Read full article on original website
Related
You Are The Biggest Snob In New Jersey If You Drive This Car
Are you a judgy person? Come on now, be honest, you form some sort of opinion based on someone’s choices, don’t you?. We all make snap judgments from time to time so I was wondering what the public perception was of New Jersey drivers. Does the car someone picks say something about who they are as a human?
What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?
While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
Chicago mother-of-four dies from plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic
Chicago resident Sucretta Tolliver, a mother-of-four, died in the Dominican Republic two days after undergoing plastic surgery.
“Oregon Man Drags Dead Deer Into Walmart To Try & Steal Beer” Is An All-Time Great Headline
We’re dipping into the vault today for look back at one of life’s greatest deer stories. And no, this isn’t about some 200-inch buck with its antlers pointing in the wrong direction. This is much, much better…. From back in 2017, it’s the story of a drunk...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Jo-Ann Fabric Will Close Stores in 2023: Here Are the Locations & Why Jo-Ann Isn’t Going Out of Business
Beloved craft supplies chain Jo-Ann Fabric is staying in business — though, once 2023 begins, it will also herald eight store closures across the United States, according to reports. The move coincides with other retailers making similar cuts, including Big Lots, Bed, Bath and Beyond, as well as potential cuts at retailers, including Kohl’s. In November, Jo-Ann was reported to close eight out of its 842 stores in the country — notably two locations in New Hampshire and West Virginia — beginning on Jan. 22, according to Best Life. The cause appears to partially stem from other arts and crafts retailers...
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closing
The restaurant is reportedly closing due to underperformance. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NJ.com and ClevelandJewishNews.com.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in all of Michigan
We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in Missaukee County. Keep reading to learn more.
Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel
Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New Jersey
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. New Jersey carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Gloucester County, keep reading to learn more.
Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes
After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.
This Infamous Diner in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu Item
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. Although PA didn't invent the diner, it certainly popularized it. With hundreds scattered across the state, Pennsylvania contains some of the country's best and most legendary diners that the country has to offer.
TikToker Says Customer Tried Returning Lottery Scratch Card Because They Didn’t Win
If you feel as if you have too much love for humanity a good remedy for that may be to work in customer service for a little bit. There's something about dealing with people's unreasonable requests, demands, and strange entitlements that will have you wondering why in the world there isn't some kind of test or permit handed out to folks to allow them to have children.
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the Country
When it comes to abandoned towns, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these ghost towns are captivating and the one we'll be discussing in this article is no exception. Keep reading to learn more.
Tri-City Herald
Burger King Adds Hefty ‘Suicide Burger’ to its Menu Nationwide
Fast-food fans want bigger sandwiches. That's why Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report lets you add a burger patty to its doubles and why fans regularly order double-patty sandwiches like McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report Big Mac and Burger King's Whopper. Those are meaty burgers, but in reality, a...
Woman Puts 'McDonald's' Cheeseburgers Into a Waffle Iron and Everyone Is Invested
Nobody can wait to see the outcome.
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months
Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
12tomatoes.com
Man Shares Money-Saving Hack For Ordering Breakfast At McDonald’s
McDonald’s breakfast is one of our favorite meals and if you are anything like us, there are certain items that you absolutely must have. Now, a TikTok user has gone viral because they are sharing a hack that will allow you to save big on these breakfast purchases. If you take the time to check out the video, you are going to be able to follow in their footsteps.
Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise spotted at the airport
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are back in New York. The two were spotted at Newark airport, in New Jersey, following a Holiday getaway. RELATED: Suri Cruise’s top fashion moments of 2022 Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have reportedly called it quits ...
United Airlines told a woman they'd deliver her lost bag — then she tracked it to an apartment complex
Holiday travel was nothing short of chaotic in recent days as a massive winter storm swept across the nation, forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights. But for one woman, the mayhem was made even worse after her luggage went missing — and she said her Apple AirTag revealed it was not where the airline claimed.
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0