Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Mysterious NYC trio make off with $300K in Brinks truck heist after distracting driver and stealing duffle bag filled with cash
The Brinks truck driver gave two seemingly lost men directions, but was unaware a crime was unfolding around him in the Brooklyn neighborhood.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Girl Scout mom kicked out of Rockettes show after being detected using facial recognition technology
Lawyer Kelly Conlon was denied entry to a performance of the "Christmas Spectacular" show with the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall in New York City after facial recognition technology spotted her in the lobby. Conlon spoke to NBC New York about being booted from the venue due to the...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Little-Known Story Of Marie Van Brittan Brown, The Black Woman Who Invented The Modern Home Security System
A nurse from Queens, New York, Marie Van Brittan Brown created the first video home security system in 1966, paving the way for the technology we use today. As a nurse living in Queens, Marie Van Brittan Brown was used to working the night shift. And in the 1960s, Brown’s husband, Albert, also worked unusual hours as an electronics technician.
Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities. Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point...
Boyfriend chopped with hatchet, shot and killed by ex-husband, suspect in custody
Police have a suspect in custody after a man was chopped with a hatchet then fatally shot in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said.
Man, 36, repeatedly shot and killed on Brooklyn street, gunman at large
The NYPD is investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old man overnight in Brooklyn, authorities said.
‘Tons’ of food gets tossed daily by NYC hotel because migrants won’t eat it
Nearly a ton of taxpayer-provided food gets tossed in the trash every day at a massive Manhattan hotel being used to house migrants — because they’d rather secretly cook their own meals on dangerous hot plates, a whistleblowing worker has revealed. Disturbing photos show garbage bags full of sandwiches and bagels awaiting disposal at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square, where the city pays a daily rate as high as $500 per room, hotel employee Felipe Rodriguez told The Post. “It’s a crime to be throwing out so much food,” he said. Other images show a hotel room littered with empty...
A neighbor shot a man in the Bronx, and the 911 agent who received the call was his wife. On Monday, Dillon St. Clair, a 39-year-old man, got shot in the chest over an argument with his upstairs neighbor. The argument was over the noise coming from their apartment. When someone called 911 to report the incident, the dispatcher who answered the call was the victim’s wife, Junita Reed St. Clair.
“Most Haunted Road In New York”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
New York is a state with a rich history and a diverse cultural landscape, and it is no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. From abandoned stretches of highway to winding country roads, these haunted locations are sure to give you the chills. Here are the five most haunted roads in New York:
Man, 45, found fatally shot in Long Island home
Police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man who was found shot to death in his Long Island home early Tuesday.
1 dead after neighbor's noise complaint turns to double stabbing at Bronx supportive housing complex
A 65-year-old man attacked his neighbors — fatally stabbing a 45-year-old man and injuring a 35-year-old woman, according to police. Officers arrested Jose Ortiz at the Center for Family Support.
MTA bus driver threatened with gun after telling man to get off bus for not paying fare
An MTA bus driver had gun pointed at him while being threatened after he told a passenger to pay his fare last month, police said.
Woman, 38, found dead inside apartment at Bronx NYCHA housing complex
The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman found inside a Bronx housing complex last month, according to authorities.
Street renaming for slain Burger King cashier in East Harlem
NEW YORK -- A street has officially been named after the teen who was killed while working the night shift at an East Harlem Burger King almost exactly a year ago.CBS2 spoke to her grieving family on Sunday.It was a struggle for Kristie Nieves to get the words out when talking about her daughter, Kristal Bayron-Nieves."She wants her baby to forever be remembered," City Councilwoman Diana Ayala said, translating.And Bayron-Nieves will be, on the corner of 116th Street and Lexington Avenue, not far from the Burger King, where the 19-year old-worked on Jan. 9, 2022, when she was shot and...
Woman, 37, on Citi Bike fatally struck by box truck in Brooklyn
A woman on a bicycle was struck and killed by a vehicle in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, police said. The unidentified victim was riding at Second Avenue and Ninth Street in Gowanus around 7 a.m. when she was hit.
Curtis Sliwa tries to convince mayor’s Brooklyn neighbors to use feral cats to combat rats
Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa spent Sunday trying to drum up support from Mayor Eric Adams’ Brooklyn neighbors to use feral cats to combat the local rat problem — as two cops kept him under their watch. Sliwa, a former Republican mayoral nominee, eventually convinced at least one longtime local with past experience with rats to try to help establish a cat colony in the area to curb the rodent masses. “This rat was huge. Huge!” Arlene Belfort, a resident of Adams’ block on Lafayette Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, recalled of her prior brush with a rodent. “It came in my house, I...
NME
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
NBC New York
NYC Bike Path Suspect Proud of Attack That Killed 8, Prosecutors Say at Death Penalty Trial
A man who killed eight people along a New York City bike path five years ago left behind a “scene of destruction and horror" where “screams filled the air" before telling an FBI agent he was proud of the destruction he caused and wished the flag of his terrorist group could be put in his hospital room, a prosecutor said at a trial's start.
29-year-old man sentenced to 12 years in prison for role in murder of Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz
One of the gang members who was charged in the 2018 Bronx murder of Lesandro ‘Junior” Guzman Feliz was sentenced to 12 years in prison Tuesday.
