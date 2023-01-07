As the Feb. 9 trade deadline nears, there will be plenty of eyes on the Raptors. While it's already been established that Toronto is considered to be the "first domino" that will dictate how many other teams approach the deadline, there still is some uncertainty around how the Raptors will approach the deadline themselves. A recent report from NBA insider Marc Stein may have clarified what should be expected of Toronto in the next month.

1 DAY AGO