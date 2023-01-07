AMC cancels '61st Street,' 'Bonfire,' 'Demascus'

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- AMC recently canceled three high-profile shows.

Season 2 of Courtney B. Vance's new series "61st Street" has been scrapped at AMC. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI

EW.com said the network scrapped its legal drama, 61st Street , starring Courtney B. Vance, Tosin Cole, Aunjanue Ellis and Holt McCallany, after its second season was filmed.

"Working on 61st Street was a labor of love for everyone who had the honor of being a part of telling this extraordinary story," Peter Moffat, Courtney B. Vance, David Shanks and Alana Mayo said in a joint statement Friday.

"We are grateful that viewers were drawn to the characters and their respective journeys and expressed how much they were looking forward to seeing the story unfold in Season 2. The great thing about telling meaningful and empowering stories is that there are no limitations. We as a team will work hard to find 61st Street a home that it deserves, one that will look to incorporate the series into the fabric of its content and share 61st Street with the world."

Variety reported that Invitation to a Bonfire , a period drama with a cast led by Tatiana Maslany , was also canceled as part of cost-cutting measures AMC announced in December.

Four of its six episodes of the screen adaptation of the novel by Adrienne Celt have been filmed, but will not air.

Deadline.com said the sci-fi comedy, Demascus , was another casualty of the corporate belt-tightening.

When the news broke, production was underway on the first season, which starred Okieriete Onaodowan, Janet Hubert, Caleb Eberhardt, Shakira Ja'nai Paye and Martin Lawrence .

"Welcome to the business. This sucks. But it's happening EVERYWHERE," showrunner Kirk A. Moore tweeted Friday, along with a link to a media report about the cancellation.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com