Athens, GA

Georgia lands commitment from nation's No. 2 safety in class of 2024

By Joe Vitale
 4 days ago
Safety Peyton Woodyard has committed to the University of Georgia.

Out of Bellflower, California (St. John Bosco High School), Woodyard ranks as the nation’s No. 29 overall player in the class of 2024. He is the second-ranked safety in America and second-ranked player in California, per 247Sports.

Woodyard made his announcement at the All-American Bowl, choosing Georgia over Ohio State, Oregon and Texas.

Woodyard is a 6-foot-2, 188-pound two-sport athlete who also plays baseball.

“It was a really tough decision but in the end, I felt like Georgia was the best all around fit for me,” Woodyard said. “They have everything I wanted in a school from a football standpoint and being comfortable with how they can develop me.

Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown has been the lead recruiter for Woodyard. Head coach Kirby Smart has also been involved.

Georgia has the nation’s No. 1 class for the 2024 cycle with seven commitments.

