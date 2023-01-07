Transfer Portal: Top 5 Available Quarterbacks

Plenty of movement has occurred, but who are the top five quarterbacks who still remain in the transfer portal?

Spencer Sanders – Oklahoma State

The skinny: Sanders passed for 9,533 yards and 67 touchdowns, while rushing for 1,956 yards and 18 touchdowns, during his time in Stillwater. He started 41 games since the beginning of the 2019 season.

Recruiting: Auburn and Ole Miss have been in the forefront since he entered the portal, with the Tigers now being his likely destination. Auburn had prioritized Devin Leary, who then signed with Kentucky, and Grayson McCall, who withdrew from the portal, before turning all of their quarterback attention to Sanders.

Brennan Armstrong – Virginia

The skinny: Armstrong passed for 9,034 yards and 58 touchdowns during his time with the Cavaliers. While he experienced a disappointing 2022 season, he proved his potential in 2021 when he finished with 4,449 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also shown an impressive level of athleticism while with Virginia, rushing for 1,267 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Recruiting: Rumors have swirled for weeks that he would be finishing his collegiate career at North Carolina State, and that has only intensified in recent days. Any other outcome would be a huge surprise.

Nov 5, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) attempts a pass against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half at Scott Stadium. © Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Brady Allen – Purdue

The skinny: The true freshman was considered the prize of Purdue’s Class of 2022 recruiting class, but after head coach Jeff Brohm made the move to Louisville, Allen decided to enter the portal.

Recruiting: This now looks like a two horse race between Ole Miss, which is hosting him this weekend on an official visit, and Purdue. Yes, the Boilermakers have become a realistic option as a return to West Lafayette is quite possible.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Brady Allen (18) throws the ball during a practice, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Connor Bazelak - Indiana

The skinny: Bazelak began his collegiate career with Missouri before transferring to Indiana last January. During his collegiate career he has passed for 7,370 yards and 36 touchdowns, while in his one season with the Hoosiers he passed for 2,312 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Recruiting: Unlike the top three on this list, Bazelak’s process has been a bit quieter to this point. A few of the schools to keep an eye on include UConn, North Texas and Ball State.

Oct 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Connor Bazelak (9) throws a pass during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. © Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Chandler Rogers – Louisiana-Monroe

The skinny: Rogers began his collegiate career at Southern Miss, before making his way to Blinn College (JUCO) and then Louisiana-Monroe. During his two seasons with the Warhawks, Rogers passed for 3,714 yards and 24 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 720 yards and six touchdowns during this time. He saw marked improvement during the 2022 season with 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Recruiting: Rogers has picked up offers from Cal, Indiana, Liberty, Arkansas State, Georgia State, Texas State, Sam Houston and Jacksonville State since entering the portal in late November as a grad transfer.