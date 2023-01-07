ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech SG Hunter Cattoor Out Against Syracuse

Virginia Tech will be without veteran starting guard Hunter Cattoor against Syracuse as was apparent through shootaround photos showing Cattoor in street clothes and confirmed by Virginia Tech upon request for comment. This is the fourth-straight game that the Hokies have been without Cattoor with it being unclear whether the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

DT Norell Pollard Will Return to Virginia Tech for 2023 Season

Veteran Virginia Tech starting DT and captain Norell Pollard announced today that he will be returning to Blacksburg for the 2023 season. Pollard was the lone scholarship Hokie who had the extra COVID year for 2023 who had not made his decision yet prior to this announcement. Pollard has played...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech "Right at the Top" For Three-Star OT Eagan Boyer

Three-star OT Eagan Boyer out of Cornelius, NC is one of Virginia Tech's top 2024 offensive tackle targets with the Hokies currently in a strong position in his recruitment as he shared with us when asked who was standing out for him. "Tennessee just offered so it will be interesting...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Georgia Southern CB Transfer Derrick Canteen Commits to Virginia Tech

Finding a veteran defensive back who could at least fill the nickel role well was a priority for Virginia Tech following Early Signing Day. Today, the Hokies filled their need landing a commitment from Georgia Southern CB Derrick Canteen as he announced on Twitter. Canteen joins a strong transfer class...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Rodney Rice Cleared to Make His Virginia Tech Debut at Syracuse

Virginia Tech fans received news that they and all in Hahn Hurst have been waiting for weeks to hear as Mike Young announced that Rodney Rice has been cleared to play and will make his debut against Syracuse. Young announced the Rice news during the weekly ACC Coaches Media Teleconference...
BLACKSBURG, VA

