Two teens arrested following police pursuit, crash in West Allis

Two teens have been arrested after a police pursuit led to a crash in West Allis early Saturday morning.

The incident began near 70th and Rogers when West Allis police saw an Acura driving at a high rate of speed. Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver fled and sped through a stop sign.

The West Allis officer continued to pursue the vehicle and stop sticks were deployed. The driver lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into a light pole and then concrete posts located in a parking lot in the area.

Police said the two people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital and arrested. They're both 17-year-old boys from Milwaukee.

West Allis police recovered a firearm and drugs from the vehicle.

Charges are now being referred to the District Attorney's office.

