The Little-Known Story Of Marie Van Brittan Brown, The Black Woman Who Invented The Modern Home Security System

A nurse from Queens, New York, Marie Van Brittan Brown created the first video home security system in 1966, paving the way for the technology we use today. As a nurse living in Queens, Marie Van Brittan Brown was used to working the night shift. And in the 1960s, Brown’s husband, Albert, also worked unusual hours as an electronics technician.
QUEENS, NY
People

Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities. Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point...
HIGH POINT, NC
‘Tons’ of food gets tossed daily by NYC hotel because migrants won’t eat it

Nearly a ton of taxpayer-provided food gets tossed in the trash every day at a massive Manhattan hotel being used to house migrants — because they’d rather secretly cook their own meals on dangerous hot plates, a whistleblowing worker has revealed. Disturbing photos show garbage bags full of sandwiches and bagels awaiting disposal at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square, where the city pays a daily rate as high as $500 per room, hotel employee Felipe Rodriguez told The Post. “It’s a crime to be throwing out so much food,” he said. Other images show a hotel room littered with empty...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.

A neighbor shot a man in the Bronx, and the 911 agent who received the call was his wife. On Monday, Dillon St. Clair, a 39-year-old man, got shot in the chest over an argument with his upstairs neighbor. The argument was over the noise coming from their apartment. When someone called 911 to report the incident, the dispatcher who answered the call was the victim’s wife, Junita Reed St. Clair.
BRONX, NY
Street renaming for slain Burger King cashier in East Harlem

NEW YORK -- A street has officially been named after the teen who was killed while working the night shift at an East Harlem Burger King almost exactly a year ago.CBS2 spoke to her grieving family on Sunday.It was a struggle for Kristie Nieves to get the words out when talking about her daughter, Kristal Bayron-Nieves."She wants her baby to forever be remembered," City Councilwoman Diana Ayala said, translating.And Bayron-Nieves will be, on the corner of 116th Street and Lexington Avenue, not far from the Burger King, where the 19-year old-worked on Jan. 9, 2022, when she was shot and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curtis Sliwa tries to convince mayor’s Brooklyn neighbors to use feral cats to combat rats

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa spent Sunday trying to drum up support from Mayor Eric Adams’ Brooklyn neighbors to use feral cats to combat the local rat problem — as two cops kept him under their watch. Sliwa, a former Republican mayoral nominee, eventually convinced at least one longtime local with past experience with rats to try to help establish a cat colony in the area to curb the rodent masses. “This rat was huge. Huge!” Arlene Belfort, a resident of Adams’ block on Lafayette Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, recalled of her prior brush with a rodent. “It came in my house, I...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died

New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
