Lexington, KY

Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 78-52 loss at seventh-ranked Alabama

 4 days ago

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday afternoon. The unranked Wildcats were defeated by the No. 7 Crimson Tide, 78-52.

Next up for Kentucky is a home game vs. South Carolina in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Antonio Reeves, 20

Rebounds: Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe, 6

Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, Cason Wallace, 3

Steals: Sahvir Wheeler, Adou Thiero, Cason Wallace, Daimion Collins, 1

Blocks: Jacob Toppin, 2

Turnovers: Oscar Tshiebwe, 4

Minutes: Sahvir Wheeler, 35

Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves, 4-5, Jacob Toppin 1-1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1wTL_0k706eLJ00
Kentucky’s Chris Livingston (24) and Alabama’s Mark Sears (1) battle for the ball during Saturday’s game at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Next game

South Carolina at Kentucky

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: South Carolina 7-7 (0-1 SEC), Kentucky 10-5 (1-2)

Series: Kentucky leads 54-13

Last meeting: Kentucky won 86-76 on Feb. 8, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.

