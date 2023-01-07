Wilt Chamberlain once used a fake name when he was 16 years old and dominated grown men

Before he started dominating in the NBA, Wilt Chamberlain was a teenager dominating grown men under a fake identity

Wilt Chamberlain © Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Wilt Chamberlain continues to be a mythic basketball figure. From scoring 100 points to reportedly sleeping with over 20,000 women, narratives about Wilt the Stilt will forever turn our heads over our heels. Another bizarre story from Chamberlain lore is that when he was 16, he used a fictional name to play professional basketball.

George Marcus

According to Reddit User dantheman9758, Chamberlain was known under the fake name George Marcus. When he was 16, he played for the Pittsburgh Raiders, where records show he scored 44 points at least once. When he was 17 years old, Chamberlain, still going by the name George Marcus, played for the semi-professional team Quakertown Fays.

In 9 games with the Fays, Chamberlain averaged 40.5 points per game. If you add the six playoff games he played, Chamberlain's average jumped up to 53.9 points per game. These seem like your typical Chamberlain numbers. But once again, let's note that he was 17 years old and playing against grown men like former Harlem Globetrotter Andy Maddox.

The wild, wild west

Chamberlain was able to do what he did simply because it was a different time. We can say that it was during the wild, wild west of basketball. There were no stringent rules and regulations that governed prospects and professionals.

Chamberlain was a member of the varsity team of Overbrook High School team in Philadelphia. The Pennsylvania Athletic Association did not have jurisdiction over the city schools. That meant that Chamberlain could play professionally without losing eligibility. Times have certainly changed. Now, there are various and intricate rules of eligibility that prospects need to comply with.

Perhaps this may be the real reason why it's utterly pointless to compare eras. Yes, there was still a basketball and two baskets during Chamberlain's time. But the rules on and off the court were vastly different. In one way or another, these rules and regulations off the court affected how players performed on the court.

Nowadays, the NBA is no longer a sport with one ball and two hoops. It's a multi-billion dollar business with so many people behind the scenes. Players, too, have their own media machines, which they use to craft the narrative in their favor.

Whatever the case may be, the story behind Chamberlain's fake identity was an exciting look at the distant past. Behind the man who scored a hundred points in a single game is a sneaky little devil who faked his identity.