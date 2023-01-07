Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Steve Kerr is NBA's best thief: Four plays Warriors coach has stolen, including Brad Stevens' 'Winner' set
Steve Kerr has drawn up some terrific plays in high-leverage moments to get the Warriors beautiful shots this season. He deserves a ton of credit for finding those plays and knowing when to implement them. But as far as creating them, he may have to push the praise in another...
Sporting News
Donovan Mitchell already making Jazz, Danny Ainge regret blockbuster trade with Cavaliers
Last summer, in the midst of Donovan Mitchell mania, I wrote about Danny Ainge's history of winning blockbuster trades. The former Celtics and current Jazz executive has acquired stars (Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen) and rebuilt with draft picks (Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum). In his first major move with...
Morant scores 38 in return as streaking Grizzlies top Spurs
Ja Morant scored 38 points, Jaren Jackson added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 135-129 for their season-high eighth straight victory
Sporting News
What time is Maple Leafs vs. Predators? NHL on TNT game headlines Wednesday night national tv doubleheader
The Maple Leafs are getting the spotlight in the United States this week, as Toronto plays two consecutive nights on national TV. First up is the TNT Wednesday night doubleheader, as the Maple Leafs' contest against the Predators headlines the action. Toronto's record of 25-9-7 is second-best in the Atlantic...
Sporting News
Is there a 'Monday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2022 playoffs
Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season has come and gone, and now, the league's 14 playoff teams have been decided. Soon, the NFL will work to eliminate the teams one by one. That will start on Super Wild Card Weekend when the Nos. 2 through 7 seeds in each conference play one another for the right to advance to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
Sporting News
Georgia vs. TCU free live stream: How to watch 2023 College Football Playoff championship without cable
Once again, the College Football Playoff championship game will offer no shortage of ways for viewers to tune in and watch the final game of the 2022 season. The Jan. 9 meeting between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU, the winner of which will be crowned national champion, has no fewer than 11 distinct broadcasts for the game. And that's only considering the ESPN family of networks and streaming services.
Sporting News
What's next for Kliff Kingsbury? Potential landing spots for fired Cardinals coach
The Cardinals picked their fighter in the preseason when they signed quarterback Kyler Murray to a five-year deal with $103.3 million guaranteed. After a disappointing 4-13 season, by any metric, the Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury Monday, further hitching their wagon to the quarterback. Kingsbury was 28-37-1 in four seasons...
Sporting News
Is Tua Tagovailoa playing this week? Latest news, injury updates on Dolphins QB's playoff status vs. Bills
The Dolphins were able to sneak into the playoffs after earning a narrow 11-6 victory over the Jets in NFL Week 18. Miami leapfrogged the Patriots and won a tiebreaker against the Steelers to earn the No. 7 seed in the AFC. Now, the Dolphins will be looking to earn...
Sporting News
Raptors trade rumors: Why you should expect calculated approach from Toronto at 2023 deadline
As the Feb. 9 trade deadline nears, there will be plenty of eyes on the Raptors. While it's already been established that Toronto is considered to be the "first domino" that will dictate how many other teams approach the deadline, there still is some uncertainty around how the Raptors will approach the deadline themselves. A recent report from NBA insider Marc Stein may have clarified what should be expected of Toronto in the next month.
Sporting News
NBA awards predictions at halfway point: MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year & more
Ahead of the 2022-23 season, The Sporting News' NBA experts made their picks for each end-of-season award. With half of the season now in the books, it's time to revisit those picks. Who is the front-runner for MVP? Are Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year already...
Pistons down Timberwolves on Tuesday
DETROIT (AP) – Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four […]
Sporting News
How Lions denied Packers a playoff berth, from Jamaal Williams' TD to Amon-Ra St. Brown's miracle catch
The Lions went into their "Sunday Night Football" game against the Packers with little for which to play. The Seahawks had beaten the Rams in overtime in their 4:25 p.m. ET game to guarantee that even with a win, the Lions wouldn't go to the playoffs. So, Detroit could only play the role of spoiler against Green Bay — and for the consolation prize of the franchise's first winning record since 2017.
Sporting News
Jaguars-Chargers FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game tournaments
The Jacksonville Jaguars look for their first playoff win since the 2017-18 season when they host the Los Angeles Chargers in the second game of Saturday's super wild-card weekend doubleheader (8:15 p.m. ET, NBC). The Jaguars currently sit as 2-point home underdogs, with the total set at 47.5 points according to BetMGM. With Saturday's playoff matchup projected to be a one-score game, DFS players can construct their single-game lineups in a variety of ways, but we've put together a Chargers-heavy lineup that has enough flexibility to roster both quarterbacks.
Sporting News
Giants vs. Vikings odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL wild-card playoff game
In the second game of Sunday's wild-card tripleheader, the Giants will make the trek to Minneapolis to play the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX). This is the Giants' first playoff appearance since 2016 when they lost in the wild-card round to the Packers. As for the Vikings, this will be their first postseason appearance since '19 after finishing the season 13-4 and capturing the NFC North crown.
Sporting News
Teams are begging Scottie Barnes to shoot: How Raptors forward is fixing his biggest weakness
Welcome to "That One Play!" Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, our TSN staff will break down certain possessions from certain games and peel back the curtains to reveal their bigger meaning. Today, Raptors sophomore Scottie Barnes takes the spotlight. Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season...
Sporting News
How Otto Porter Jr.'s season-ending foot injury impacts Raptors' trade deadline plans
As they approach the midway point of the season, the Raptors have been dealt a serious injury blow. On Tuesday, Toronto announced that Otto Porter Jr. would miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season after undergoing surgery to repair the foot injury that's held him out of action since Nov. 14.
Sporting News
Packers' Aaron Rodgers explains why he didn't swap jerseys with Lions' Jameson Williams after Week 18 loss
The Lions upset the Packers in Week 18 to eliminate Green Bay from playoff contention, and the Packers' defeat brought up questions about Aaron Rodgers' future. Will Rodgers retire after the 2022 NFL season? The 39-year-old quarterback has hinted at retirement before, so the question is reasonable. And he looked particularly emotional when walking off the field after the defeat.
Sporting News
NFL playoff picks, predictions for wild-card games: Bills, Bengals win to set up showdown; Jaguars stun Chargers
What kind of wild-card weekend will it be in the NFL?. Last season, the higher seed finished 5-1. In 2020, the higher seed was 2-4. This year, the NFL is rolling with a three-day format that will set up the divisional round. There are three rematches and three divisional three-matches,...
Memphis drops important road test in 2OT to UCF. Final: UCF 107 Memphis 104
Sporting News
Biggest blowouts in national championship game history: Where does Georgia-TCU score rank among most lopsided games?
Georgia's coronation as 2022 FBS national champion was all but assured as early as the first half of the 2023 College Football Playoff championship vs. TCU. The top-ranked Bulldogs raced out to a record 65-7 lead over TCU in the fourth quarter Monday night, and could have scored into the 70s had coach Kirby Smart not called the dogs off, so to speak. With that, the Bulldogs have earned a historic perch in college football history.
