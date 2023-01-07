Read full article on original website
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Local couple aim to sustain native plant groups
Two former officers of the Gila Native Plant Society have taken the helm of its statewide parent organization as co-presidents, with a plan to draw on their education background to make what they called a strong organization even stronger. Don and Wendy Graves are now serving as co-presidents of the...
New Mexico OSHA Bureau Chief Robert Genoway Formalizes Alliance With Somos Un Pueblo Unidos To Broaden Access For Migrants To Agency and Resources
SANTA FE — Somos Un Pueblo Unido was joined Monday by New Mexico OSHA Bureau Chief Robert Genoway to formalize an alliance to broaden the access New Mexico immigrant workers have to this state agency and its resources. A signing event was held at Somos’ Santa Fe office where...
Bernalillo County appoints another new House rep for open Albuquerque westside seat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another Albuquerque teacher, Flor Yanira Gurrola Valenzuela has been appointed to fill a newly vacated westside Albuquerque seat in the New Mexico House of Representatives. The appointment marks the second time Bernalillo County Commissioners have filled the seat of a longtime Albuquerque lawmaker who’s now serving in the state Senate. Gurrola Valenzuela […]
New federal grant will tackle New Mexico’s broadband issue
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The state says one in five New Mexicans – or more than 400,000 people – don’t have the internet access they need to conduct their daily business. Tuesday, the state got $5.7 million in the form of a federal grant to help tackle the problem and create a game plan to get internet […]
Needs, wants and money rushing to Santa Fe
When the state Legislature gallops into Santa Fe on Jan. 17, once again the free-roaming horses of Placitas will be hot on their trail. Meanwhile, as billions in new oil money gushes forth, legislators are warning it's the billions in old money gathering dust that local governments stand to lose.
New Mexico Historic Sites Brings On New Interpretive Ranger Joseph Tackes At Los Luceros
ALCALDE — New Mexico Historic Sites (NMHS) announces that Joseph Tackes has joined Los Luceros Historic Site (LLHS) as its new interpretive ranger. Tackes started in the role Nov. 26, 2022. “I am so thrilled to have Joseph as part of our team at Los Luceros Historic Site,” LLHS...
In Its First Year Of Grantmaking The Encantado Foundation Awards More Than $440,000 To STEM Efforts
SANTA FE – In its first year of grantmaking, The Encantado Foundation announced Monday that it awarded more than $440,000 to New Mexico nonprofit organizations through its 2022 Community Based Grant and Impact Grant Programs. The recipients of these grants, which were selected from among applications received between April...
State will have record $12 billion in revenues when legislature convenes Jan. 17
The Las Cruces Bulletin has published the 2023 Southwest New Mexico Legislative Guide this month. It’s a must have if you’re going to the legislative session that begins Jan. 17, as the guide includes information about Santa Fe, including where you can park near the state capitol during this very busy 60-day budget session.
Governor Appoints James Ellison New Mexico Public Regulation Commission
SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday the appointment of James F. Ellison, Jr., to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. Brian K. Moore, who was previously appointed to the commission, submitted a letter of resignation to Gov. Lujan Grisham stating that he did not meet the statutory educational qualifications for the appointment.
Common Cause New Mexico Denounces Violence Directed Toward Public Servants
ALBUQUERQUE — Several New Mexico elected officials have recently been victim to gunfire hitting their family homes and campaign offices. While it’s too soon to know if these attacks are connected, it’s clear that these elected leaders have been targeted for holding public office and threatened with gun violence.
APS proposal means big changes at several schools; could force students to transfer
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –”She wouldn’t do well, she doesn’t do well with change, she really likes going to school here,” says Melissa Brown. Her daughter, a second grader at Kirtland Elementary, is one of 164 students at the school who could eventually be moved to another school. An Albuquerque Public Schools Committee made the proposal this […]
State seeks applicants for PRC Tribal Advisory Council
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor’s office is looking for people to bring Native voices to the Public Regulation Commission (PRC). That body is responsible for regulating public utilities throughout the state. After being switched from an elected body to an appointed body, the state’s Public Regulation Commission is now staffed with officials not selected by […]
Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance Announces Its 2023 Board Of Directors And Welcomes Several New Faces
ALBUQUERQUE — The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) announced Tuesday its Board of Directors for 2023. Following an organizational restructure in December 2021 along with an update to its bylaws and a name change from Albuqueruqe Economic Development Inc. to Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA), AREA’s Board of Directors now consists of a maximum of 45 Directors serving three-year terms, along with Ex-Officio Emeritus members.
More Than 500 Jobs Created Through Outdoor Recreation Trails+ Grant Across New Mexico In 2022
SANTA FE — Nearly $2 million in outdoor infrastructure funding for 19 projects statewide has been publicly declared by the Outdoor Recreation Division (ORD) of the New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD). This is the third round of Outdoor Recreation Trails+ grant awards announced by EDD Cabinet Secretary Alicia...
New Mexico will send more child support money to families
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is changing the way child support collections are distributed, and officials say the change will result in more money for families in need. The changes could bring millions to families now on Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits. In the past, some payments that parents made towards child support […]
Santa Fe film office offering free training opportunity
Applicants must be 18 or older and live in the county.
Pueblos Start Legal Proceedings to Quantify Their Rio Grande Water Rights
For the first time in 40 years, a stretch of the Middle Rio Grande that flows through Albuquerque surrendered to a blazing hot 100-plus-degree temperatures in late July. As the fifth-longest river in the U.S. went dry and became a collection of puddles, it left an array of aquatic life, some endangered, stranded and hard pressed to find a spot to call home. It also signaled that more rationing of water for farmers is again on the horizon.
‘Hoppy Grandma’ scholarship opens for first time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “Hoppy Grandma” scholarship in honor of an Albuquerque legend known for her love of beer, has officially opened for applicants. Carmen Duran passed away at 102 years old back in November of 2021. For over a year now, Duran’s family has worked to finalize her legacy and on January 1st, the […]
SFCC And SFHEC Close To Honor Martin Luther King, Jr.
SANTA FE — Santa Fe Community College and the Santa Fe Higher Education Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. No classes or activities will be held and no other student services will be available. Both campuses will reopen Tuesday, Jan....
Native graphic designer and business owner aims to inspire young students
I pray that I can give each child a tool kit depending on their skill sets. They want to be a graphic designer? We get them an up-to-date computer where they can do graphic design web development all the cool stuff," said Tsosie.
