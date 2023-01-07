ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal River, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River council on fence whether to approve mobile food courts

The proposal to allow mobile food courts in commercial Crystal River hit some speed bumps this week when two city councilmen expressed concerns that a congregation of food trucks would provide unfair competition to brick-and-mortar restaurants. The proposal to allow mobile food courts comes from local developer and builder Chris...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Come out for 36th annual Manatee Festival Saturday, Sunday

The 36th annual Manatee Festival, hosted by the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in downtown Crystal River. The festival will feature two days of live entertainment, discounted opportunities for guided...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Let’s Feed Citrus food giveaway dates for remainder of January, February

The next dates set for the Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution through February are: Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Feb. 8 and 22. Until further notice, all giveaway events are drive-through only and begin at 9 a.m. at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S. Florida Ave, Inverness, FL 34450.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Tarawood in Floral City sees construction boom

Nestled in the gently rolling pasturelands south of Floral City hides an oasis of a community. Look fast as you cruise by on U.S. 41, or you just might miss it. Tucked away from the traffic and city lights is Tarawood; a gated community for residents age 55 or older that is seeing more activity than it has in years.
FLORAL CITY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Thanks to community, pet drive was successful

Thank you to the pet lovers of Citrus County. Donations to the 13th Annual Pet Angels’ Drive were fantastic. Many pets will have full tummies and continue to live with their loving families thanks to your generosity. A special thank you to the Citrus County Chronicle for their publicity...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Winter Maker’s Market promises wide variety of arts, crafts, entertainment

The Winter Maker’s Market will show off the wares of more than 20 talented artists on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Grumbles House Antiques and Garden Shop in Dunnellon. Harpist Terri Miller of Gainesville kicks off the entertainment with morning music from 10 a.m. to noon. Citrus County’s Barry Denham then entertains us on guitar with his Seals & Croft or Art Garfunkle-sounding music from noon to 2 p.m.
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

What's Happening

Enjoy a fun evening and hear some of your favorite songs at the Depot on Friday, Jan. 13. On stage will be Kenny and the Heads, a Marion County band playing together for several years. They describe themselves as a bit Americana, Roots and Rock in their music selections. The...
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Financially struggling Academy of Environmental Science school asks Crystal River council for help

Students, their parents, administrators, and board members of the Academy of Environmental Science filled the Crystal River City Council chambers Monday asking for financial help as a Feb. 1 deadline looms. School representatives told council members the nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school needs enough money in hand for repairs to...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

At the Library

Visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library. Registration is currently required for all programs listed below. Please call the branch to register. Or visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus is third oldest county in Florida

For years, Citrus has ranked as a top-five county in Florida when it comes to its percentage of older residents. But the award for the oldest county in the state goes to Sumter, which also leads the nation in people 65 and over. Not surprisingly, the age-restricted Villages in Sumter has the oldest population of seniors than any other city in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Foot chase leads to arrest of man in Crystal River

A pursuit on foot led to the arrest of a man from Marion County on Jan. 5 who was caught riding a stolen motorcycle with a suspended license while carrying both methamphetamine and a firearm as a convicted felon. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Lance Dakota Sheppard after...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Save the pool ongoing in Beverly Hills

Saving the community swimming pool in Beverly Hills is the mindset of the Keep the Pool Open Committee, but instead of asking the Board of County Commissioners to fund it, the Nature Coast Affordable Housing Corp. will ask the County Commission to sell them the property along with a small piece of vacant land near the pool area to build a playground.
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Pirates push past Panthers

CRYSTAL RIVER — Coming out of the Christmas break, the Crystal River boys soccer team was looking for a spark after ending December with a 1-11 record. The Pirates got that jolt of energy Wednesday night at home with a 3-0 victory over county rival Lecanto, to avenge an 8-2 loss earlier in the season.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homeless man arrested at Floral City preschool; faces drug charges

Teachers and a parent at a Floral City preschool who became suspicious of a man acting strangely on campus led to the man’s arrest and multiple drug charges. On Jan. 5, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Koala Tee Academy on South Florida Avenue because of a man on the property, leading teachers to lockdown the school and send children to the furthest corner of the facility, according the arrest report.
FLORAL CITY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

PRINCIPAL'S OFFICE: Students return from break

Dunnellon Middle School has warmly welcomed our students back to school! We hope everyone is well rested and refreshed for our second semester. We returned on Jan. 5, well prepared to engage our students in learning. On Friday, Jan. 6, report cards were sent home with our students. This report...
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Jan. 5 to 8

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 5. Lance Dakota Sheppard, 28, Summerfield, arrested Jan. 5 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia, resist officer without violence, felony auto theft, possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felon, carry concealed weapon and/or use/display/attempt to use weapon while committing felony, and driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $29,000.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

