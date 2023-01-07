ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Georgia vs. TCU free live stream: How to watch 2023 College Football Playoff championship without cable

Once again, the College Football Playoff championship game will offer no shortage of ways for viewers to tune in and watch the final game of the 2022 season. The Jan. 9 meeting between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU, the winner of which will be crowned national champion, has no fewer than 11 distinct broadcasts for the game. And that's only considering the ESPN family of networks and streaming services.
FORT WORTH, TX
Sporting News

Raptors trade rumors: Why you should expect calculated approach from Toronto at 2023 deadline

As the Feb. 9 trade deadline nears, there will be plenty of eyes on the Raptors. While it's already been established that Toronto is considered to be the "first domino" that will dictate how many other teams approach the deadline, there still is some uncertainty around how the Raptors will approach the deadline themselves. A recent report from NBA insider Marc Stein may have clarified what should be expected of Toronto in the next month.
KELOLAND

Pistons down Timberwolves on Tuesday

DETROIT (AP) – Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four […]
DETROIT, MI
Sporting News

How Lions denied Packers a playoff berth, from Jamaal Williams' TD to Amon-Ra St. Brown's miracle catch

The Lions went into their "Sunday Night Football" game against the Packers with little for which to play. The Seahawks had beaten the Rams in overtime in their 4:25 p.m. ET game to guarantee that even with a win, the Lions wouldn't go to the playoffs. So, Detroit could only play the role of spoiler against Green Bay — and for the consolation prize of the franchise's first winning record since 2017.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Jaguars-Chargers FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game tournaments

The Jacksonville Jaguars look for their first playoff win since the 2017-18 season when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in the second game of Saturday's super wild-card weekend doubleheader (8:15 p.m. ET, NBC). The Jaguars currently sit as 2-point home underdogs, with the total set at 47.5 points according to BetMGM. With Saturday's playoff matchup projected to be a one-score game, DFS players can construct their single-game lineups in a variety of ways, but we've put together a Chargers-heavy lineup that has enough flexibility to roster both quarterbacks.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sporting News

Giants vs. Vikings odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL wild-card playoff game

In the second game of Sunday's wild-card tripleheader, the Giants will make the trek to Minneapolis to play the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX). This is the Giants' first playoff appearance since 2016 when they lost in the wild-card round to the Packers. As for the Vikings, this will be their first postseason appearance since '19 after finishing the season 13-4 and capturing the NFC North crown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

Packers' Aaron Rodgers explains why he didn't swap jerseys with Lions' Jameson Williams after Week 18 loss

The Lions upset the Packers in Week 18 to eliminate Green Bay from playoff contention, and the Packers' defeat brought up questions about Aaron Rodgers' future. Will Rodgers retire after the 2022 NFL season? The 39-year-old quarterback has hinted at retirement before, so the question is reasonable. And he looked particularly emotional when walking off the field after the defeat.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Biggest blowouts in national championship game history: Where does Georgia-TCU score rank among most lopsided games?

Georgia's coronation as 2022 FBS national champion was all but assured as early as the first half of the 2023 College Football Playoff championship vs. TCU. The top-ranked Bulldogs raced out to a record 65-7 lead over TCU in the fourth quarter Monday night, and could have scored into the 70s had coach Kirby Smart not called the dogs off, so to speak. With that, the Bulldogs have earned a historic perch in college football history.
ATHENS, GA

