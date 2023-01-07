Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
End of COVID-19 public health emergency to impact SNAP benefits
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services is announcing a change to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency comes to an end. SNAP participants have received an additional monthly payment since the start of the pandemic in March...
KOLO TV Reno
Lombardo selects new Nevada Gaming Control Board head
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - New Nevada governor Joe Lombardo has nominated Kirk Hendrick as the state’s new chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. “I’m delighted to announce that I’ve selected Kirk Hendrick as a member of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and designated him as the board’s next chair,” said Lombardo. “With his sharp business acumen, outstanding legal background, and passion for Nevada gaming, I know that Kirk will excel in this critical leadership role.”
KOLO TV Reno
First survey of 2023 shows some of the highest snowpacks on record
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first snow survey of the season was held on Monday following the recent set of storms that brought a lot of snow to Northern Nevada. “I think we all as we shoveled it knew that this was not powder, this was the classic definition of Sierra Cement,” said Hydrologist Jeff Anderson of NRCS.
KOLO TV Reno
Sandbag pick-up locations throughout Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Flood risk remains high with incoming inclement weather. Low-lying homes and businesses should prepare for the potential of flooding. There are several locations throughout the area that offers sandbags to residents. Washoe County:. The Truckee Meadows Fire Stations in Lemmon Valley, East Washoe Valley and West...
KOLO TV Reno
New law aims at teen tobacco use
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is one of the most troubling public health challenges. In spite of laws prohibiting the sales of tobacco products to minors, underage use of these products continues to rise. A new state law was written to address that problem. The public health impacts have long...
KOLO TV Reno
Local state offices to close early due to the weather
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada state offices will be closing early at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday due to the inclement weather. All offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties will close, aside from those with essential public safety and corrections personnel.
KOLO TV Reno
Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Paul White, his organization has a stated purpose. “Our goal is exposing what is going on in Washoe County schools. Demanding better leadership.”. White’s organization is called Education Crusade, and he held a press conference down the road from North Valley’s high on Monday to discuss the issues within the school district. His claims are concerning.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Cancer Coalition bringing awareness to cervical health
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -January is Cervical Health Month and the Nevada Cancer Coalition estimates 60 Nevadans will die from the disease this year. With early detection and prevention, this is an important disease to bring awareness to. The cancer coalition expressed cervical cancer is a disease that is discussed less often.
KOLO TV Reno
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
