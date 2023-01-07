ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Jackson airport travelers experience delays due to FAA outage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Normal flight operations have resumed at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all domestic flights in the country after a key computer system failed. Travelers at the Jackson airport shared mixed feelings about the national security of the flights while rearranging their travel plans. “My dad […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

FAA computer outage grounds flights for more than an hour

JACKSON, Miss. — A computer outage led the Federal Aviation Administration to ground flights nationwide for more than an hour Wednesday morning. The FAA lifted the ground stop at about 8 a.m. local time, but not before it affected airports across the country, including the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Many passengers were left wondering what went wrong.
vicksburgnews.com

Private Mark Dave recognized for 10 years of service to community

Private Mark Dave was recognized on Tuesday for 10 years of service to Vicksburg and Warren County. The Vicksburg Fire Department took to social media to express their gratitude to have Dave on their team. Dave was also recognized during Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting and presented with...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

More than 3,000 Madison customers under boil water notice

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison leaders announced parts of the city have been placed under a precautionary boil water advisement. According to city leaders, the advisement affects customers east of Crawford Street to Rice Road, and north and south to the city limit. Customers on Bear Creek or Pearl River Valley are not affected by […]
MADISON, MS
WLBT

Vicksburg’s mayor prepares for first town hall meeting for 2023

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - In Vicksburg, Mayor George Flaggs is preparing to host the first Town Hall Meeting of the year for citizens. The meeting will address the city’s goals, challenges, and plans for 2023. Mayor Flaggs says he also wants to answer questions and concerns from the public.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Water billing changes proposed for Jackson property owners

Charlotte city leaders and other stakeholders are gathering Tuesday for the second day of a jobs and housing summit. Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday night. Washington County D.A. says lack of public...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Consignment store to move into former Jackson abortion clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been six months since the Pink House, formerly the state’s only abortion clinic, closed its doors. Many have questioned what would happen to the building. Well, that question is finally being answered. Luxury consignment store, Hunt The Shop will be relocating from their...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Alternating ramp closures announced for I-20 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be temporary ramp closures on Interstate 20 in Warren County. The alternating ramp closures will be for each I-20 ramp at Flowers/Ceres Boulevard. The closures will be from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily from Tuesday, January 10 through […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Studio 7 Hotel Tenants Evicted Following Safety Violations Trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Extended Stay Studio 7 Hotel, located off I-55, has officially been vacated as of Tuesday following a tug-of-war legal battle between the hotel staff and the city of Jackson’s Code Enforcement Department. Officials were on the scene early in the morning, working to ensure...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Jackson Police officer, who served the city for nearly two decades, is now homeless after fire destroyed his residence. During his struggle to recover, he warns others about their use of extension cords and the importance of having insurance. “I heard some popping sounds,...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JPS Day of Service for the Homeless to observe MLK Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools is collecting food donations in preparation for a Day of Service for the homeless. Donation boxes are located at all JPS schools and offices and will be accepted from January 9th through the 13th. The food will be packed in blessing bags, and...
WLBT

City of Madison issues boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the city of Madison issued a boil water notice Tuesday. The notice affects around 3,200 customers east of Crawford Street to Rice Road as well as north and south to the city limit. Water system officials notified the...
MADISON, MS

