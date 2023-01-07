ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Local couple aim to sustain native plant groups

Two former officers of the Gila Native Plant Society have taken the helm of its statewide parent organization as co-presidents, with a plan to draw on their education background to make what they called a strong organization even stronger. Don and Wendy Graves are now serving as co-presidents of the...
SILVER CITY, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County appoints another new House rep for open Albuquerque westside seat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another Albuquerque teacher, Flor Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela has been appointed to fill a newly vacated westside Albuquerque seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives. The appointment marks the second time Bernalillo County Commissioners have filled the seat of a longtime Albuquerque lawmaker who’s now serving in the state Senate. Gurrola Valenzuela […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
sandovalsignpost.com

Needs, wants and money rushing to Santa Fe

When the state Legislature gallops into Santa Fe on Jan. 17, once again the free-roaming horses of Placitas will be hot on their trail. Meanwhile, as billions in new oil money gushes forth, legislators are warning it's the billions in old money gathering dust that local governments stand to lose.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Governor Appoints James Ellison New Mexico Public Regulation Commission

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday the appointment of James F. Ellison, Jr., to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. Brian K. Moore, who was previously appointed to the commission, submitted a letter of resignation to Gov. Lujan Grisham stating that he did not meet the statutory educational qualifications for the appointment.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

State seeks applicants for PRC Tribal Advisory Council

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor’s office is looking for people to bring Native voices to the Public Regulation Commission (PRC). That body is responsible for regulating public utilities throughout the state. After being switched from an elected body to an appointed body, the state’s Public Regulation Commission is now staffed with officials not selected by […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
ladailypost.com

Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance Announces Its 2023 Board Of Directors And Welcomes Several New Faces

ALBUQUERQUE — The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) announced Tuesday its Board of Directors for 2023. Following an organizational restructure in December 2021 along with an update to its bylaws and a name change from Albuqueruqe Economic Development Inc. to Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA), AREA’s Board of Directors now consists of a maximum of 45 Directors serving three-year terms, along with Ex-Officio Emeritus members.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico will send more child support money to families

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is changing the way child support collections are distributed, and officials say the change will result in more money for families in need. The changes could bring millions to families now on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits. In the past, some payments that parents made towards child support […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
sandovalsignpost.com

Pueblos Start Legal Proceedings to Quantify Their Rio Grande Water Rights

For the first time in 40 years, a stretch of the Middle Rio Grande that flows through Albuquerque surrendered to a blazing hot 100-plus-degree temperatures in late July. As the fifth-longest river in the U.S. went dry and became a collection of puddles, it left an array of aquatic life, some endangered, stranded and hard pressed to find a spot to call home. It also signaled that more rationing of water for farmers is again on the horizon.
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

‘Hoppy Grandma’ scholarship opens for first time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “Hoppy Grandma” scholarship in honor of an Albuquerque legend known for her love of beer, has officially opened for applicants. Carmen Duran passed away at 102 years old back in November of 2021. For over a year now, Duran’s family has worked to finalize her legacy and on January 1st, the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

SFCC And SFHEC Close To Honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

SANTA FE — Santa Fe Community College and the Santa Fe Higher Education Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. No classes or activities will be held and no other student services will be available. Both campuses will reopen Tuesday, Jan....
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy