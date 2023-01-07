ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers This $15 Adult Acne-Clearing Gel With Over 51,000 5-Star Reviews ‘Transformed Their Skin’

By Delilah Gray
 4 days ago
Something not enough people talk about is how debilitating adult acne can be. Here’s the thing: adult acne is more common than you think. According to Acne.org , up to 31.9 percent of women have it, along with 20.5 percent of men have it. Yet, so many people still believe acne ends in high school for everyone. It’s not the case, and we found a gel that shoppers say works wonders on their adult acne.

The best part? It’s only $15 on Amazon!

Differin.

Buy: Differin Gel $14.97

The Differin Gel Acne Treatment is a powerful, award-winning gel that helps reduce the risk of scarring, hyperpigmentation , and future breakouts. Dubbed an Allure Best of Beauty 2022 Winner, people can’t stop marveling over the before and after results of using this retinoid-filled product. Along with that, this multipurpose gel is also said to work with any skin type to alleviate current acne, clogged pores, and inflammation, to name a few.

Per the brand, they conducted a study that showed up to 87 percent of users saw a “reduction in acne breakouts after 12 weeks!” So how do you use it? It’s simple. You cover the affected area with a thin layer to your clean skin once a day!

With over 70,000 reviews at 4.5 stars (and over 51,000 five-star reviews), it’s no wonder everyone is buzzing about this effective gel! One (of many) shoppers said this “completely transformed” their skin, saying, “Differin has really made a big difference on my quality of life…. magically one day my skin looked amazing!”

Another shopper added that it was “the only thing that has cleared my adult cystic acne,” saying, “I really just can’t believe it, and I am so unbelievably happy and feeling so much more confident than I have in a long time!”

