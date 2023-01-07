Read full article on original website
tinyhousetalk.com
30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale
Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
Tips For Placing An Area Rug Under Your Bed
Are you contemplating adding a rug to your bedroom? You'll need to know what size works best with your space and where to place it. Here are some tips.
Woman Hand Paints Tiled Bathroom Floor Black and it Comes Out Stunning
This is way cheaper than re-tiling.
Woman Transforms Dollar Store Mini-Crates Into Ultimate Kitchen Organizers
It’s both aesthetic and efficient
An Interior Design Expert Explains How To Upgrade Your Bedroom For Less Than $200
There are steps you can take to get a big wow factor for much less in your bedroom. Even if your budget is super small -- say around $200 -- we're here to help.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes of 2022
It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and deep dive into the best tiny homes we’ve encountered in the entire year! Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world in 2020, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes. And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. You could say that 2022 was the year of tiny homes! And I do believe this will continue well into 2023. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth. They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And they’re here to stay in 2023. We’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2022! From an AI-enabled budget-friendly tiny home to a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit – there’s a tiny home in here for everyone.
Aldi’s sell-out heated clothes airer will be back in stock for 2023
Whether it’s using an electric blanket, portable heater or dehumidifier, we’re all searching for ways to keep costs down, owing to soaring energy prices. When it comes to doing the laundry, there’s one appliance you may need to invest in: a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.With so many models on the market (and some on the pricey side), thankfully,...
The Bed That Designer Emily Henderson Loves So Much She Has It In Her Own Bedroom
Finding the perfect bed makes your house feel like home. If you're on the hunt for a new bed, check out designer Emily Henderson's pick for her own space.
How Home Town Stars Ben And Erin Napier Made A Bedroom By The Front Door More Private
A bedroom near the front door may be convenient, but it's far from a private arrangement. Find out how two HGTV stars solved the issue via thoughtful design.
tinyhousetalk.com
Completely Off-Grid DIY Tiny Home w/ Rainwater Catchment
Perlin was tired of living with roommates and was passionate about sustainable living, so building an off-grid tiny homemade perfect sense. He lives in Byron Bay, Australia, where he has a solar-powered tiny house with a rainwater catchment system. The entire home is steel-framed. Enjoy the photo tour and Q&A with Perlin below!
tinyhousetalk.com
His Self-Built and Debt-Free Tiny House
Sonny reached out to us to show off the amazing DIY THOW he built, paying cash as he had it. He got derailed after about a year and a half of building because he had a heart attack — but after recovery, he pushed on. While Sonny says he’ll never really be “done” with the project, it’s looking great.
Everything We Did To Give Our Bedroom A Budget-Friendly, No-Reno Makeover
You don't have to spend a ton of money to create a personalized and upscale bedroom. With some savvy purchases and design decisions, here's how we updated ours.
Mic
Cheap, clever things that make your home look 10x better than it usually does
Discolored grout. Sagging sofa cushions. Kitchen cupboard doors that look so tired and worn, it almost keeps you from going back for another Oreo. (Almost.) If it feels like all these eyesores would take considerable effort and a big budget to address, well, guess what — you’re wrong. (Sorry!) In fact, there are plenty of cheap home upgrades that can elevate your space, and they don’t require a thick wallet or the know-how of an experienced DIYer.
yankodesign.com
These Swedish forest hotel suites are wooden tiny cabins raised on steel stilts
Swedish architecture studio Wingårdhs designed a collection of five quaint suites for the Trakt Forest Hotel in Småland. Supported by five metal stilts, the suites allow the visitors to feel as if they’re chilling amongst the tree canopy! Designed to “put nature in focus”, the cabins are accompanied by a restaurant and sauna in the complex, and they’re all connected via narrow woodland paths.
How To Steal Magnolia Star Joanna Gaines' Hanging Plant Decor Tip
Joanna Gaines revealed how she transformed an unexpected spot in her house into a relaxing oasis. Here's how to steal her hanging plant tip.
tinyhousetalk.com
She Built Her $40K Tiny Home with Cash
Amanda is a sweet girl who knew what she wanted and made it happen. She worked multiple jobs, moved in with her mom, and her dad offered to use his skills to work alongside her most of the way. With each paycheck she got, she purchased the next piece she needed for her tiny home. Did I mention she was just 21 at the time?
tinyhousetalk.com
Family of 7 Living Full-Time RV Life for 3 Years
You might think a family of 7 would try out tiny living for a few months and discover it just doesn’t work, but that wasn’t the case for this family! They’ve been on the road now in two different RVs for more than 3 years. They renovated...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Luxury apartment project planned in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
PITTSBURGH — The area of 21st and Smallman in Pittsburgh’s Strip District could soon undergo some big changes, with yet another luxury apartment project planned for the booming neighborhood. “I think that this area is really good for young professionals because there’s a lot of apartment buildings where...
