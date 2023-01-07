ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

News4Jax.com

Atlantic Coast, Keystone Heights, Menendez hire head football coaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a busy week in on the high school football head coaching circuit with Atlantic Coast, Keystone Heights and Menendez filling their vacancies. Familiar names landed in those positions, with Ben White being hired at Menendez and Steve Reynolds moving up to the head coaching role at Keystone Heights. Atlantic Coast tabbed former player Step Durham to try and lead the Stingrays back after a forgettable 0-10 season.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
News4Jax.com

Gainesville police make DUI manslaughter arrest in November hit-and-run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Police Department on Wednesday announced an arrest in a November hit-and-run, which resulted in the death of a bicyclist along South Main Street. According to a news release from the Police Department, Margaret Caitlin Walker on Wednesday afternoon turned herself in to police. She...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 injured when car crashes into swampy area of I-295 at Collins Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Traffic was snarled Tuesday afternoon when a vehicle crashed into a swampy area off the side of Interstate 295 near the Collins Road exit. Multiple crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called in to pull the car out. Traffic in the area was backed up for miles.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Middleburg man charged in New Year’s Eve crash that killed pizza delivery driver

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Middleburg man is facing manslaughter charges after a fatal New Year’s Eve crash, according to an arrest report obtained by News4JAX. Christian Whitaker, 28, who is a pizza delivery driver, was the victim of the Dec. 31 crash in Middleburg, the arrest report said. He was killed after being hit by Fabian Urioste, who was speeding, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.
MIDDLEBURG, FL

