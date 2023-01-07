ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BasketballNetwork.net

Wilt Chamberlain once used a fake name when he was 16 years old and dominated grown men

By Will Starjacki
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vXrTF_0k7064qW00

Before he started dominating in the NBA, Wilt Chamberlain was a teenager dominating grown men under a fake identity

Wilt Chamberlain

© Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Wilt Chamberlain continues to be a mythic basketball figure. From scoring 100 points to reportedly sleeping with over 20,000 women, narratives about Wilt the Stilt will forever turn our heads over our heels. Another bizarre story from Chamberlain lore is that when he was 16, he used a fictional name to play professional basketball.

George Marcus

According to Reddit User dantheman9758, Chamberlain was known under the fake name George Marcus. When he was 16, he played for the Pittsburgh Raiders, where records show he scored 44 points at least once. When he was 17 years old, Chamberlain, still going by the name George Marcus, played for the semi-professional team Quakertown Fays.

In 9 games with the Fays, Chamberlain averaged 40.5 points per game. If you add the six playoff games he played, Chamberlain's average jumped up to 53.9 points per game. These seem like your typical Chamberlain numbers. But once again, let's note that he was 17 years old and playing against grown men like former Harlem Globetrotter Andy Maddox.

The wild, wild west

Chamberlain was able to do what he did simply because it was a different time. We can say that it was during the wild, wild west of basketball. There were no stringent rules and regulations that governed prospects and professionals.

Chamberlain was a member of the varsity team of Overbrook High School team in Philadelphia. The Pennsylvania Athletic Association did not have jurisdiction over the city schools. That meant that Chamberlain could play professionally without losing eligibility. Times have certainly changed. Now, there are various and intricate rules of eligibility that prospects need to comply with.

Perhaps this may be the real reason why it's utterly pointless to compare eras. Yes, there was still a basketball and two baskets during Chamberlain's time. But the rules on and off the court were vastly different. In one way or another, these rules and regulations off the court affected how players performed on the court.

Nowadays, the NBA is no longer a sport with one ball and two hoops. It's a multi-billion dollar business with so many people behind the scenes. Players, too, have their own media machines, which they use to craft the narrative in their favor.

Whatever the case may be, the story behind Chamberlain's fake identity was an exciting look at the distant past. Behind the man who scored a hundred points in a single game is a sneaky little devil who faked his identity.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James loses his mind over Bronny James’ wild in-game dunk for Sierra Canyon

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one proud dad once again after his son, Bronny James, replicated his iconic high school dunk during a Sierra Canyon game. On Friday against Chaminade, Bronny had a clear path to the basket and decided to pull off an “Eastbay Funk Dunk.” As he jumped to the basket, he let the ball go through his legs before throwing down the ball hard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee

One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Dwyane Wade Told Stephen Curry That He Realized He Was An NBA Star After Kobe Bryant Defended Him

Dwyane Wade won the NBA championship 3 times, had a Finals MVP to his name, and was an important piece on the legendary Redeem team. It's safe to say that Wade is one of the greatest guards in the game's history, a true superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. He is also a legend for the Miami Heat, and the amazing thing is that he started dominating from a very young age.
Larry Brown Sports

Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy