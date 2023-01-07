ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?

While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
OHIO STATE
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Footwear News

Jo-Ann Fabric Will Close Stores in 2023: Here Are the Locations & Why Jo-Ann Isn’t Going Out of Business

Beloved craft supplies chain Jo-Ann Fabric is staying in business — though, once 2023 begins, it will also herald eight store closures across the United States, according to reports. The move coincides with other retailers making similar cuts, including Big Lots, Bed, Bath and Beyond, as well as potential cuts at retailers, including Kohl’s. In November, Jo-Ann was reported to close eight out of its 842 stores in the country — notably two locations in New Hampshire and West Virginia — beginning on Jan. 22, according to Best Life. The cause appears to partially stem from other arts and crafts retailers...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
New York Post

Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel

Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
BEDFORD, NY
Greyson F

Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly Closes

After 20 years, a local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. The 2022 calendar is still freshly tossed in the trash can, but business continues to move, and this includes openings and closings of restaurants around the Valley. Sadly, while there are some new restaurants coming to the greater Phoenix area in the coming weeks and months, the first big move of the year is the closure of a long-time favorite. After serving the public for 20 years, a popular destination has officially closed up shop for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
Distractify

TikToker Says Customer Tried Returning Lottery Scratch Card Because They Didn’t Win

If you feel as if you have too much love for humanity a good remedy for that may be to work in customer service for a little bit. There's something about dealing with people's unreasonable requests, demands, and strange entitlements that will have you wondering why in the world there isn't some kind of test or permit handed out to folks to allow them to have children.
Tri-City Herald

Burger King Adds Hefty ‘Suicide Burger’ to its Menu Nationwide

Fast-food fans want bigger sandwiches. That's why Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report lets you add a burger patty to its doubles and why fans regularly order double-patty sandwiches like McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report Big Mac and Burger King's Whopper. Those are meaty burgers, but in reality, a...
TEXAS STATE
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months

Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
GILBERT, AZ
12tomatoes.com

Man Shares Money-Saving Hack For Ordering Breakfast At McDonald’s

McDonald’s breakfast is one of our favorite meals and if you are anything like us, there are certain items that you absolutely must have. Now, a TikTok user has gone viral because they are sharing a hack that will allow you to save big on these breakfast purchases. If you take the time to check out the video, you are going to be able to follow in their footsteps.
HOLAUSA

Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise spotted at the airport

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are back in New York. The two were spotted at Newark airport, in New Jersey, following a Holiday getaway. RELATED: Suri Cruise’s top fashion moments of 2022 Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have reportedly called it quits ...
NEWARK, NJ
