandle.com , which maintains an interactive database of shark attacks reported by the media around the world.

According to data collected from media reports , there were 62 attacks by sharks on humans in the year 2022. Of those, eight resulted in fatalities:

  • Tiger shark, unprovoked, Red Sea (Egypt).
  • Species unreported, unprovoked, Nassau (Bahamas).
  • Species unreported, unprovoked, Plettenberg Bay (South Africa).
  • Species unreported, unprovoked, Jaboatao dos Guararapes (Brazil).
  • Mako, unprovoked, Red Sea (Egypt).
  • Great white, unprovoked, Western Cape Province (South Africa).
  • Tiger, unprovoked, San Andres (Colombia).
  • Great white, unprovoked, Sydney (Australia).

Of the attacks where the species was reported, great white sharks, tiger sharks and bull sharks were responsible for the most attacks in 2022.

Most attacks occurred in the afternoon. July saw the highest number of reported attacks.

The United States had the most attacks (38), but no reported fatalities.

The statistics “are sourced from actual news articles” and detail “the species of shark, where the incident happened, the age of the person involved and time,” according to a FloridaPanhandle.com spokesperson.

How does this compare to 2021?

Last year, FloridaPanhandle.com collected 51 reported attacks by the media. It cited the same number of fatalities as 2022 — eight, with five of those being caused by great whites.

Analyzing 788 attacks over the past 22 years, it was found that:

  • Most attacks have occurred in the morning.
  • Most attacks were unprovoked.
  • Only 18.5% resulted in fatalities.

The International Shark Attack File annual report categorizes the different types of encounters, from “unprovoked bites” to “boat bites.” In 2021, there were 73 unprovoked bites and 39 provoked bites.

How likely is a shark attack?

While the trend line for reported attacks is up since the turn of the century, the risk of a shark encounter is still incredibly low, according to the organizations that track the information. Increased population as well as expanded media coverage must also be taken into account. Also, bites don’t necessarily mean attacks, or predatory behavior.

“Shark attack is a potential danger that must be acknowledged by anyone that frequents marine waters, but it should be kept in perspective,” according to the International Shark Attack File at the University of Florida, which publishes data on shark attacks worldwide . “Bees, wasps and snakes are responsible for far more fatalities each year.”

FloridaPanhandle.com called the risk “almost non-existent.”

“Although humans kill approximately 100 million sharks annually, sharks kill as few as five humans each year. Humans have a higher chance of being killed by a flying champagne cork, accidental poisoning, or lightning. In addition, the chances of being injured by a shark while swimming in the ocean is far smaller than being injured by a power tool.”

