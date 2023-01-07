Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to headline Minneapolis concert

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Billy Joel has announced that he and his fellow rock 'n' roll legend Stevie Nicks are set to headline a one-night-only show in Minneapolis.

Billy Joel is planning a joint concert with Stevie Nicks this summer. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

"JUST ANNOUNCED! Two Icons! One Night! Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks live for the first time at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday, November 10. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 am," Joel's Twitter feed said Friday.

Nicks also announced the concert on her Twitter account.

"Minneapolis! We can't wait to see you on Nov. 10 at @usbankstadium," the Fleetwood Mac lead singer posted.

JUST ANNOUNCED! Two Icons! One Night! Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks live for the first time at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday, November 10. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 am. pic.twitter.com/KEWjkiPhT7 — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) January 6, 2023

This article originally appeared on UPI.com