For the first time in 40 years, a stretch of the Middle Rio Grande that flows through Albuquerque surrendered to a blazing hot 100-plus-degree temperatures in late July. As the fifth-longest river in the U.S. went dry and became a collection of puddles, it left an array of aquatic life, some endangered, stranded and hard pressed to find a spot to call home. It also signaled that more rationing of water for farmers is again on the horizon.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO