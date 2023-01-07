ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allis, WI

Two teens arrested following police pursuit, crash in West Allis

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
Two teens have been arrested after a police pursuit led to a crash in West Allis early Saturday morning.

The incident began near 70th and Rogers when West Allis police saw an Acura driving at a high rate of speed. Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled and sped through a stop sign.

The West Allis officer continued to pursue the vehicle and stop sticks were deployed. The driver lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into a light pole and then concrete posts located in a parking lot in the area.

Police said the two people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital and arrested. They're both 17-year-old boys from Milwaukee.

West Allis police recovered a firearm and drugs from the vehicle.

Charges are now being referred to the District Attorney's office.

Tim Mckenzie
3d ago

Well Don't worry oh Chisholm will release these boys And they will be right back out stealing cars I think what needs to start happening is these days and judges need to start being held accountable Because it is a swinging door down there at the courthouse If these days And judges are not gonna do their job I think they need to be fired and get somebody in there that are gonna hold these kids accountable and lock them up for a long time

Reply(1)
3
 

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

