WLBT
Contractors say meters installed to city specifications; oppose Jackson water manager’s stop work order
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A contractor is firing back at claims that a number of water meters were improperly installed, weeks after Jackson’s third-party water manager issued a stop work order on the installation project. In December, Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin ordered Sustainability Partners to stop work on...
Jackson airport travelers experience delays due to FAA outage
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Normal flight operations have resumed at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all domestic flights in the country after a key computer system failed. Travelers at the Jackson airport shared mixed feelings about the national security of the flights while rearranging their travel plans. “My dad […]
WAPT
FAA computer outage grounds flights for more than an hour
JACKSON, Miss. — A computer outage led the Federal Aviation Administration to ground flights nationwide for more than an hour Wednesday morning. The FAA lifted the ground stop at about 8 a.m. local time, but not before it affected airports across the country, including the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Many passengers were left wondering what went wrong.
WLBT
Following Toni Johnson’s removal, Hinds supervisors plan to fill election commission vacancy next week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Board President Vern Gavin said supervisors will consider appointing someone to serve the remainder of former District 2 election commissioner Toni Johnson’s term as early as next week. Johnson accepted a plea deal in a sprawling embezzlement case Monday, pleading guilty to two...
vicksburgnews.com
Private Mark Dave recognized for 10 years of service to community
Private Mark Dave was recognized on Tuesday for 10 years of service to Vicksburg and Warren County. The Vicksburg Fire Department took to social media to express their gratitude to have Dave on their team. Dave was also recognized during Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting and presented with...
WAPT
Jackson City Council pursues private legal council in ongoing garbage dispute
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council voted Tuesday to authorize its private legal counsel to pursue litigation to make sure that there won’t be an interruption in Jackson garbage collection. That could happen if there is no company in place to pick up the trash once the...
More than 3,000 Madison customers under boil water notice
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison leaders announced parts of the city have been placed under a precautionary boil water advisement. According to city leaders, the advisement affects customers east of Crawford Street to Rice Road, and north and south to the city limit. Customers on Bear Creek or Pearl River Valley are not affected by […]
WLBT
Vicksburg’s mayor prepares for first town hall meeting for 2023
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - In Vicksburg, Mayor George Flaggs is preparing to host the first Town Hall Meeting of the year for citizens. The meeting will address the city’s goals, challenges, and plans for 2023. Mayor Flaggs says he also wants to answer questions and concerns from the public.
WLBT
Water billing changes proposed for Jackson property owners
WLBT
Could your home’s value determine your water bill? A proposal from Jackson’s water manager could make that a reality
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An idea floated by Jackson’s new water manager could mean no more bills based on faulty meter readings. But it also could mean paying more for water depending on how much the tax assessor says your home is worth. At a private meeting Sunday, Jackson...
WLBT
Consignment store to move into former Jackson abortion clinic
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been six months since the Pink House, formerly the state’s only abortion clinic, closed its doors. Many have questioned what would happen to the building. Well, that question is finally being answered. Luxury consignment store, Hunt The Shop will be relocating from their...
Alternating ramp closures announced for I-20 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be temporary ramp closures on Interstate 20 in Warren County. The alternating ramp closures will be for each I-20 ramp at Flowers/Ceres Boulevard. The closures will be from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily from Tuesday, January 10 through […]
WLBT
Studio 7 Hotel Tenants Evicted Following Safety Violations Trial
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Extended Stay Studio 7 Hotel, located off I-55, has officially been vacated as of Tuesday following a tug-of-war legal battle between the hotel staff and the city of Jackson’s Code Enforcement Department. Officials were on the scene early in the morning, working to ensure...
hottytoddy.com
State News: Former Hinds County Election Commissioner Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement
Former Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzlement and one count of false representation and statements to defraud the government. Special Agents from the Auditor’s Office arrested Johnson in February of 2022. The guilty plea was recorded in Judge Dickinson’s courtroom on Monday evening....
WAPT
Mississippi lawmakers meet with Belhaven residents about ongoing issues
JACKSON, Miss. — State Sen. David Blount and Rep. Earle Banks met Monday with Belhaven residents for a legislative breakfast to discuss water and crime — two issues residents said they've been dealing with for years. "The top priorities for the Jackson delegation are — as they were...
WLBT
Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Jackson Police officer, who served the city for nearly two decades, is now homeless after fire destroyed his residence. During his struggle to recover, he warns others about their use of extension cords and the importance of having insurance. “I heard some popping sounds,...
WLBT
Water leak creates massive sink hole in yard, damaging foundation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The water problems for south Jackson residents range from no water to in some cases, water flowing in the streets. One homeowner blames a city leak for destroying her yard and much more. The hole in the front yard of a home on Monticello Drive is...
WLBT
JPS Day of Service for the Homeless to observe MLK Day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public Schools is collecting food donations in preparation for a Day of Service for the homeless. Donation boxes are located at all JPS schools and offices and will be accepted from January 9th through the 13th. The food will be packed in blessing bags, and...
WLBT
City of Madison issues boil water notice
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the city of Madison issued a boil water notice Tuesday. The notice affects around 3,200 customers east of Crawford Street to Rice Road as well as north and south to the city limit. Water system officials notified the...
WLBT
Escaped Hinds Co. inmate captured weeks after judge deems him ‘flight risk’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County inmate a judge deemed a flight risk in December has been recaptured, weeks after escaping the Raymond Detention Center. On Tuesday, Sheriff Tyree Jones announced that Tyler Charles Payne, 31 was picked up by authorities in Dallas County, Texas on Monday. He was...
