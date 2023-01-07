Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 78-52 loss at seventh-ranked Alabama
The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday afternoon. The unranked Wildcats were defeated by the No. 7 Crimson Tide, 78-52.
Next up for Kentucky is a home game vs. South Carolina in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Antonio Reeves, 20
Rebounds: Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe, 6
Assists: Sahvir Wheeler, Cason Wallace, 3
Steals: Sahvir Wheeler, Adou Thiero, Cason Wallace, Daimion Collins, 1
Blocks: Jacob Toppin, 2
Turnovers: Oscar Tshiebwe, 4
Minutes: Sahvir Wheeler, 35
Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves, 4-5, Jacob Toppin 1-1
Next game
South Carolina at Kentucky
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: South Carolina 7-7 (0-1 SEC), Kentucky 10-5 (1-2)
Series: Kentucky leads 54-13
Last meeting: Kentucky won 86-76 on Feb. 8, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.
