Childress, TX

1 dead after wreck near Wellington

By Dailyn Wells
 4 days ago
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that resulted in the death of Oran Starkey III, 52, of Childress, Texas.

According to DPS, at around 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 7 Starkey was traveling southbound on US 83 in a pickup at an unsafe speed and failed to negotiate a curve, causing him to veer off the roadway.

DPS said after leaving the roadway, the pickup traveled into the west-side borrow ditch, where it struck a road sign and flipped end-over-end, ejecting the unsecured Starkey from the pickup.

Officials said the pickup then came to rest on the roadway on its right side facing north.

DPS added that this wreck is still under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

